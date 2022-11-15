Read full article on original website
Related
DC's Downtown Holiday Market returns with dozens of local vendors
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The Annual Downtown Holiday Market has kicked off in D.C. with more than 70 vendors, including many local and Black-owned or minority-owned businesses. "The Downtown Holiday Market is a winter favorite in DC – a great place to meet up with friends, pick up gifts, support local entrepreneurs, and then spend time enjoying downtown," said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. "DC is home to thousands of small businesses and we know that the holiday season is an important time of year for them. This holiday season, remember to shop small and shop local."
Virginia drafts new policy for teaching history in schools
ARLINGTON, Va. - has come out pertaining to the proposed teachings of certain parts of American history, including Martin Luther King Jr Day and Juneteenth, in Virginia schools. On Thursday night, the Virginia Board of Education had its first review of the Youngkin Administration’s Standards of Learning, which cut the...
New Virginia transgender bill proposal
A new bill in Virginia would require transgender student-athletes to play on teams based on their biological sex. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports from Arlington with more details on the controversial proposal.
Utah man jumps into icy river to save woman attempting suicide
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Dane Entze and his wife had just wrapped up a weekend getaway for their anniversary when their selflessness ultimately altered the life of a complete stranger. The 36-year-old from Elk Ridge, Utah, has been credited for his heroic actions after he jumped into a freezing river...
Texas Republican files bill to make unborn baby count for HOV lane
A Texas Republican filed a bill that would make it legal for pregnant women to ride in the HOV lane. The bill introduced by Houston-area Republican representative Briscoe Cain says, "An operator of a motor vehicle who is pregnant is entitled to use any high occupancy vehicle lane in this state regardless of whether the vehicle is occupied by a passenger other than the operator ’s unborn child."
