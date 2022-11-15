ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville Council election: Robert Harriman takes lead in tight race with Lizet Angulo

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Candidates in four election races are nearly running neck-and-neck, including those battling for the District 4 seat in the City of Victorville.

On Election Day, council candidate Lizet Angulo jumped to a 114-vote lead over Robert “Bob” Harriman. The following day, Angulo’s lead was only five votes.

On Monday night, the tide had turned when Harriman took a 13-vote lead over Angulo, who had garnered 49.76% or 1,356 votes, according to the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters.

The race between Angulo and Harriman is reminiscent of the 2020 Victorville City Council race between candidate Ryan McEachron and eventual winner and current Mayor Pro Tem Leslie Irving.

McEachron and Irving ran a close race and swapped places for the final spot on the dais multiple times as the votes were counted. At one point, McEachron held a 28-vote advantage after rallying from a fifth-place start on election night.

Angulo is president of Ladies Taking Key Opportunities, a nonprofit that distributes clothing to women veterans, memory loss centers, women’s shelters, and the homeless.

Angulo served on the Bassett Unified School Board District in the La Puente Valley for four years, beginning in 1997.

She ran and came up short in her bid for a Victorville Council seat in 2018 and 2020.

Harriman is a 42-year resident of Victorville and the owner/president of High Desert Concrete. He serves on the Victorville Planning Commission and Community Services Advisory. He’s also served as Little League president.

When either Angulo or Harriman takes the oath of office in early December, Victorville will have a fully seated, five-person council for the first time since March 2021 when at-large Councilwoman Rita Ramirez was ousted from office for failing to reside in the city.

In the District 2 race, incumbent Mayor Debra Jones has been declared the winner over Pastor Rafael Porras. On Monday, she had 66.7% or 1,565 votes, while Porras had 33.3% or 781 votes.

Barstow City Council-District 2

On Nov. 9, James Noble led Terri Peralta by a 28 votes margin of 340 to 312 or 52% to 48% for the Barstow City Council District 2 race. On Monday night, Noble remained the leader, with a 19 votes lead of 381 to 362 votes.

Adelanto Elementary School District - Area 4

In the governing board race for Area 4, on Nov. 9, Christina Bentz had 38.7% or 238 votes, followed closely by Resa Barillas with 38.4% or 236 votes. Diana Esmeralda, had 22.9% or 141 votes.

On Monday, Barillas had jumped to first place with 40.% or 327 votes, followed by Bentz’s 38.1% or 309 votes, a gap of 18 votes. Diana Esmeralda had 21.7% or 176 votes.

Oro Grande School District

In the race for two governing board seats, on Nov. 9, Robert Garcia Jr. had grabbed 39.1% or 36 votes, Incumbent Paula Ramirez took 33.7% or 31 votes, and Gilberto Rivera Jr. had 27.2% or 25 votes.

On Monday, Garcia had 51 votes. Meanwhile, Ramirez had 39 votes and Rivera had 38 votes.

On Monday night, the estimated ballots remaining to be processed throughout the count included:

  • Mail ballots: 155,000
  • Provisional ballots and conditional voter registration provisional ballots: 2,800
  • Other ballots that include unprocessed ballots that are damaged need to be remade, or require further review: 1,400

Dec. 8 is the deadline for the SBC elections office to complete the official canvass and certify the results.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com . Follow him on Twitter @ DP_ReneDeLaCruz .

