Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Amid Mass Layoffs, the Big Tech Dream Job Is Losing Its Luster
For decades, Silicon Valley tech darlings like Google, Apple, Facebook and Twitter set the gold standard of making it in the tech space. Employees wanted to work for innovative leaders, enjoy vast campuses that catered to their every need and use their talents to build some of the most influential technology in the world.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Carvana to Lay Off 1,500 Employees Amid Economic Uncertainty
Carvana plans to lay off about 1,500 people, or 8% of its workforce, following a freefall in the company's stock and concerns regarding its future, according to an internal message obtained by CNBC's Scott Wapner. This is developing news. Check back for additional updates.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Indonesia's GoTo to Cut 1,300 Jobs — Or About 12% of Its Headcount
GoTo is the merged entity of ride-hailing company Gojek and online marketplace Tokopedia. The company cited macroeconomic challenges as the reason, in what is the latest retrenchment exercise conducted by companies in Southeast Asia. "By the end of the second quarter, approximately 800 billion [Indonesian rupiah] in structural cost savings...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Visa Says Ryan McInerney Will Replace Al Kelly as Its Next CEO
Visa named Ryan McInerney as its next chief executive on Thursday, replacing Alfred Kelly who will step down from the role, effective Feb. 1, 2023. McInerney has been president at Visa since 2013, overseeing the firm's financial institutions, acquirers, merchants and partners. The 47-year-old previously worked as CEO for consumer...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘We're Going to Dream a Little Less': Sequoia's Doug Leone on Fallout From FTX's Collapse
Sequoia wrote down the value of its stake in FTX to zero last week after rival exchange Binance's withdrawal of an offer to rescue the company left it facing bankruptcy. Sequoia partner Doug Leone said FTX's implosion may affect its investing principles in the near term: "For the next three to six months, we're going to dream a little less."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Elon Musk Says Twitter Employees Must Commit to ‘Hardcore' Culture by 5 P.M. Eastern Time
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is giving employees until the end of the day today New York time to decide if they'll commit to his working demands. The company shared a document overnight with employees, telling them that if they don't agree to his terms, they'll receive an "offer of severance in exchange for a separation agreement."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
John Malone Says He's Skeptical of Ad-Supported Content as Netflix, Disney Roll Out Ad Tiers
Liberty Media Chairman John Malone told CNBC he's doubtful that adding commercials to long-form streaming content would help media companies be successful in the long run. "I'm a little skeptical as to how many people do save a few bucks or are going to be willing to tolerate ads in what I would call long-form entertainment programming," Malone said in a recorded interview with CNBC's David Faber that aired Thursday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Trump's Former Treasury Secretary Calls G-7 Russian Oil Price Cap ‘the Most Ridiculous Idea I've Ever Heard'
"The market is going to set the price so if you put sanctions on at higher prices, in a way you're just making the situation worse, in my opinion," Mnuchin told CNBC's Hadley Gamble. G-7 nations are set to announce a fixed price cap on Russian oil that is exported...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Foot Locker, JD.com, Gap and Others
JD.com (JD) – The China-based e-commerce company reported better-than-expected quarterly results as Covid-related lockdowns in China prompted more consumers to shop online. JD.com shares jumped 5.2% in premarket trading. Gap (GPS) – Gap shares rallied 5.1% in premarket trading after an unexpected return to profitability and better-than-expected sales. The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
European Markets Set for Modestly Higher Open as Investors Assess Interest Rate Path
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are set to climb cautiously on Friday as investors continue to assess the trajectory of monetary policy after some tough statements from U.S. Federal Reserve officials. Global markets took some heart from lower-than-expected consumer and wholesale inflation prints last week,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. While the Federal Reserve has indicated it would raise interest rates by smaller increments, officials at the central bank have been firm in their insistence that there's still a long way to go to put inflation in check. That's been a wet blanket for stocks this week. The latest comments to weigh on the market came from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard. "Thus far, the change in the monetary policy stance appears to have had only limited effects on observed inflation, but market pricing suggests disinflation is expected in 2023," Bullard, a voting member of the Fed's rate-setting committee, said Thursday. Stocks, in turn, slumped. Boston Fed President Susan Collins is slated to speak Friday. Read live market updates here.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mark Cuban Still Believes in Crypto Despite FTX Collapse—Here's Why
Although the implosion of one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges has left many investors shaken, billionaire Mark Cuban still believes in crypto. Cuban has remained invested in crypto because he believes in smart contracts, one of the key underlying technologies that allow crypto transactions to be made, he explained on Twitter on Nov. 13.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Read Elon Musk's Friday Emails to Twitter Engineers Asking Them to Come to the Office
The mixed messages from Twitter leadership to employees continue as Musk tells engineers to report to headquarters, hours after the company told employees the offices would be closed until Monday. Musk wants engineers to help him "better understand the Twitter tech stack." The mixed messages on returning to the office...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ray Dalio Says None of China's New Leadership Team Appear to Be ‘Extremists'
American billionaire Ray Dalio laid out his outlook for China's economy and government policy in a Nov. 16 post on LinkedIn. Regarding the new leadership team, "the people being added are loyal strongmen who appear to be capable and have demonstrated track records of being willing to do the unpopular things," Dalio said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
This 34-Year-Old Makes More Than $5,100 a Month in Passive Income—Here's How She Got Started
In 2015, at age 26, I was laid off from my six-figure job as a copywriter. It felt like a major setback at the time. But looking back, it was the motivation I needed to become my own boss. Immediately after my layoff, I was asked to be a bridesmaid...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Alibaba Says 15% of China Delivery Areas Were Disrupted During Singles Day Shopping Festival
BEIJING — China's Covid controls disrupted Alibaba's ability to deliver packages, the company said, dragging down the e-commerce giant's sales in a competitive market. "The resurgence of Covid has affected one area after another, resulting in abnormal or suspended logistic service in different places," Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said during a quarterly earnings call Thursday, according to FactSet. "This hurt merchant operations and consumer logistics experience."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FanDuel to New Rivals: Good Luck With Sports Betting − You're Going to Need It
FanDuel's Amy Howe said the company expects to defend and expand its market lead in U.S. online sports betting. The company is projecting U.S. sportsbooks could be worth nearly $23 billion by 2030. FanDuel CEO Amy Howe is predicting that her company will defend its leading share of the online...
Selfless visionary or scheming grifter? Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison
In a climactic end to a stunning fall from grace for the one-time golden child of Silicon Valley, Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to 11 years and three months for cheating investors of her blood-testing start-up Theranos.But for her many advocates and detractors, Friday’s sentence is unlikely to end the debate around whether Holmes was a well-intentioned humanitarian who got in over her head, or a charlatan in a turtleneck sweater who chose “deceit over candour”.The Department of Justice left no doubt about the 38-year-old’s criminal intent. In a scathing 46-page sentencing memo, assistant US attorney Robert Leach described Theranos’ implosion...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dating Costs Are Up—More People Are Paying for Tinder and Hinge Anyway
At a time when dating itself has gotten more expensive, along with almost everything else, thanks to inflation, it might be surprising to learn some of the most popular dating apps have seen an uptick in paying subscribers. Match Group, which owns popular apps Tinder and Hinge, reported strong third...
Comments / 0