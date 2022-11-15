The Delaware Department of Education is honoring 20 educational support professionals for their outstanding work supporting their students and school communities. “Educational support professionals are vital to the success of our schools. Their work often is behind the scenes and rarely gets the recognition it deserves. I’m honored to have the opportunity to celebrate these outstanding employees and spotlight the important roles they and the colleagues they represent play supporting our school communities,” Secretary of Education Mark Holodick said.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO