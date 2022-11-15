ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams Star Cooper Kupp to Have Surgery, Will Go on IR

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

The wide receiver left Sunday's game with an ankle injury.

Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that wide receiver Cooper Kupp will have surgery on his ankle and will be placed on injured reserve . That means Kupp will miss at least four weeks, but the team will assess his return depending on how their season unfolds.

Kupp injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of Los Angeles’s 27–17 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. After the game, McVay acknowledged that the injury “didn’t look good, it didn’t sound good,” but they were waiting for further tests to diagnose.

On Monday, it was reported that Kupp had a high ankle sprain that would require him to miss multiple weeks.

The initial prognosis for the surgery is a 4–8 week recovery, which means Kupp could return before the season ends. This tightrope ankle surgery that Kupp will have is a relatively new procedure, but has become popular throughout football thanks to the quick recovery table. Notably, Tua Tagovailoa had the surgery in his final season at Alabama, allowing him to return for the College Football Playoff.

The Rams are a disappointing 3–6 on the season and sit in last place of the NFC West. After Kupp’s remarkable 2021 season, where he almost totaled 2,000 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns, he has recorded 812 receiving yards and six touchdowns in nine games this year.

Kupp will miss games against the Saints, Chiefs, Raiders and Seahawks before he is eligible to return. If the Rams continue to struggle, though, the team may just decide to keep him out for the rest of the season.

