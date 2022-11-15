ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flandreau, SD

The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To 'Dunk Of The Year'

During last night's game between Arkansas and South Dakota State, sophomore forward Trevon Brazile threw down a vicious dunk over Broden Lien. Many people are already calling it the best dunk of the 2022-23 season. With less than two minutes remaining in the game, Brazile got around Charlie Easley and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
gowatertown.net

Two men killed in I-90 crash west of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two people died Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash three miles west of Sioux Falls. The Highway Patrol says a pickup was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it rear-ended a Toyota Prius. The pickup driver lost control and the pickup entered the median and continued into the westbound lane where it collided head-on with a westbound pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

