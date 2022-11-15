WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The Annual Downtown Holiday Market has kicked off in D.C. with more than 70 vendors, including many local and Black-owned or minority-owned businesses. "The Downtown Holiday Market is a winter favorite in DC – a great place to meet up with friends, pick up gifts, support local entrepreneurs, and then spend time enjoying downtown," said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. "DC is home to thousands of small businesses and we know that the holiday season is an important time of year for them. This holiday season, remember to shop small and shop local."

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 5 HOURS AGO