Medical practice, doctor with offices in Bristol, Southington agree to pay $2.6 million to resolve allegations of improper billing, illegal kickbacks

A state audit of operations of the Department of Developmental Services (DDS) for the 2019 and 2020 fiscal years found that DDS had a lack of internal controls, did not comply with laws, regulations, contracts and grant agreements, policies and procedures, and a need for improvement of practices and procedures, according to a report released […] The post State audit of DDS finds non-compliance with laws and regulations appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO