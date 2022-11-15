Read full article on original website
UConn basketball doubleheader at XL Center: Block party, tickets, and what you need to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Both the UConn men’s and women’s basketball teams will play at the XL Center in Hartford for a doubleheader Sunday. The women start things off at 1p.m. against No. 10 NC State, while the men will play...
Trumbull volleyball tops Amity, advances to Class LL title game for 2nd time in 4 years
MILFORD – Maggie Carley usually closes her eyes when she goes to block a shot. By the time she opened them on the winning point Wednesday night and looked around, the ball fell to the hardwood to her left on the opposite side of the net. Then the Trumbull senior captain was ambushed by her teammates.
Trumbull school board approves more diverse books, curriculum
TRUMBULL — Hoping to diversify its offerings to students, the Board of Education approved three new culturally diverse books to be added the middle school curriculum. It also approved a curriculum guide for a jazz band course and for an already-existing African American/ Black and Puerto. Rican/Latino Course of...
Opinion: The lost story of a heroic naval aviator from Stamford
Thank you for your Nov. 11 editorial “A call of duty to honor veterans.” We agree, every veteran has a story to tell. One Stamford native’s story was finally heard during the Sunday, Nov. 6, Veterans Day Ceremony. Thirty-eight years ago on July 10, 1984 as a naval aviator during the Cold War, LTJG Michael John DeBartolomeo was in the cockpit of his Grumman EA-6B Prowler taking off from an aircraft carrier in the North Arabian Sea in the Indian Ocean. Michael immediately knew there was a problem and called out "cold cat, cold cat," on his radio to ready his crew for ejection. His heroic, quick action saved the lives of three young U.S. Navy servicemen that day. Michael was just 20 days shy of his 25th birthday.
Tweed board mulls executive director replacement for Scanlon
NEW HAVEN — The Tweed New Haven Airport Authority executive board has begun interviewing five finalists for the executive director position at Tweed New Haven Regional Airport that soon will become available as a result of current Executive Director Sean Scanlon's election to state comptroller. The executive board was...
Opinion: The Maternal Child Health Division is closed: Now what?
American mothers were dying at the highest rate in the developed world long before the COVID-19 pandemic began. In its wake, pregnant, birthing and postpartum families are navigating the ongoing consequences of financial instability, social isolation, political unrest, child care closures, and health scare spikes. The burden has been relentless, particularly for families living in urban areas like New Haven.
Bristol is establishing a fair rent commission. Here's what it means.
BRISTOL — A group of local leaders, a tenant and a landlord will brainstorm recommendations on the city's new fair rent commission. Public Act 22-30 requires municipalities with more than 25,000 residents to create a fair rent commission to act as a mediator between tenants and landlords when it comes to potentially unfair rent increases. Twenty-four Connecticut municipalities had fair rent commissions as of August, some of which have existed for years.
Recount ends with Keitt winning 134th House district by 10 votes; McCloat camp to file complaint
TRUMBULL — A week after conceding the race to her opponent, Democrat Sarah Keitt is instead celebrating her win. A recount in the 134th district ended with Keitt beating Republican challenger Meghan McCloat by 10 votes. However, McCloat said she is challenging the results of the Fairfield recount, claiming the Democratic registrar there violated election laws.
Police: Middlebury woman, 32, killed in crash with tractor-trailer in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD — A Middlebury woman died when her Nissan Altima slammed into a parked tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 Wednesday morning, state police said. Nicole Gabelman, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened in the eastbound lanes near Exit 56 shortly after 9 a.m., police said. The truck driver was not injured.
New Haven leader of 'extensive' drug operation faces at least 10 years in prison
NEW HAVEN — A city man faces at least 10 years in prison after trafficking cocaine to New Haven, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Jose Gerena, 33, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Naugatuck police officer shot in undercover operation in Waterbury, chief says
WATERBURY — An undercover officer from Naugatuck was wounded in a shooting in Waterbury Wednesday night, according to police. The officer was involved in an undercover surveillance operation with another cop on Chase Parkway near the Interstate 84 eastbound on-ramp when their unmarked car was shot at around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, said Lt. Ryan Bessette, public information officer for the Waterbury Police Department.
New Haven police release photo of suspect in Yale Bowl Liquor Store robbery
NEW HAVEN — Police released surveillance photos Thursday of a suspect they say shot a clerk at the Yale Bowl Liquor Store late last week. Officers were called to 85 Derby Ave. around 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a person shot, New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway said.
I-95 South reopens in Stamford after wrong-way driver hit tractor-trailer, police say
STAMFORD — A section of Interstate 95 south has reopened Friday morning after it was closed for hours following a crash involving a wrong-way driver, according to officials. State police said the wrong-way driver collided head-on with a tractor trailer. The state Department of Transportation said in a tweet...
Plainfield police: Person killed in Moosup apartment fire
MOOSUP — One person was found dead after a fire broke out at a townhouse complex of Gorman Street early Thursday, officials said. Plainfield police said they were called to the Moosup Gardens Apartments for a fire "involving multiple apartment units" around 12:40 a.m. Thursday. At the scene, police...
Trumbull felon caught with 4 guns and 300 rounds of ammo faces up to 10 years in jail
TRUMBULL — A town man faces up to 10 years in prison after he was caught illegally possessing four guns and more than 300 rounds of ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Jack Jakups, 39, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of firearms and ammunition by a...
