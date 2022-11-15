Regional Food Bank launches 38th Holiday Hunger Appeal

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Wednesday, the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York will launch its highest-grossing yearly appeal. The 38th Annual Holiday Hunger Appeal will begin with a ribbon cutting and light breakfast on Wednesday and run until December 24.

During this time, the Regional Food Bank will have a booth on the lower level of Crossgates Mall outside of the Apple Store. Volunteers will be collecting donations daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Shoppers can make monetary donations that will go towards feeding people in 23 counties of northeastern New York.

The Food Bank provides four meals worth of food for every dollar it spends. Major sponsors for the Hunger Appeal include AFLAC New York, Berkshire Bank, Crossgates, Saratoga National Bank, Trust Company, Trustco Bank, and MAGIC 590 AM/100.5 FM.

