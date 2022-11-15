There aren’t many engines that have had quite the illustrious career that the W16 has had. Debuted with the Bugatti Veyron in 2005 (that’s a staggering 17 years ago), the W16 has been at the heart of all Bugattis made since, but the company’s decided to say farewell to it in style – by giving it the ultimate send-off in the form of a stunningly beautiful new racer that brings back Bugatti’s original open-top style. The W16 Mistral, unveiled mere days ago, marks an important epilogue in one of Bugatti’s most noteworthy storylines, with Bugatti CEO Mate Rimac saying, “For the final roadgoing appearance of Bugatti’s legendary W16 engine, we knew we had to create a roadster. Well over 40% of all Bugatti vehicles ever created have been open-top in design, establishing a long lineage of performance icons that – to this day – are revered the world over. In the Chiron era there had, to-date, been no roadster, so the introduction of Bugatti W16 Mistral continues this legacy, driven by enormous demand from our clients for an all-new way to experience the mighty performance of our iconic engine. The W16 Mistral opens the next chapter in the Bugatti roadster story, inspired by over a century of open-top legends.”

1 DAY AGO