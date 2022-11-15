ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

‘Secret’ Altcoin Goes Parabolic After Rumors of European Ban on Privacy Coins Swirl

An anonymity-focused altcoin is outperforming the rest of the crypto markets as rumors of a European ban on privacy coins circulate. Secret (SCRT) is a privacy-centric chain built on the Cosmos (ATOM) network with end-to-end encryption and smart contracts called “Secret Contracts.”. Its network aims to allow users to...
msn.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
notebookcheck.net

US initiates 12-week test program for digital dollar tokens

In the aftermath of the FTX collapse, the US decided to start testing a CBDC digital dollar for the next 12 weeks. This trial program is initiated by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and is intended to assess the feasibility of a blockchain-based network for settling liabilities between 9 other enrolled banks.
Washington Examiner

Massive FTX failure sparks fresh calls for new crypto rules

The stunning fall of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX is prompting fresh calls among both longtime skeptics and some industry heads for tougher government oversight of the volatile and less-regulated world of digital currencies. With the demise of FTX threatening to leave scores of customers empty-handed and torpedo crypto’s chances of...
CNN

The crypto meltdown, explained

November 2022 is a month that investors, particularly in cryptocurrencies, will never forget. And the worst may be yet to come.
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Skyrockets by Almost $1,000 as Binance’s CZ Announces Industry Recovery Fund

Bitcoin’s price skyrocketed on the news that Binance will be forming an industry recovery fund following the FTX fallout. The primary cryptocurrency, as well as the entire cryptocurrency market, experienced a sudden surge associated with the latest tweets by the CEO of the world’s largest exchange, Binance. CZ...
Fortune

Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong and Messari’s Ryan Selkis on crypto rebuilding its reputation after SBF ‘made a lot of people look silly’ in D.C.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said in a Twitter spaces with Messari CEO Ryan Selkis that regulators need to clarify rules around crypto or risk companies moving to other countries with looser regulations. Crypto didn’t have a great relationship with regulators pre-FTX meltdown, and two influential industry founders discussed on Wednesday...
WASHINGTON, DC
NEWSBTC

Behind the Collapse of FTX and SBF: Traditional Finance vs. Crypto

BitStarz Player Lands $2,459,124 Record Win! Could you be next big winner?. Win an all-expenses-paid VIP trip to the FIFA World Cup and $30,000 in exclusive prizes with Punt Casino - the Road to Qatar awaits!. 5 BTC + 300 Free Spins for new players & 15 BTC + 35.000...
coingeek.com

Genesis suspends withdrawals amid digital currency industry meltdown

Another domino has officially fallen in the digital currency crash sparked by FTX earlier this month. Confirming rumors that began earlier this week, Genesis Global Capital has suspended withdrawals. It’s the latest digital currency lending program to do so since Celsius Network, Voyager Digital, and others filed for bankruptcy in early 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy