Read full article on original website
Related
delaware.gov
DNREC Premiering New Nature Film ‘Wetlands of Wonder: The Hidden World of Vernal Pools’
‘Wetlands of Wonder: The Hidden World of Vernal Pools,’ a 54-minute nature documentary produced by DNREC in partnership with 302 Stories and filmmaker Michael Oates, will air starting today on DNREC’s YouTube Channel. Free Admission Through DNREC’s YouTube Channel. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental...
delaware.gov
District/Charter Educational Support Professionals of the Year Celebrated; One to be Named State Honoree
The Delaware Department of Education is honoring 20 educational support professionals for their outstanding work supporting their students and school communities. “Educational support professionals are vital to the success of our schools. Their work often is behind the scenes and rarely gets the recognition it deserves. I’m honored to have the opportunity to celebrate these outstanding employees and spotlight the important roles they and the colleagues they represent play supporting our school communities,” Secretary of Education Mark Holodick said.
Comments / 0