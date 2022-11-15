Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
Theranos Founder, Elizabeth Holmes, Sentenced to 11+ Years In Prison For FraudEmily RoySan Jose, CA
Smart & Final Opening New StoreBryan DijkhuizenSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
New Smart & Final Location Announced in Santa Clara, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSanta Clara, CA
Related
8 arrested in Bay Area gang sweep; Suspected in shootings, robberies, auto burglaries
SAN FRANCISCO -- A months-long investigation into a criminal street gang resulted in numerous arrests by multiple law enforcement agencies serving simultaneous warrants across the Bay Area, police announced Friday.The investigation began in April when San Francisco police served a search warrant in East Palo Alto, arresting two people and seizing firearms, ammunition and electronic devices. The action led to a probe into a gang based in San Francisco but with several ties throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco police said.On Tuesday, San Francisco police and other law enforcement agencies simultaneously served seven search warrants in seven different cities. Eight...
Man taken to hospital after shooting in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 600 block of River Oaks Parkway. As of 7:30 p.m., there is no suspect identified or known motive in the shooting. No other […]
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Downtown Whole Foods in SF Now Requires Receipt to Use Restrooms
Citing an increase in shoplifting and instance of drug use, the bathrooms at the Whole Foods location at 1185 Market Street are now only open to customers. The new bathroom rules come after the downtown location dramatically cut operating hours amid instances of violence and retail theft; shoppers must scan a QR code found to gain entry to the restrooms... after they've shown on-site security their receipt. [SF Standard]
SFist
Body Found In East Bay House That Appeared to Be Set On Fire
Investigators in the East Bay city of Concord suspect foul play in the death of a person whose remains were found in a house that was likely set on fire Thursday evening. The blaze started just before 6 p.m. on the 3500 block of Euclid Avenue, as KTVU reports, and firefighters found one person dead on the scene. Investigators with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District quickly determined that "the fire was intentionally set in multiple locations throughout the house," as they reported on Twitter.
SFist
Former Alameda County Deputy Seen Beating Suspect In Mission District Alley Has Charges Against Him Dismissed
A former Alameda County sheriff's deputy, one of two officers seen on video in San Francisco brutally beating a suspect with their batons in a widely publicized 2015 incident, saw the charges against him dismissed Thursday morning. The case goes back to early November 2015, when a then-29-year-old Stanislav Petrov...
Court blocks San Jose homeless camp cleanup
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Homeless people living at Columbus Park in San Jose will have more time to stay. A federal judge has blocked the city from removing them. “It means a lot right now, because really nowhere else to park,” said Cheryl Imus, who lives at Columbus Park. Imus and six other plaintiffs […]
mendofever.com
UPD: Willits Man Allegedly Stole Car from San Jose and Arrested in Ukiah
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/16/2022, Ukiah PD recovered another stolen vehicle with the assistance of the new Flock license...
San Jose mother arrested for allegedly killing infant child
SAN JOSE -- A 29-year-old San Jose mother has been arrested for allegedly causing the death of one of her twin infant children earlier this month.San Jose police said Celina Juarez was being held on a homicide charge related to the 8-month-old child's death at a local hospital on Nov. 5.According to Investigators, officers responded to the 1400 block of Hurlingham Way for a call of unconscious 8-month-old infant twins at approximately 3:16 p.m. on November 4th. When they arrived, the officers immediately began CPR on one of the infants who was not breathing. Medics arrived as well and transported the...
Man wanted in deadly shooting on International Blvd. in Oakland
OAKLAND – Police in Oakland are searching for a man wanted in a deadly shooting in East Oakland late last month.According to officers, Pablo Garcia Jr. of Oakland was gunned down on the 10200 block of International Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. on October 28. He was pronounced dead at the scene.A woman, identified only as an Oakland resident, was also wounded in the shooting. The woman was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.On Thursday, police released photos of 26-year-old Juan Lopez of Oakland, who is wanted in Garcia's death. Police and CrimeStoppers said they are offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest.Anyone who may know Lopez or has information about the case is asked to call the police department's Homicide Section at 510-238-3821. Tips can also be given by calling 510-238-7950.
‘Dark complexion’ dolls found hanging at Saratoga schools: sheriff
SARATOGA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it is investigating a possible hate crime. Authorities said three “dark complexion dolls” were found hanged at separate schools in Saratoga. “The Sheriff’s Office takes these cases seriously, with utmost urgency, and are investigating these heinous acts as hate crimes,” SCCSO said. […]
police1.com
Calif. PD uses new tactics to stop street sideshows, takeovers
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Police officers in California are using new tools to curb street sideshows and takeovers that have been plaguing law enforcement throughout the country this year. Those tactics appeared to pay off during a sideshow in San Jose last week, resulting in over 700 citations being...
SFist
Take A Look at Your New Muni Subway Map — With Central Subway Starting Some Service Saturday
Saturday is the soft opening of Muni's long-awaited, much-delayed Central Subway, with free weekend service beginning to just the four new stops on the new line. It's January when the big service changes begin. Yes, I can hardly believe it either, but the Central Subway will actually begin welcoming passengers...
KTVU FOX 2
Habit Burger manager loses eye in attack, Antioch police trying to identify man
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly attacked a 19-year-old assistant manager at The Habit Burger and Grill in Antioch. The young woman lost her right eye as a result of repeated punches by the man as seen on video. KTVU has learned the manager,...
SFist
Vallejo Squatters Whom Neighbors Referred to as 'The Cult' Implicated In Crazy Sword Incident and Shooting
An elderly property owner in Vallejo who was close to evicting some squatters got into an altercation with those squatters early Sunday morning in which he ended up with a sword through his chest and one of the squatters was fatally shot. The craziness unfolded on Sunday, starting around 2:30...
Bay Area's Muwekma Ohlone tribe struggles to get official recognition
SAN JOSE -- When Monica Arellano drives across the Santa Clara Valley with her 12-year-old son Lucas, she's reminded of the hundreds of generations of her Muwekma Ohlone ancestors who originally called this area home. "You never know when you're going to see a sacred site or walking over a sacred site. I mean, these homes are probably built on top of human remains," Arellando said. As a tribal leader and a mom, Monica wants to keep alive a connection to the land which was reaffirmed on a recent visit to a historic site. Just inside San Jose's...
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Early Morning Crash Near Pittsburg Claims Five Lives
An early-morning wrong-way collision on Highway 4 in Pittsburg killed all five people involved, including three juveniles. The crash happened just west of Loveridge Road after midnight last night, and a Hyundai with all three juveniles in it was reportedly driving east in the westbound lanes of the road when it hit an SUV. [NBC Bay Area / East Bay Times]
abc10.com
Suspect in shooting of 9-month-old baby arrested in Gilroy
MERCED, Calif. — Two people were arrested after a 9-month-old baby was killed in a drive-by shooting in Merced, police said. The Merced Police Department identified the suspected shooter as 18-year-old Daevon Jamari Motshwane, of Merced. He was arrested in Gilroy after police said they found him hiding out in a motel. Police said he was taken into custody without incident.
One dead in police shooting in Redwood City
Police activity brought traffic to a standstill and sent people running for their lives in Redwood City on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Nixle report from Redwood City Police Department.
NBC Bay Area
Residents in San Jose Neighborhood Concerned About Car Thefts
Car thieves are targeting several San Jose neighborhoods near downtown, having stolen more than three dozen cars in the past few weeks. Many of the vehicles were stolen in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood, the most recent theft happening Sunday night when thieves drove off in an SUV parked on East San Fernando Street.
Comments / 1