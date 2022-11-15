OAKLAND – Police in Oakland are searching for a man wanted in a deadly shooting in East Oakland late last month.According to officers, Pablo Garcia Jr. of Oakland was gunned down on the 10200 block of International Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. on October 28. He was pronounced dead at the scene.A woman, identified only as an Oakland resident, was also wounded in the shooting. The woman was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.On Thursday, police released photos of 26-year-old Juan Lopez of Oakland, who is wanted in Garcia's death. Police and CrimeStoppers said they are offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest.Anyone who may know Lopez or has information about the case is asked to call the police department's Homicide Section at 510-238-3821. Tips can also be given by calling 510-238-7950.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO