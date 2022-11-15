Read full article on original website
WALPOLE - Some players wear their emotions on their sleeves. The ones on the Silver Lake High girls soccer team wore them on their wrists on Saturday. All of the Lakers took the field at Walpole High with a one-word message scrawled in pen on a makeshift wristband fashioned out of athletic tape. Coach Scott Williams said the word was "redemption." Senior Anna Billings said it was "revenge."
FRANKLIN (SOMERSET) – North Hunterdon’s memorable football season ended Saturday night one game short of getting a chance to play for a state Group 4 championship. The Lions were painfully close to reaching Rutgers for the state final in two weeks. ...
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 22 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks. While Young was taking the inbound pass with 3.8 seconds to go and the score tied at 122-all, Griffin had the awareness to run behind the defense and set up near the basket. It was pure basketball instinct. Young caught a pass, took a dribble and threw the pass from just past half-court. Griffin jumped, hauled in the ball and made the shot before landing.
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Eliza Hollingsworth scored 18 points while Kaylynne Troung had a big performance in overtime to help Gonzaga upset No. 6 Louisville 79-67 in Saturday night’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Truong scored 10 of her 16 points in the OT for the Bulldogs (4-0), who dominated the extra period in the second straight top-10 upset of the tournament’s evening slate. It followed Marquette’s win against No. 3 Texas. Brynna Maxwell scored a game-high 21 points to lead Gonzaga. Hailey Van Lith scored 16 of her 18 points after halftime for the Cardinals (3-1), though she made just 5 of 20 shots on the night. That fit the overall picture for the Cardinals, who shot 39.1% for the game and made just 3 of 16 3-pointers.
