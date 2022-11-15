ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut

- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Westport News: Child Bit By Dog Multiple Times

2022-11-15@10:27pm–#Westport CT– A child on Maple Avenue North has been bitten by a dog multiple times in the face, neck, and head according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
WESTPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Bristol is establishing a fair rent commission. Here's what it means.

BRISTOL — A group of local leaders, a tenant and a landlord will brainstorm recommendations on the city's new fair rent commission. Public Act 22-30 requires municipalities with more than 25,000 residents to create a fair rent commission to act as a mediator between tenants and landlords when it comes to potentially unfair rent increases. Twenty-four Connecticut municipalities had fair rent commissions as of August, some of which have existed for years.
BRISTOL, CT
sheltonherald.com

Beauty & Essex to open Connecticut restaurant at Mohegan Sun

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Beauty & Essex, a New American style restaurant with locations in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is opening at Mohegan Sun in the fall of 2023, the casino resort announced Thursday. The 11,000-square-foot restaurant by Tao Group...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

What Does Danbury Need? A Hobby Lobby

I love building models. I've made cars, military vehicles, airplanes, dinosaurs, even replicas of famous firearms, back when they allowed those types of model kits to be sold. How did my interest in building model kits start? Hobby Lobby. I spent a portion of my childhood in Oklahoma City and...
DANBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Zeus, the Bridgeport dog missing for a month, found in Shelton

SHELTON — Renee Horton remembers the anxiety that overcame her as she waited at Shelton Police Headquarters Nov. 9. It was hours before that the Bridgeport resident received a tip that her lost dog, 2-year-old Zeus, a French Bulldog — who had been missing for nearly a month — was at a home in Shelton.
SHELTON, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

NPS seeks to replace another administrator

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools is looking for a new Director of Human Resources. There’s been some mystery around NPS Director of Human Resources Lissette Colón, as it was rumored in September that she was no longer employed by the district. Niccolo Dua, NPS Director of Communications and Marketing said she was still HR Director, although her LinkedIn page was ambiguous. On Wednesday, Dua said Colón left her position on Nov. 4.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Cat café opens in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A new café in Old Saybrook is offering customers a chance to come in, play with cats and potentially take one home. “We wanted to give the cats their best life before they find their forever home,” Carla Gowrie, who owns All the Single Kitties, said. The café, located on […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH.com

Pet of the Week: Calvin!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a one-year-old ginger coated tabby named Calvin. Calvin hopes to brighten someone’s life with his sunny nature. Until then, he’s spending his days trying to navigate the tricky cat room tunnel, climbing the cat tower and keeping all the bird toys at bay.
NEW HAVEN, CT

