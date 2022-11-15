Read full article on original website
Ellen Elizabeth Plank, 92, Rockwood
Mrs. Ellen Elizabeth Plank, age 92 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Waters of Johnson City, Tennessee. She was born on December 25, 1929, in Rockwood, Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her parents: General and Lillie May Gibson; husband: Gerald Plank; one grandson: Kevin Christopher Neal; sisters: Wilma Howard, Alice Hunt; brother: George Gibson; the father of her children: William (Bill) Sherman Long Sr.
Helen Roberta “Sister” Cagle, Rockwood
Mrs. Helen Roberta “Sister” Cagle, age 75, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her home. She was born on August 4, 1947, in Birmingham, Alabama. She enjoyed crafting and used her skills volunteering at Victorian Square Assisted Living, helping with the senior activities. She along with her husband were also newspaper carriers for the Knoxville News Sentinel for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles Howard Long, Sr., and Helen Roberta Stewart Long; husband, Raymond Max Cagle, Sr.; son, Raymond Max “Buddy” Cagle, Jr.; and brother, Randy Long.
Myra Hopkins Stroud, 98, Oak Ridge
Myra Hopkins Stroud, 98, of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away on November 16, 2022. Myra was born on October 4, 1924, in Oconee County, SC to the late James Martin Hopkins and Mattie Lay Hopkins. She graduated from Tamassee DAR High School in 1942 and then graduated from Robinson Business School in Spartanburg, SC. She worked at Clemson College while her husband, Dan, was in undergraduate school. She was a loving wife, mother, and stay-at-home homemaker while her children were growing up. She also enjoyed working for ten years at the Family Clinic of Oak Ridge after her children left home.
Justin Gregory Young, Oak Ridge
Justin Gregory Young, age 39, of Oak Ridge, entered into eternal rest with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on November 16, 2022. He was born April 1, 1983, in Oak Ridge, the son of Kenton and Donna Ramsey Young, who survive him. Justin was an Affiliate Broker with Realty Executives Associates Oak Ridge for approximately 17 years where he and his father were blessed to have worked together. He and his family attend High Places Community Church in Oak Ridge. Justin was a graduate of Oak Ridge High School, class of 2002. He worked for ORAU as an intern while attending college at Roane State receiving his Associates Degree in Business. He coached his son’s basketball teams at the Civic Center’s Oak Ridge League. Justin enjoyed spending time with his family boating and traveling. He was a kind gentle compassionate family man devoted husband, father, brother, and son who loved his Heavenly Father.
Ms. Shirley “Ann” Williams Guinn, Oak Ridge
Ms. Shirley “Ann” Williams Guinn, age 67, of Oak Ridge, Tn, entered into eternal rest on November 7, 2022, at Oak Ridge Methodist Medical Center. Born April 9, 2022, in Oak Ridge, Tn. She was the daughter of the late Annabel and Eugene Williams (Negro League Legend). Shirley graduated from Oak Ridge High School, Class of 1973. Shirley worked at K-25 and Y-12 plant for 25 years as an Administrative Admin. She enjoyed babysitting, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends.
Jeffrey “Chuck” Frady, Rockwood
Mr. Jeffrey “Chuck” Frady, age 69 of Rockwood, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at his home. He was born on February 19, 1953, in Rockwood. Chuck loved to bowl and go fishing. He was the owner/operator of Roane Overhead Doors for a number of years. He also worked as a police officer with the Rockwood Police Department. He enjoyed spending most of his downtime at Socket’s (formerly Ratchet’s) which was like a second home to him. He loved to socialize with his friends there and occasionally would play golf. He is preceded in death by his parents: Wilburn Frady & Helen Marie Brasel Frady Moore; and his brothers: Jerry Frady & Dudley Frady. He is survived by:
Mary Ruth Goodman, Rocky Top
Mary Ruth Goodman, age 75 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her residence. Mary was born on May 17, 1947, in Knox County, Tennessee to the late Albert Henderson Nelson and Minnie D. Lindsay Nelson. She was a member of Island Ford Baptist Church. She enjoyed making Mexican cornbread, loved reading Stephen King novels, and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and neighbor children. Mary loved birds and listening to the rain. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, William Goodman, her son, William Leslie Goodman, sisters: Margaret Hatmaker, Beatrice Harmon, and Eleanor Hawkins, and brothers: Marshall, JD, and Jerry Nelson.
Karen Knight, Oak Ridge
Karen Knight, age 58 of Oak Ridge Tennessee, passed away Saturday, November 12th, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center. She was a loving mother, sister, and friend. She had a big heart and a great sense of humor. Karen was very caring and enjoyed helping others, especially her children. She devoted her life to making sure her children were happy and had everything that they needed.
William Isaiah Dewayne “Twinky” Baker, 25
William Isaiah Dewayne “Twinky” Baker, age 25, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday morning, November 6, 2022. Isaiah was born on his Nana’s birthday, March 28, 1997, in Oak Ridge to Lakeisha Renfro & Aaron Baker. He graduated from Oak Ridge High School and worked in construction. He most enjoyed working and being outside. Isaiah played 7 on 7 football as a member of the High Rollers and loved fishing, camping, spending time with his family and friends, and going on adventures. Isaiah’s most recent adventure was preparing for the birth of his son, William Azavion Clyde Baker, that he fathered with his soon-to-be wife, Kaylonnah Lynch. Isaiah was so excited and proud of the family they were becoming. Isaiah was the best big brother and took on great responsibility for his siblings.
