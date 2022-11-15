ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arcadiaquill.com

Thank You, Arcadia Public Library

For many Arcadia residents, the rows of wooden desks and artwork-filled display cases of the Arcadia Public Library are a familiar sight. Within walking distance of Arcadia High School (AHS), as well as First Avenue Middle School and Dana Middle School, the library is frequented by many Arcadia students. For these students, the library is a quiet safe haven for studying while simultaneously being a fixture of the community and a center of learning.
ARCADIA, CA
arcadiaquill.com

November is National American Indian Heritage Month

In addition to being the month of Thanksgiving, November is National American Indian Heritage Month and has been since 1990. Seeing as how Thanksgiving is a celebration of Native American-European relations, it seems all too fitting that the month itself would be a homage to the Native American story as a whole. This is the history of how November became National Native American History Month, the Arcadia High School (AHS) library’s plans to spotlight books written by Native American authors, and how we can all participate in understanding Native American history.
arcadiaquill.com

Girls Golf Team Feature

The Arcadia High School (AHS) Varsity Girls Golf team recently won the CIF Division 1 Championship and reached a huge milestone as a team. Sophomore Zoe Sprecher, Senior Qiman Hu, and Senior Erica Lee shared their personal experiences and how they feel as part of the team. When asked about...
ARCADIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy