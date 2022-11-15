Ford Unveils New Bronco Sport Black Diamond Off-Road Package

Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn states it is “elevating its adventure game” with the new Bronco Sport Black Diamond Off-Road Package that offers increased capability and style.

Bronco Sport Black Diamond Off-Road Package is now available for ordering at Ford dealers.

“For adventurers who want to get more from their Bronco Sport, we’re enhancing the ownership experience by offering more trail capability with the new Black Diamond Off-Road Package, plus an included opportunity to learn what their SUV can do at Bronco Off-Roadeo,” says Mark Grueber, enthusiast vehicle marketing manager at Ford.

“Today, nearly 90 percent of Bronco Sport customers that attend Off-Roadeo are likely to go off-roading again, and 97 percent of customers are more knowledgeable and confident doing so, furthering our goal of getting into the wild.”

The Black Diamond Off-Road Package — available on Big Bend and Outer Banks series models — delivers more off-road capability by adding four steel bash plates covering key 4×4 powertrain areas including, front metal skid plate, fuel tank protection, and the canister shield.

Unique 17-inch Carbonized Gray low-gloss aluminum wheels feature 225/65R17 all-terrain tires for added grip. The package adds a matte black hood graphic with small Bronco horse logo, plus lower bodyside graphics with Bronco lettering on driver and front-passenger doors.

Starting with the 2023 model year, every Bronco Sport owner and order-holder will receive complimentary Bronco Off-Roadeo adventure access and trail guide instruction.

All four Bronco Off-Roadeo experiences put drivers to the test across miles of curated trails over a day, while teaching them about the capabilities and performance of their Bronco two-, four-door, or Sport SUV model.

Each location is designed for all skill levels and offers unforgettable trail drives led by off-road experts, who will show attendees how to get the most out of their Bronco’s rugged capabilities. This included experience is the ultimate opportunity to build confidence, expand off-road adventure skills and explore everything Bronco models have to offer.

Bronco Off-Roadeo adventure playgrounds include Horseshoe Bay, Texas (near Austin); Mt. Potosi, Nevada (near Las Vegas); Moab, Utah; and Gilford, N.H.

Winter Weekends will extend the brand’s off-road adventure offerings and expand access for customers at Bronco Off-Roadeo Moab and Texas.

For more information about the Bronco Off-Roadeo programs and pricing or to reserve a spot, visit here .

The post Ford Unveils New Bronco Sport Black Diamond Off-Road Package appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .