Free COVID test kits at Glens Falls City Hall

By Jay Petrequin
 3 days ago

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – As of Tuesday, the city of Glens Falls is offering a limited number of free COVID-19 test kits at City Hall. Test kits can be picked up in person at City Hall by anyone not currently exhibiting coronavirus symptoms.

Test kits can be found in the lobby inside the hall on Warren Street. Visitors are limited to two test kits per person, in order to make sure there are enough to go around.

Additionally, the city sent out a reminder that Warren County is operating a booster vaccine clinic offering the Moderna bivalent booster on Tuesday, from 1-2 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Registration can be found on the county website . The bivalent booster shot is for anyone ages 18 or older who has received their initial doses, and protects against standard and Omicron variants of COVID-19.

