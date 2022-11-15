Sheriff's Operation Hammer Strike eradicates over 1,000 cannabis greenhouses throughout county

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Marijuana Enforcement Team continues the eradication of illegal marijuana cultivation sites throughout the county.

Sheriff’s officials reported on Monday that in August, the MET concluded their final week of Operation Hammer Strike. Since then, MET investigators, reinforced with newly funded MET positions from the County Board of Supervisors, have continued to combat illegal grows.

Since Aug. 26, MET investigators have served 127 search warrants at illegal cultivation locations and arrested 103 suspects.

With the search warrants, investigators have seized 158,906 marijuana plants, 29,897 pounds of processed marijuana, 30 firearms, 28,259 grams or 62.3 pounds of concentrated marijuana and 5,443 grams or 11.9 pounds of psilocybin “magic” mushrooms.

They also seized approximately $1.6 million in illicit proceeds, eradicated 1,188 greenhouses found at these locations, and mitigated six electrical bypasses and seven tetrahydrocannabinol or THC extraction labs.

More: Arrests made after deputies discover illegal marijuana cultivation in Hesperia

5 charged in connection with underground pot farm in Newberry Springs enter pleas

Hundreds of marijuana greenhouses eradicated, 36 arrested in latest Operation Hammer Strike

The investigations revealed the cannabis cultivation sites were not in compliance with California's Medical and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act) and SBC's ordinance prohibiting commercial cannabis activity.

The county has a law prohibiting commercial cannabis activity, which includes the growing of marijuana plants outdoors.

The Sheriff's Gangs/Narcotics Division will continue to enforce California's cannabis laws and SBC's cannabis cultivation and distribution ordinance. Persons found guilty of violating the state law and county ordinance are subject to fines, prosecution, and seizure of property.

Property owners who grow marijuana or are aware their tenants are growing marijuana on their properties in violation of state law and local ordinances may also be subject to civil or criminal sanctions.

Property owners are encouraged to contact local law enforcement or code compliance agencies to confirm if cultivating cannabis is prohibited or allowed under specific regulations.

Anyone with information regarding these investigations is urged by the Sheriff’s Department to contact the Sheriff's Gangs/Narcotics Division at 909-387-8400 or NARC-MET@sbcsd.org.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463), or by leaving information at the We-Tip Hotline at wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Sheriff's Operation Hammer Strike eradicates over 1,000 cannabis greenhouses throughout county

