dailyhodl.com
‘Secret’ Altcoin Goes Parabolic After Rumors of European Ban on Privacy Coins Swirl
An anonymity-focused altcoin is outperforming the rest of the crypto markets as rumors of a European ban on privacy coins circulate. Secret (SCRT) is a privacy-centric chain built on the Cosmos (ATOM) network with end-to-end encryption and smart contracts called “Secret Contracts.”. Its network aims to allow users to...
msn.com
Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis
Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called This Year’s Crypto Crash Issues Dire BTC Warning, Says Bitcoin Collapse Imminent
The crypto strategist who nailed this year’s crypto meltdown is issuing a pressing warning to Bitcoin (BTC) bulls. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells his 579,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin traders should start exercising caution as he says BTC is now in the process of trapping as many bulls as possible.
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto.com CEO Explains Huge $347,000,000 Ethereum (ETH) Transfer Amid Bid for Reserve Transparency
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek has addressed a huge transfer of Ethereum (ETH) from the exchange’s wallet that was noticed by on-chain sleuths. According to Etherscan data, about 285,000 ETH worth over $347 million was sent from Crypto.com’s wallet address to Gate.io, another crypto exchange, before being sent back.
CNBC
Economist Nouriel Roubini slams crypto 'carnival barkers' and Binance CEO as 'a walking time bomb' after FTX disaster
At Abu Dhabi Finance Week, Roubini said "the lesson of the last few weeks is these people should be out of here," referring to major turbulence in the industry. He also took aim at Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, whose company he said regulators should "be thinking carefully" about.
FTX's bankruptcy has set off a crypto bank run as panicked users withdraw over $8 billion from exchanges
Crypto users removed $8 billion worth of crypto from exchanges last week, according to data form CryptoQuant. The market has been shaken by the fall of Sam-Bankman Fried's FTX exchange. FTX last Friday filed for bankruptcy after failing to secure a rescue from rival exchanges. FTX's collapse has set off...
Binance chief CZ says El Salvador didn't hold any bitcoin on Sam Bankman-Fried's collapsing FTX
El Salvador doesn't have any bitcoin holdings in FTX, Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao tweeted Thursday. "I exchanged messages with President Nayib a few moments ago. He said 'we don't have any Bitcoin in FTX and we never had any business with them. Thank God!'" FTX filed for bankruptcy on...
The Bahamas pulled out all the stops to be a global crypto hub. FTX’s demise could end that dream
In the days following the collapse of the Bahamas-based FTX, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas kept a low-profile, releasing a trickle of press releases and hanging up the phone on inquiring journalists. That changed with a bombshell on Thursday night, when the agency—a kind of supercharged version of the...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
notebookcheck.net
US initiates 12-week test program for digital dollar tokens
In the aftermath of the FTX collapse, the US decided to start testing a CBDC digital dollar for the next 12 weeks. This trial program is initiated by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and is intended to assess the feasibility of a blockchain-based network for settling liabilities between 9 other enrolled banks.
Washington Examiner
Massive FTX failure sparks fresh calls for new crypto rules
The stunning fall of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX is prompting fresh calls among both longtime skeptics and some industry heads for tougher government oversight of the volatile and less-regulated world of digital currencies. With the demise of FTX threatening to leave scores of customers empty-handed and torpedo crypto’s chances of...
Regulators punishing crypto firms for FTX's meltdown 'makes no sense' since most trading activity is offshore, Coinbase CEO says
Regulators punishing crypto firms after FTX's crash "makes no sense," according to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong. In a tweet, Armstrong pointed to the fact that most crypto trading activity takes place offshore. Commentators say the chaos in crypto sparked by FTX's collapse highlights major problems in the system. Regulators cracking...
The crypto meltdown, explained
November 2022 is a month that investors, particularly in cryptocurrencies, will never forget. And the worst may be yet to come.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Skyrockets by Almost $1,000 as Binance’s CZ Announces Industry Recovery Fund
Bitcoin’s price skyrocketed on the news that Binance will be forming an industry recovery fund following the FTX fallout. The primary cryptocurrency, as well as the entire cryptocurrency market, experienced a sudden surge associated with the latest tweets by the CEO of the world’s largest exchange, Binance. CZ...
Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong and Messari’s Ryan Selkis on crypto rebuilding its reputation after SBF ‘made a lot of people look silly’ in D.C.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said in a Twitter spaces with Messari CEO Ryan Selkis that regulators need to clarify rules around crypto or risk companies moving to other countries with looser regulations. Crypto didn’t have a great relationship with regulators pre-FTX meltdown, and two influential industry founders discussed on Wednesday...
NEWSBTC
Behind the Collapse of FTX and SBF: Traditional Finance vs. Crypto
BitStarz Player Lands $2,459,124 Record Win! Could you be next big winner?. Win an all-expenses-paid VIP trip to the FIFA World Cup and $30,000 in exclusive prizes with Punt Casino - the Road to Qatar awaits!. 5 BTC + 300 Free Spins for new players & 15 BTC + 35.000...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Oldest Bitcoin holders start selling; FTX court filing reveals SBF’s $1B loans from Alameda
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 17 includes the high selling tendency of Bitcoin holders older than 10 years, SBF’s $1.6 billion personal loan from Alameda Research, and Bitcoin and Ethereum’s emergence as the second and third most shorted crypto asset. CryptoSlate Top Stories. The collapse...
coingeek.com
Genesis suspends withdrawals amid digital currency industry meltdown
Another domino has officially fallen in the digital currency crash sparked by FTX earlier this month. Confirming rumors that began earlier this week, Genesis Global Capital has suspended withdrawals. It’s the latest digital currency lending program to do so since Celsius Network, Voyager Digital, and others filed for bankruptcy in early 2022.
