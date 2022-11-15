Read full article on original website
Igby Goes Down Is an Underrated Gem in the Rich People-Being-Awful Genre
I don’t know how many roles it takes for an actor to be considered the best at what they do. Still, it didn't take many for Kieran Culkin to show that he has a knack for playing an obnoxious youngest son from a wealthy family filled with members who are just as or even more obnoxious than he is. Obviously, he’s best known today as Roman Roy, the creepy, scummy, hilarious young son who you really can’t hate, on Succession. Heck, you could argue that, as the bed-wetting Fuller in Home Alone, he nailed the archetype in his very first movie part. But 20 years ago, Culkin truly solidified his place in my heart as the ur-shmucky sibling. Just as his older brother Macaulay was shying away from the spotlight, Kieran landed the titular role in Igby Goes Down, playing a cynical, aimless, unhappy teenager from an old-money family.
'Something Isn't Right!': Jessica Simpson's Barely There Legs Freak Fans Out
Jessica Simpson sparked concern yet again when she posted a photo of herself on Thursday, November 17. "Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star, 42, captioned the snap of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew, and her mom, Tina Simpson. In the photo, the blonde babe sported a plaid shirt and jeans, but people couldn't help but bring up her weight. One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."A third person said, "Her speech and she’s Soo thin something isn’t right. Concern fans that’s all. If you...
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’
Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.
How Brendan Fraser Made It All the Way Back
To listen to this profile, click the play button below:. This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. For the past few years, Brendan Fraser has been attending fan conventions. Maybe a star with a different level of vanity or self-regard wouldn’t talk about this fact because it could be seen as embarrassing, or humbling, but Fraser is not that star. He shows up, shakes hands, signs autographs, talks about the past. Shares table space with guys like Sean Astin, from The Lord of the Rings and The Goonies. Fraser started doing this, he told me, “to get over myself. Because I thought either, It’s not something I would do, or, I didn’t want to put myself in a place where I was vulnerable in front of everyone.” But then he went to a Comic Con in London. This was in 2019. Part of it, he admits, is that he was getting paid; part of it was that after a rough decade, he suddenly felt the desire to get back out there. “I wanted to see the people,” Fraser said.
Zane Lowe Says the Most Important Part of Creativity Is Actually Executing
For “Routine Excellence,” GQ asks creative, successful people about the practices and habits that get them through their day. On any given day, Zane Lowe is making music, listening to music, sharing music, or talking about music. As Apple Music’s global creative director and co-head of artist relations, he’s at the center of the music universe—a position whose respect among musicians is reflected in the soul-bearing and unusually candid conversations artists like Harry Styles, Lizzo, and Post Malone have granted him on The Zane Lowe Show. Before coming to Apple Music in 2015, he was at BBC Radio 1 for more than a decade, and has spent more than three decades making music. In other words, the 49-year-old has a lot to do, and has spent a lot of time thinking about—and talking to other wildly successful people about—the creative process, mental health, and how to get it all done.
How Normie Twitter Accounts Became the Go-To Source for Breaking Movie News
Recently, I’ve been inundated on Twitter with extremely specific news about movie minutiae that comes from mysterious sources. You probably have been too. For instance, did you know that the magician heist drama Now You See Me 3 is in the works with Ruben Fleischer set to direct?. This...
Behind the Scenes of Brendan Fraser's MOTY Cover Shoot
Since 1957, GQ has inspired men to look sharper and live smarter with its unparalleled coverage of style, culture, and beyond. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-ready videos to electric live events, GQ meets millions of modern men where they live, creating the moments that create conversations. © 2022...
Adam Brody Will Make The O.C. Fans Feel their Age in Fleishman Is in Trouble
In the new Hulu/FX limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble (which hits the streamer Thursday, Nov. 17), Adam Brody’s character—an aging, single finance bro who starts to question his commitment to eternal youth—is named “Seth.” Does the actor wish his new role didn’t share a name with his iconic heartbreaker/comic-book nerd from the early-aughts teen drama, The O.C.? “Sure,” he acknowledges, but maintains that the re-Seth-ing didn’t plague him too much. "I would see 'Seth' on my trailer door and it didn't give me flashbacks. I wasn't always thinking of Seth Cohen." He starts again, "Although, you know…"
DVSN Want R&B Fans to Be Honest About What They Really Want From Today's Music
The R&B duo DVSN’s new single, “If I Get Caught,” is an unapologetic, rampantly toxic anthem for cheaters (“You wouldn't want me if you thought I never had hoes/Women like men other women like/That's just something that every one know”), and its release sparked a firestorm. The lyrics seem suited for a harder-edged rap song, but here they’re counterintuitively wrapped in a smooth, Dru Hill-style croon complete with a men’s choir for background . The song is purposefully villainous, appealing to the male ego only to be dismantled in later songs on their new album Working On My Karma, a pseudo-concept record about young male relationship anxiety, with all its ups and downs. It’s a bold bait-and-switch move from DVSN’s usual more tender fare, but they seem confident in their ability to pull it off. It’s all part of their quest to bridge the genre’s traditionalist romance with the 21st-century musical landscape.The Toronto-based duo of singer-songwriter Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85 (real name Anthony Paul Jeffries) craft a symphony of moody, soulful blues that keep you in a trance of reflective angst and nostalgic warmth over missed connections, long-ago love affairs, and the fights and make-ups that came with it.
George Lois, icon of ads and magazine covers, dead at 91
Advertising giant George Lois has died at age 91
Seth Rogen Would Like to Welcome You to Peak Fall
We're in peak fall, which means it's high time to lean into the earthy and deeper tones of the season. When it comes to dressing with an artful grasp on color, look no further than Seth Rogen. Time and time again, the beloved Canadian whips up outfits that are as delightfully shaded as his ceramics. Rogen tends to gravitate towards earthy tones regardless of the time of year: he's got cozy green cardigans and tonal terra cotta suits in the rotation, perhaps nodding to his beloved pastimes of cannabis and clay. But this month, he's leaned especially heavily into an autumn palette while giving his spin on the season's most wearable colors.
Tár's Todd Field Is Nailing Low-Key Director Style
It's been an exceptional year for spotting well-dressed movie directors. We've seen the likes of Luca Guadagnino, Taika Waititi, and Noah Baumbach show in top-tier fits at premieres across the globe. Even the newly revamped J.Crew tapped beloved filmmaker Mike Mills to model its latest collaboration. And now we can add the three-time Oscar-nominated director Todd Field to the growing list.
Get Box + Papers, GQ’s Exclusive Guide Inside the Watch World
As GQ’s senior style writer, I’ve spent the last few years fully immersed in the watch world. What started as a single story has turned into basically my entire job: learning about Paul Newman’s “Paul Newman” watch, and figuring out why Paul Newman owned a watch called the Paul Newman, sent me down the rabbithole. And I’m not alone. Ask any collector, dealer, or expert and they’ll tell you that watches have grown from niche concern to massive cultural phenomenon. Tons of great new watches! Vintage mania! So much money! Obsessed celebrities! Nonstop intrigue! It’s pretty clear there’s never been a more exciting time to be into timepieces.
Stormzy Makes a Very Strong Case for the Chinstrap Beard
This is Grooming Gods, a tour of the best and wildest celebrity hair and beauty out there this week. The grime legend's trademark beard hits even harder with an ultra-precise skin fade. Taika Waititi. Not sure we've ever seen silver flowing this hard before!. Corey Gamble. Another great gray beard...
Snoop Dogg Is Getting a Biopic, Courtesy of Snoop Dogg
In his 51 years, Snoop Dogg has been a rapper, actor, producer, video-game character, Bollywood soundtrack contributor, NFT enthusiast, and a reggae singer. And now he’ll get to tell the story of at least some of his many achievements in a new biopic of himself that he’s producing for Universal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Limitless Star Chris Hemsworth’s Watch Collection Is Also Without Limits
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. We’re used to talking about Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Marvel’s indestructible God of Thunder, but he’s promoting a new type of project this week. His new show Limitless, sees him opening up about a genetic disposition to Alzheimer’s, defying—and confronting—death, and discovering ways to live a healthier and fuller life.
How to Nail the Modern Fashion Shag
If you’ve ever wanted to try a shag mullet, then now is the time—and let’s be honest, a lot of us have thought about it, kind of like how we’ve all tried a 70s-esque mustache out of pure curiosity. And you know what? Just as the mustache actually suits every fifth or tenth guy who tries it, so does the shag. In fact, this haircut probably suits even more of them, so long as they’re working with enough hair up their dome.
We Finally Get Our First Look at the Many Gunfights of John Wick: Chapter 4
It’s been three years since we last saw John Wick doing what he does best: creatively murdering would-be assailants and caring for his extremely cute dog. The franchise has become a cultural and commercial smash, leaving fans clamoring for another installment and more of Keanu Reeves’ suit-clad slayer. On November 10, Lionsgate officially released the trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 (due out in March 2023), and it throws eager viewers back into Wick’s world of neon-soaked chaos.
The Weeknd's Patek Philippe Excels After Hours
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. It’s funny to think about the origins of Patek Philippe’s Aquanaut now. In the ‘90s, Patek was searching for a watch that would cater to the appetites of a new set of collectors flush with cash from the dot-com boom. The brand had plenty of heady, high-complication pieces for the black-tie set…but not much on tap for the emerging rich who wore a uniform of T-shirts and jeans. Enter the Aquanaut: an even sportier and more casual cousin to Patek’s Nautilus.
