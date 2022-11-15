Fatal Crash US-101 - Curry County

On November 14, at approximately 2:43AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle roll-over crash on US-101, near MP 344.

The preliminary investigation indicated a northbound Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Allen Shaffar (41) of Brookings, left the roadway for an unknown reason resulting in a roll-over crash. The operator was deceased upon the arrival of first responders.

OSP was assisted by the Gold Beach Fire Department, the Pistol River Fire Department, and the Curry County Sheriff's Office.