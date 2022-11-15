ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curry County, OR

Fatal Crash US-101 - Curry County

By Oregon State Police
The Curry Coastal Pilot
The Curry Coastal Pilot
 3 days ago

On November 14, at approximately 2:43AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle roll-over crash on US-101, near MP 344.

The preliminary investigation indicated a northbound Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Allen Shaffar (41) of Brookings, left the roadway for an unknown reason resulting in a roll-over crash. The operator was deceased upon the arrival of first responders.

OSP was assisted by the Gold Beach Fire Department, the Pistol River Fire Department, and the Curry County Sheriff's Office.

