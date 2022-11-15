ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Janelle Monáe Brings the Drama in Plunging Feathery Dress & Hidden Heels to ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Premiere

By Melody Rivera
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U89JO_0jBfAGZy00

Janelle Monáe turned heads as she arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 14 in Los Angeles. The actress stars alongside Kate Hudson and Ethan Hawke in the new mystery film that will have a limited theatrical release on Nov. 23, before its streaming release on Netflix on Dec. 23.

Monáe wore a striking Elie Saab gown for the occasion. The dress started off with a black velvet cutout top with a plunging neckline and cascaded into a dramatic flared skirt that was decorated with black and red feathers. The gown was finished with light sequins along the bottom of the gown. This daring ensemble is from Saab’s fall 2023 collection.

As for accessories, Monáe opted for silver-toned diamond jewelry with a set of rings and a pair of studs. To bring out the bright hues of her gown, she added a red clutch to the look.

Monáe’s hair brought homage to the 1940s with a victory rolls style. Her minimal makeup featured winged eyeliner and a glossy nude lip.

The actress’ footwear is completely hidden by her floor-length gown. However, Monáe most likely wore a pair of classic red or black pointed-toe pumps to elevate her outfit. She usually gravitates towards glamorous footwear for red carpet events like heeled sandals or platforms from designer labels like Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin.

Monáe was styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn who also works with Jurnee Smollett, Christina Ricci , and Rachel Brosnahan.

The actress is known for bringing dramatic ensembles to special occasions. She has been seen in everything from distressed knit sweaters to oversized headpieces on the red carpet. She tends to work with luxury brands like Christian Siriano, Robert Wun, and Thom Browne for her show-stopping looks. When she’s not bringing a noteworthy look to an event, she’s usually seen lounging in Oxford loafers, Converse, or L.A.M.B. sneakers.

PHOTOS: Janelle Monae’s Best Androgynous Looks

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Goes Country in Pink Fringe Jacket & White Cowboy Boots on ‘The Voice’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Gwen Stefani styled a country outfit with an edgy twist as she coached her team through the top 16 eliminations on “The Voice” on Nov. 15. The “Sweet Escape” singer wore a black and white cropped turtleneck top for the singing competition. She layered it with a light pink jacket that featured silver buttons and fringed detailing along the sleeve. She added fishnet stockings and baggy jean shorts that were fastened with a silver-toned linked belt. To accessorize, Stefani added a...
Footwear News

Jenna Ortega Takes on Gothic Style in Lace Cutout Dress & 6-Inch Heels on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Jenna Ortega stopped by the ABC studios in Los Angeles to visit the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The former Disney Channel star spoke with Kimmel about doing McDonald’s commercials as a kid, going to Disney Prom, and working with Tim Burton and Christina Ricci in the new Netflix show “Wednesday.” Ortega wore a black Dion Lee cutout lace midi dress for her television appearance. The dress featured a thigh-high slit on the side and off-the-shoulder long sleeves. The fitted silhouette is from the designer’s fall 2022 collection. As for accessories, Ortega opted for silver-toned jewelry with a set of rings and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Idina Menzel Pops in Two-Toned Dress & Stuart Weitzman Heels at ‘Disenchanted’ Premiere

Idina Menzel brought a splash of color to the red carpet this week for the premiere of Disney’s “Disenchanted” — a sequel to the 2007 film, which she starred in as fashion designer-turned-princess Nancy Tremaine. The Tony Award-winning actress posed at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles for the occasion, wearing a striking Khoon Hooi gown. The two-toned ensemble featured a pale green strapless bodice with a curved neckline that flowed into off-the-shoulder sleeves. Accented by silver and clear crystal flowers, the gown was complete with a flowing tiered skirt crafted from hot pink silk. Styled by Tara Swennen, Menzel’s ensemble...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Lourdes Leon is Sheerly Bold in Paneled Catsuit & Stilettos for ‘Thierry Mugler: Couturissime’ Exhibit

Lourdes Leon gave the going-out style a sheer spin for the opening of the new “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum. Held on Tuesday night in New York, the event drew a range of star attendees, including Julia Fox, Tinashe and Kylie Jenner. The Material Girl founder posed at the Brooklyn Museum for the occasion, wearing a sheer Mugler catsuit. Her bodycon one-piece featured matte black paneling in the shape of a bra and briefs, as well as wide and thin mate stripes swirling around its legs. The sleeveless ensemble was complete with flared black bodice embroidery forming a...
Footwear News

Jenna Ortega Is a Gothic Bride in Black Versace Gown & 6-Inch Heels at ‘Wednesday’ Premiere

Jenna Ortega graced the red carpet alongside her cast members for the world premiere of Netflix’s “Wednesday” at Hollywood Legion Theater yesterday in Los Angeles. Making an all-black statement, Ortega dressed up as a gothic bride for the occasion. Mirroring the spooky and dramatic wardrobe of her character Wednesday Adams, Ortega’s look consisted of a sleek floor-length black slip dress fitted with a dainty lace trimmed bodice and an equally lacy skirt that transitioned into a gathered train. The dress featured a leg-climbing side slit that shined a spotlight on the star’s sky-high shoes. The outfit is from Versace’s spring 2023...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Bursts With Color in Maxi Dress & Hidden Heels at Jean Paul Gautier & FWRD Cocktail Party

Kendall Jenner hosted a cocktail party at a private venue on Thursday in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier with retailer FWRD. Jenner, who is FWRD’s creative director, was joined by several stars, including Doja Cat, Chloe Bailey, Karrueche Tran, Megan Fox and Phoebe Gates. Jenner was certainly dressed to impress for the occasion, arriving in a custom Jean Paul Gautier maxi dress. The piece was decorated with dots allover, fell delicately off her shoulders and included long fitted sleeves. The supermodel complemented her ensemble with chunky statement green earrings and red nails. For glam, Jenner went with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Christina Ricci Gets Darkly Romantic in Sparkling Spiderweb Dress at ‘Wednesday’ World Premiere

