PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Eliza Hollingsworth scored 18 points while Kaylynne Troung had a big performance in overtime to help Gonzaga upset No. 6 Louisville 79-67 in Saturday night’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Truong scored 10 of her 16 points in the OT for the Bulldogs (4-0), who dominated the extra period in the second straight top-10 upset of the tournament’s evening slate. It followed Marquette’s win against No. 3 Texas. Brynna Maxwell scored a game-high 21 points to lead Gonzaga. Hailey Van Lith scored 16 of her 18 points after halftime for the Cardinals (3-1), though she made just 5 of 20 shots on the night. That fit the overall picture for the Cardinals, who shot 39.1% for the game and made just 3 of 16 3-pointers.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 10 MINUTES AGO