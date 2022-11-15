ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Trumbull school board approves more diverse books, curriculum

TRUMBULL — Hoping to diversify its offerings to students, the Board of Education approved three new culturally diverse books to be added the middle school curriculum. It also approved a curriculum guide for a jazz band course and for an already-existing African American/ Black and Puerto. Rican/Latino Course of...
TRUMBULL, CT
Opinion: The lost story of a heroic naval aviator from Stamford

Thank you for your Nov. 11 editorial “A call of duty to honor veterans.” We agree, every veteran has a story to tell. One Stamford native’s story was finally heard during the Sunday, Nov. 6, Veterans Day Ceremony. Thirty-eight years ago on July 10, 1984 as a naval aviator during the Cold War, LTJG Michael John DeBartolomeo was in the cockpit of his Grumman EA-6B Prowler taking off from an aircraft carrier in the North Arabian Sea in the Indian Ocean. Michael immediately knew there was a problem and called out "cold cat, cold cat," on his radio to ready his crew for ejection. His heroic, quick action saved the lives of three young U.S. Navy servicemen that day. Michael was just 20 days shy of his 25th birthday.
STAMFORD, CT
Tweed board mulls executive director replacement for Scanlon

NEW HAVEN — The Tweed New Haven Airport Authority executive board has begun interviewing five finalists for the executive director position at Tweed New Haven Regional Airport that soon will become available as a result of current Executive Director Sean Scanlon's election to state comptroller. The executive board was...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Opinion: The Maternal Child Health Division is closed: Now what?

American mothers were dying at the highest rate in the developed world long before the COVID-19 pandemic began. In its wake, pregnant, birthing and postpartum families are navigating the ongoing consequences of financial instability, social isolation, political unrest, child care closures, and health scare spikes. The burden has been relentless, particularly for families living in urban areas like New Haven.
Bristol is establishing a fair rent commission. Here's what it means.

BRISTOL — A group of local leaders, a tenant and a landlord will brainstorm recommendations on the city's new fair rent commission. Public Act 22-30 requires municipalities with more than 25,000 residents to create a fair rent commission to act as a mediator between tenants and landlords when it comes to potentially unfair rent increases. Twenty-four Connecticut municipalities had fair rent commissions as of August, some of which have existed for years.
BRISTOL, CT
Recount ends with Keitt winning 134th House district by 10 votes; McCloat camp to file complaint

TRUMBULL — A week after conceding the race to her opponent, Democrat Sarah Keitt is instead celebrating her win. A recount in the 134th district ended with Keitt beating Republican challenger Meghan McCloat by 10 votes. However, McCloat said she is challenging the results of the Fairfield recount, claiming the Democratic registrar there violated election laws.
TRUMBULL, CT
Police: Middlebury woman, 32, killed in crash with tractor-trailer in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD — A Middlebury woman died when her Nissan Altima slammed into a parked tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 Wednesday morning, state police said. Nicole Gabelman, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened in the eastbound lanes near Exit 56 shortly after 9 a.m., police said. The truck driver was not injured.
MIDDLEBURY, CT
Naugatuck police officer shot in undercover operation in Waterbury, chief says

WATERBURY — An undercover officer from Naugatuck was wounded in a shooting in Waterbury Wednesday night, according to police. The officer was involved in an undercover surveillance operation with another cop on Chase Parkway near the Interstate 84 eastbound on-ramp when their unmarked car was shot at around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, said Lt. Ryan Bessette, public information officer for the Waterbury Police Department.
WATERBURY, CT
Plainfield police: Person killed in Moosup apartment fire

MOOSUP — One person was found dead after a fire broke out at a townhouse complex of Gorman Street early Thursday, officials said. Plainfield police said they were called to the Moosup Gardens Apartments for a fire "involving multiple apartment units" around 12:40 a.m. Thursday. At the scene, police...
PLAINFIELD, CT

