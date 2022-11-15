William Isaiah Dewayne “Twinky” Baker, age 25, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday morning, November 6, 2022. Isaiah was born on his Nana’s birthday, March 28, 1997, in Oak Ridge to Lakeisha Renfro & Aaron Baker. He graduated from Oak Ridge High School and worked in construction. He most enjoyed working and being outside. Isaiah played 7 on 7 football as a member of the High Rollers and loved fishing, camping, spending time with his family and friends, and going on adventures. Isaiah’s most recent adventure was preparing for the birth of his son, William Azavion Clyde Baker, that he fathered with his soon-to-be wife, Kaylonnah Lynch. Isaiah was so excited and proud of the family they were becoming. Isaiah was the best big brother and took on great responsibility for his siblings.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO