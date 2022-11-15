ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Aikman, Rules Analyst Disagree on Flag During MNF Broadcast

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wMspb_0jBf9TEZ00

The two disagreed on a pass interference call during the fourth quarter.

During the Monday Night Football broadcast between the Eagles and Commanders, Troy Aikman openly disagreed with ESPN’s rules analyst when debating a call on the field during the fourth quarter.

The play in question came when Washington wide receiver Jahan Dotson was called for pass interference. During the play, he and teammate Curtis Samuel crossed paths while running their routes and Dotson ran into Samuel’s defender. As a result, Eagles cornerback Josiah Scott was held up and Samuel had a wide open reception.

However, Dotson was flagged for the sequence, leading to Aikman saying he disagreed with the call.

“I think Johan Dotson, here, is just running his route,” Aikman said. “I don’t think he’s trying to pick anybody off. I think he’s trying to run. And he’s entitled to run his route. Clearly there’s contact.”

Rules analyst John Parry followed up by saying, “And that’s obstructing.”

“But he’s gotta avoid the guy rather than create the contact by the defender,” he said.

Aikman quickly responded with, “I disagree. I don’t think he created it, I think he’s running a route.”

The Commanders handed the Eagles their first loss of the season with a 32–21 win.

More Extra Mustard:

Commander Country: Beautiful Noise’: Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Silences Eagles in Upset

For more Washington Commanders coverage, go to Commander Country .

Comments / 23

JBEAM
3d ago

Did you know Aikman played???? How could you not, every other sentence he says is when I played, when I was a player, when I started in the league, who cares.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick

College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend. Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys added a trio of players to their practice squad this Wednesday. The team announced the signings of defensive end Takk McKinley, wide receiver Antonio Callaway and center Brock Hoffman. McKinley, a former first-round pick out of UCLA, will most likely generate the most buzz. However, Callaway is...
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search

The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
NBC Sports

Linval Joseph explains why he was so excited to join Eagles

Linval Joseph was out of the league for the first couple months of this season but he wasn’t done with it. The 34-year-old nose tackle spent the first 10 weeks of the 2022 season back in Minnesota working out, staying ready and keeping tabs on some teams he’d be interested in joining.
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Legendary QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Emphatically Answered Fans Question About Whether He’d Consider Being An OC

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has struggled during the 2022 NFL season and fans have been less than enthusiastic about the offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. The Steelers have managed three victories this season and are 3-1 when they score 20 points or more. Pittsburgh fans on social media have been calling for a Steelers legendary signal caller to come out of retirement and take the offensive coordinator position.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former Packers Wide Receiver Claimed On Wednesday

The Houston Texans are retooling their offense with discarded skill-position players. A day after claiming running back Eno Benjamin off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals, the Texans made another move. Per ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime, Houston plucked wide receiver Amari Rodgers off waivers Wednesday. The Green Bay Packers waived the 23-year-old...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Former All-Pro Running Back

The New Orleans Saints have added a notable running back to their practice squad, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The Saints are signing David Johnson, who last played with the Houston Texans in 2021. New Orleans previously cut veteran running backs Derrick Gore and Jordan Howard from their practice squad...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

The Dallas Cowboys Have a Mike McCarthy Problem

The Dallas Cowboys lost in overtime to the Green Bay Packers after several questionable decisions by head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. It seems that Dallas can’t get out of its own way, and part of the reason could very well be McCarthy himself.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Insane Snowstorm At College Football Game Tonight

A Week 11 NFL game is expected to have some crazy weather this weekend, as snowstorms are projected in Buffalo, where the Bills are set to host the Browns. College football beat the NFL to the snow-game punch tonight, though. Western Michigan and Central Michigan are playing in a major...
KALAMAZOO, MI
NBC Sports

Eagles add another name to lengthy injury report

The Eagles injury report got a little longer on Thursday, when they added veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the list. Quinn missed Thursday’s practice with a “back, rest” designation. Quinn has been quiet in his three games with the Eagles since the trade from Chicago. After...
EAGLE, PA
The Spun

Jets Are Reportedly Signing Prominent Free Agent

The New York Jets added a familiar face to their offensive line room on Thursday. The Jets have signed veteran lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who worked out for the team on Monday. Duvernay-Tardif also spent time with the Jets in 2021, appearing in eight games and starting seven. A graduate of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

109K+
Followers
43K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy