ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFC playoff race remains tight for wild card entering Week 11

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SeBGd_0jBfA5xE00

We are at the stage of the NFL season when we can start looking at the playoff picture. In the NFC, the final wild card spot and last place in the conference is separated by two wins, so no team is really eliminated yet.

The Arizona Cardinals, picking up a 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10, moved up from 13th in the conference to 11th, but they have the same record as the Packers and Falcons, who are the 9th and 10th seeds, respectively.

Let’s take a look at the current NFC playoff picture and what is coming up in Week 11.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

Previous shows:

and

NFC playoff picture, Week 11

The seven playoff teams if the season ended today

  1. Philadelphia Eagles, 8-1
  2. Minnesota Vikings, 8-1
  3. Seattle Seahawks, 6-4
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5-5
  5. New York Giants, 7-2
  6. Dallas Cowboys, 6-3
  7. San Francisco 49ers, 5-4

Teams in the mix

8. Washington Commanders, 5-5

9. Green Bay Packers, 4-6

10. Atlanta Falcons, 4-6

11. Arizona Cardinals, 4-6

12. Detroit Lions, 3-6

13. Los Angeles Rams, 3-6

14. Carolina Panthers, 3-7

15. New Orleans Saints, 3-7

16. Chicago Bears, 3-7

Where the Cardinals fit

The Cardinals, even though they have the same overall record as the Packers and Falcons, are behind both teams in the standings because of their 3-5 conference record. Green Bay and Atlanta are both 3-4.

The Cardinals will play the Falcons in Atlanta in Week 17, so they will have the opportunity to hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over them if that comes into play.

Coming up in Week 11

Bye weeks

The Seahawks and the Buccaneers will be idle in Week 11. Nobody can overtake the Seahawks in the NFC West this week, so they will remain a top-four team in the conference.

The same applies to the Bucs. Even with wins by the other teams in the division, they would remain in first place.

NFC head-to-head games

The Cardinals and 49ers face one another Monday night in Mexico City. Arizona could match San Francisco in wins, but because the Niners have had their bye week, they would remain half a game ahead of the Cardinals at 5-5 while Arizona would be 5-6.

The Falcons and Bears play in Atlanta. A Chicago win makes both teams 4-7.

The Rams and Saints play in New Orleans.

The Cowboys and Vikings face one another, but that outcome won’t change the order in the top four of the conference and would not change the division leader in the NFC East.

The Lions face the Giants on the road.

Cross-conference games

The Packers will host the 6-3 Tennessee Titans. The 8-1 Eagles will be on the road to face the 4-5-1 Colts. The Commanders are on the road to take on the 1-7-1 Texans.

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Look: Tony Dungy Sends Another Complaint To NFL Officiating

NFL officials have faced a lot of scrutiny this season, some of it from a surprising source. Former Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy seems to have appointed himself the unofficial referee auditor in 2022. Dungy has taken to Twitter seemingly every week to point out ...
Athlon Sports

49ers Cut Former Packers Quarterback On Tuesday

Kurt Benkert, the journeyman NFL quarterback who has gained a following as an e-sports player, will be looking for a new team. Benkert tweeted Tuesday that he's been released by the San Francisco 49ers.  Benkert had been a member of the 49ers' practice squad this season. He previously spent ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

Packers Sign Veteran Wide Receiver To Practice Squad

It didn't take Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers long to fill the vacancy left by wide receiver Amari Rodgers.  The Packers on Tuesday announced their signing of veteran wideout Dede Westbrook to their practice squad.  This came hours after Rodgers' release. A third-round pick in the ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless, TV Fraud, Blasts Cowboys Dak Prescott, Calls for New QB

It felt inevitable that if at any point Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott struggled while returning from injury, the calls for Cooper Rush would increase significantly. ... at least from a portion of the watching audience that doesn't really understand football. Enter Skip Bayless -"The Human Hemorroid,'' as our Mike...
ClutchPoints

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest

The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans vs. Packers predictions: Staff picks for Week 11

The Tennessee Titans (6-3) and Green Bay Packers (4-6) will have the honor of beginning Week 11 of the 2022 campaign when they meet at Lambeau Field on Thursday night. It hasn’t been pretty — especially on offense — but the Titans are 6-3 and have opened up a sizeable lead in the AFC South after nine games. They also hold the No. 3 seed in the conference right now.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham's Rumored Top 2 Teams

With Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly approaching a clear injury status, rumors regarding his potential free agency decision are swirling around the NFL. Several teams have been mentioned as potential landing spots for the highly-sought-after free agent. But according to Beckham's former high school coach, Nelson Stewart, two teams stand above the rest.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

172K+
Followers
230K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy