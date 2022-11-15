Read full article on original website
New Milford Police Department Posts Warning About Latest Phone Scam
Scams are everywhere. From the highest level of society to the lowest, everyone is a target and the New Milford Police Department wants you to be aware of one of the latest to go around. **SCAM ALERT**. In a recent Facebook post, they point out that this scam is happening...
Dig deeper than fare free transit to increase ridership
Connecticut needs to follow up with frequent service if it expects people to ride — not just make a token offering free.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut
- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
DoingItLocal
Westport News: Child Bit By Dog Multiple Times
2022-11-15@10:27pm–#Westport CT– A child on Maple Avenue North has been bitten by a dog multiple times in the face, neck, and head according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Warrant: Home health aide, boyfriend stole $129K from 92-year-old Westport client
Lisbeth Aldiva and her boyfriend Hiram Mojica, both of Hartford, face a long list of charges in connection to the theft of $129,180.75 from the elderly victim's brokerage accounts.
trumbulltimes.com
Undercover cops were followed before Naugatuck officer was shot in Waterbury, report shows
WATERBURY — The man charged with shooting a Naugatuck officer this week during an undercover operation followed him for blocks before opening fire on an Interstate 84 on-ramp, a police report said. Chief Fernando Spagnolo said Friday during a news conference that Waterbury police arrested Jason Perez, 40, charging...
'Outrageous' messages displayed in Morris signs sparks conversation
MORRIS, Conn — Ask people in Morris about the signs on Route 209 and odds are they are aware of them. Two signs are propped up about a mile and a half down the road from each other with, what neighbors call, "angry" messages. The first message drivers see...
ctexaminer.com
Staffing, Delayed Response Raise Questions about 911 Service in Stamford
Last Friday night, after a rainstorm, Greg Kalt and his wife were driving home along the narrow, twisting, unlit roads of North Stamford. They went around a curve and came upon a fallen tree. “We thought someone might hit it, like we almost did, and we didn’t know if there...
sheltonherald.com
SoNo’s Beadworks to close after 35 years: ‘Can’t imagine Washington Street without it’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. To run the small make-your-own jewelry store on the corner of Washington St., it takes the large, handmade efforts from hundreds of women. The thousands of jewelry pieces displayed at Beadworks in Norwalk are the work of professional female...
trumbulltimes.com
Bristol is establishing a fair rent commission. Here's what it means.
BRISTOL — A group of local leaders, a tenant and a landlord will brainstorm recommendations on the city's new fair rent commission. Public Act 22-30 requires municipalities with more than 25,000 residents to create a fair rent commission to act as a mediator between tenants and landlords when it comes to potentially unfair rent increases. Twenty-four Connecticut municipalities had fair rent commissions as of August, some of which have existed for years.
sheltonherald.com
Beauty & Essex to open Connecticut restaurant at Mohegan Sun
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Beauty & Essex, a New American style restaurant with locations in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is opening at Mohegan Sun in the fall of 2023, the casino resort announced Thursday. The 11,000-square-foot restaurant by Tao Group...
What Does Danbury Need? A Hobby Lobby
I love building models. I've made cars, military vehicles, airplanes, dinosaurs, even replicas of famous firearms, back when they allowed those types of model kits to be sold. How did my interest in building model kits start? Hobby Lobby. I spent a portion of my childhood in Oklahoma City and...
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CT
It just so happens that you don’t have to go to New York for a good quality bagel. Connecticut has its list of popular and highly rated bagels to grab right near you. Here are the most highly rated and reviewed bagel shops in lower Connecticut.
Norwalk first responders, Stew Leonard's to distribute Thanksgiving turkeys for food insecure families
Norwalk first responders and city officials are partnering with Stew Leonard's to help distribute Thanksgiving turkeys to food insecure families in Connecticut.
Long Island Sound "report card" raises red flags
The environmental watchdog group Save the Sound unveiled the report at Black Rock Harbor in Bridgeport, which received a "D+."
sheltonherald.com
Zeus, the Bridgeport dog missing for a month, found in Shelton
SHELTON — Renee Horton remembers the anxiety that overcame her as she waited at Shelton Police Headquarters Nov. 9. It was hours before that the Bridgeport resident received a tip that her lost dog, 2-year-old Zeus, a French Bulldog — who had been missing for nearly a month — was at a home in Shelton.
DoingItLocal
Stamford News: Headache After Argument With Wife
2022-11-16@11:01pm–#Stamford CT– A Glenbrook Road man just called for EMS for a headache after an argument with his wife.
NPS seeks to replace another administrator
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools is looking for a new Director of Human Resources. There’s been some mystery around NPS Director of Human Resources Lissette Colón, as it was rumored in September that she was no longer employed by the district. Niccolo Dua, NPS Director of Communications and Marketing said she was still HR Director, although her LinkedIn page was ambiguous. On Wednesday, Dua said Colón left her position on Nov. 4.
Cat café opens in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A new café in Old Saybrook is offering customers a chance to come in, play with cats and potentially take one home. “We wanted to give the cats their best life before they find their forever home,” Carla Gowrie, who owns All the Single Kitties, said. The café, located on […]
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: Calvin!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a one-year-old ginger coated tabby named Calvin. Calvin hopes to brighten someone’s life with his sunny nature. Until then, he’s spending his days trying to navigate the tricky cat room tunnel, climbing the cat tower and keeping all the bird toys at bay.
