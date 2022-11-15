It’s not for nothing that people often sing of Christmastime in the city. Between the festive window displays (we’re looking at you, Macy’s on State Street), the hustle and bustle of holiday shoppers and the snow falling softly down, Christmas is a special time of year in the Toddlin’ Town and its surrounding neighborhoods—especially if you know where to find the best Christmas lights near Chicago. Whether you want to take the family on a whimsical hike through a forest rigged with automated lights or stay in the car and admire some truly stellar illumination patterns from afar, you’ll undoubtedly be enchanted by these 16 spots for holiday bulb viewing.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO