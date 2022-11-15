In addition to being the month of Thanksgiving, November is National American Indian Heritage Month and has been since 1990. Seeing as how Thanksgiving is a celebration of Native American-European relations, it seems all too fitting that the month itself would be a homage to the Native American story as a whole. This is the history of how November became National Native American History Month, the Arcadia High School (AHS) library’s plans to spotlight books written by Native American authors, and how we can all participate in understanding Native American history.

1 DAY AGO