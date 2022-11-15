ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

97ZOK

Avoid Red Cup Chaos At These Amazingly Delicious Local Illinois Coffee Joints

An on-the-go coffee company has been in the news a lot recently when stories of unionizing became making headlines and, dare I say, becoming coffee shop talk. There have been claims that the coffee giant closed locations where baristas were vocal about interest in forming a union, some saying employees were fired because of it. On one of the biggest business days for the company, workers at 100 locations went on strike causing some big headaches.
ILLINOIS STATE
purewow.com

The 16 Best Places to View Christmas Lights Around Chicago￼

It’s not for nothing that people often sing of Christmastime in the city. Between the festive window displays (we’re looking at you, Macy’s on State Street), the hustle and bustle of holiday shoppers and the snow falling softly down, Christmas is a special time of year in the Toddlin’ Town and its surrounding neighborhoods—especially if you know where to find the best Christmas lights near Chicago. Whether you want to take the family on a whimsical hike through a forest rigged with automated lights or stay in the car and admire some truly stellar illumination patterns from afar, you’ll undoubtedly be enchanted by these 16 spots for holiday bulb viewing.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Rockford Church Will Host Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner

While most of us think of Thanksgiving as a time to come together with friends and family and reconnect, the truth is that thousands of people, many here in Rockford, won't have a feast to sit down to on Thursday. That's why hundreds of local residents will be thankful for...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

5 Dazzling Holiday Light Shows in Illinois You Shouldn’t Miss

When is time to pack into the car to go on a Christmas light display tour in northern Illinois with some hot chocolate, these are some great stops to make. There is no shortage of great places to take in all the illuminated colors of the holiday season. Once you've made it through all your favorite neighborhoods to see all the beautifully lit homes, it's on to something even bigger.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

10 Reasons Why We Love Wisconsin in the Winter

Just because the temperatures are dipping and the snow is falling doesn't mean it's time to go into hibernation in Wisconsin. We're about to enjoy the prime fun months in America's Dairyland IF you know where to go. If you're into outdoor activities and don't mind the cold conditions or...
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

The Best Pole & Aerial Studio In The Midwest Is Right Here In Illinois

Pure Gravity Fitness is woman-owned, a new way to kickstart your fitness journey, and the ONLY Pole & Aerial Studio you will find in the Midwest. When I was younger I would tell my mom, "I don't have to workout. I will have a flat stomach forever. I can eat whatever I want, Mom." Well, what do we always say as we age? "Mom, you were right. I should've listened to you."
ROSCOE, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Sonny Acres Farm presents Winter Wonderland

Santa’s Workshop has moved from the North Pole to West Chicago!. Sonny Acres Farm is open for their annual Winter Wonderland beginning November 21 through December 18. Fun for all ages, holiday happenings include a light show experience, photos with Santa, fresh cut Christmas trees, handmade wreaths, hot cocoa creations & more.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four beautiful places in Illinois that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Best Way To Get Updates For Illinois Winter Road Conditions

The winter weather kicked off this week and if you're traveling in Illinois, here's a website for updated road conditions. Residents Of Illinois Are Lucky To Experience All Four Seasons. I know there are exotic places in the United States where you can enjoy summer-type temperatures all year round. That...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Illinois Has 102 Counties–Here’s The Smallest One

There's just something about a woman making the "small" sign by holding two fingers slightly apart that brings out the inner George Costanza in guys. You just want to shout "I was in the pool!" However, in this case, when we're talking about small things, we mean Illinois counties, not...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

The Amount Of Lawn Bags At This Illinois Home Is Unbeleafable

Being a homeowner definitely has its perks, but after seeing the front yard at this Rockford home I am so, so happy I rent an apartment. Nothing says fall like raking your yard for hours, bagging up all the leaves... just to have more leaves fall onto your lawn. It is an endless, vicious cycle this time of year.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Roads Get Icy. Drivers Jump on Social To Blame Road Crews.

Many drivers were caught off guard as wet roads turned to ice on Thursday evening (11/17) throughout the Stateline area when temperatures dipped below freezing. Dozens of vehicles reportedly slid off into ditches and roads throughout the evening were treacherous with posts saying that IL-76 was a "sheet of ice" and that all of Beloit area roads were unsafe.
BELVIDERE, IL
97ZOK

New Store In Orland Park, Illinois Is Like A Shopping Time Capsule

A new store in Orland Park is triggering a sense of nostalgia for some residents. It's not the current store but the faded memories of a defunct big box store many Illinois residents might remember. A new Meijer store in Orland Park may look different on the inside but some of the exteriors is like looking into a time machine.
ORLAND PARK, IL
97ZOK

Rockford, IL
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