Christina Ricci graced the red carpet alongside her cast members for the world premiere of Netflix’s “Wednesday” at Hollywood Legion Theater yesterday in Los Angeles. “The Addams Family” actress made her mark on the event, donning a darkly romantic gown. Embodying the Addams theme, Ricci wore a black sheer dress from Rodarte’s vampire-inspired fall 2020 collection. The multi-tiered ensemble was dotted with silver sequins and crystal and pearl embellishments that created a spiderweb adorning the midsection with a crystalized spider. Ricci stacked on silver and ruby jewelry, the sparkling accessories embellishing almost every finger. The star’s dark hair was slicked back and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kaavia Union-Wade Matches Dad Dwayne Wade in Black Quilted Dress & Dr. Martens Boots at ‘Strange World’ Premiere

Kaavia Union-Wade hit the red carpet in style. The 4-year-old daughter of Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union attended the premiere of Disney’s “Strange World” on Tuesday in Los Angeles. She joined her parents for the event in a black and pink outfit. Kaavia and her dad coordinated their looks for the premiere. She wore a black dress made up of a quilted material with a wrapped top and carried a bright pink top-handle bag with stud detailing. Dwayne donned a black suit to the event with a black turtleneck top under his double-breasted jacket. He also added a pop of pink...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Pops in a Purple Cutout Dress & Platform Sandals at Kendall Jenner’s Jean Paul Gaultier & FWRD Cocktail Party

Phoebe Gates attended a cocktail party yesterday in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier with Los Angeles-based luxury retailer, FWRD. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates went for a bold pop of color in purple, making for a mostly monochrome statement save for her shoes. The 20-year-old’s outfit consisted of a long-sleeve ribbed turtleneck dress featuring sporadic cutouts under the bodice and on the hips that created a dynamic silhouette. The futuristic style was paired alongside a bright purple Balenciaga Cagole bag adorned with silver studs that gave her ensemble some edge. The pairing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Zoey Deutch Pops in Coral Pants With Denim Jacket & Sharp Ankle Boots at Esprit LA Pop-Up Launch Party

Esprit hosted an exclusive launch party at its first-ever North American pop-up store on Robertson Boulevard in Los Angeles last night. The pop-up opening marked the first physical United States retail store for Esprit since 2012 and coincided with a relaunch of the brand’s e-commerce site. The pop-up will carry the brand’s current collection as well as special capsule collections that will launch throughout the season. Zoey Deutch was among the many stars to make an appearance at the event. The “Vampire Diaries” actress took a sleek approach to style with edgy accents for the launch. Deutch posed for photos in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Elevates Balenciaga Pajamas With Pointy Heels at Kathy Hilton’s Sant and Abel Holiday Party

Kris Jenner brought a fashionable take to PJ’s while in Los Angeles, celebrating Kathy Hilton’s new collaboration with Australian sleepwear brand Sant and Abel. At Hilton’s home for the festive occasion, Jenner posed in a black silk top and pants by Balenciaga. Covered in the French brand’s “BB” logo, her ensemble gave the appearance of luxe pajamas. The “Kardashians” star’s attire was finished with a sparkling diamond necklace, ring and stud earrings, as well as a silver version of Balenciaga’s hit Hourglass handbag — given a maximalist spin from a coating of gleaming crystals. When it came to footwear, Jenner appeared to complete...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Letitia Wright Makes Fiery Statement in Red Corset Dress & Prada Pumps at Her Birthday Party

Letitia Wright hosted her 29th birthday celebration at Flannels Oxford Street store in London on Nov. 12. Stars like Lena Waithe, Daniel Kaluuya, and other members of the “Black Panther” cast were in attendance. The “Ready Player One” actress wore a bright red Versace minidress for the occasion. The long-sleeved dress had a V-shaped corset belt that accentuated her waist. The ensemble was first seen on Bella Hadid during the designer’s fall 2022 show. Wright accessorized with Panconesi gold rings and a pair of diamond mini-hoops. She sported her short haircut keeping the attention on her glamorous makeup that featured a smokey...
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Shines in Gold Polka-Dot Skirt & Metallic Cutout Sandals for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

Sarah Jessica Parker brought heavy metal — heavy metallics, that is — to film “And Just Like That…” in New York this afternoon. While walking through Prospect Park in Brooklyn as Carrie Bradshaw with Cynthia Nixon (as Miranda Hobbes), Parker wore a gold pussybow blouse and knee-length skirt, styled by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago. Both pieces featured the same metallic sheen, as well as a round polka-dot print. Layered atop was a fuchsia silk blazer, adding a vibrant pop of color to the matching set. Parker’s ensemble was complete with gleaming pink round crystal post earrings, as well as...
BROOKLYN, NY
Footwear News

Ashley Graham Gleams in Metallic Pumps & Olive Green Silk Dress at Pirelli’s 2023 Calendar Launch

Ashley Graham brought a dazzling display to her latest event. The model hit the Calendario Pirelli 2023 Presentation in Milan today. The event, held at Pirelli HangarBicocca art gallery, celebrated the launch of the brand’s new calendar, which Graham stars in. Other well-known models are featured in the new piece, titled “Love Letters to the Muse,” including Bella Hadid and Karlie Kloss. To the soirée, Graham donned a silk olive green dress. The garment featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with sparkling straps peeking out. The dress cinched in at the waist and was complete with a slit up at the center of the...
Footwear News

Footwear News

169K+
Followers
19K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy