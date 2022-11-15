ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews respond to Marion apartment fire with ‘aggressive interior attack,’ fire rescue says

By Tanya Pinette
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an ‘aggressive’ apartment fire Monday night in Marion, according to Marion Fire Rescue .

It happened at about 10 p.m. on the 1100 block of McIntyre Court, fire rescue said.

Courtesy: Marion Fire Rescue/Facebook

When crews arrived, a significant amount of smoke was coming from the roof of two apartments, according to MFR. Crews then began an ‘aggressive interior attack’ that helped to bring the fire under control.

Marion Fire Rescue did not report any injuries.

The fire is under investigation by the Marion Police Department, fire rescue said. Crews said the fire was ‘suspicious in nature.’

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

