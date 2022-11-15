Report: Dallas Goedert to miss extended time with shoulder injury

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss an extended period of time with a shoulder injury, according to Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

The good news is, Goedert's injury is reportedly not a season-ending one.

The 27-year-old Eagles tight end is one of the game's best at his position and one of the team's most dynamic weapons on offense. This season, Goedert has 43 catches, 544 yards, and three touchdowns in nine games, scoring a TD in each of his last two games.

Goedert suffered the injury on a key play in the game where Goedert fumbled, while his face mask was grabbed. The penalty, however, was missed and the play was ruled a fumble, giving the Commanders the ball at the Eagles' 34-yard line.

The play resulted in a Commanders field goal, giving them a 26-21 lead with 7:33 to go in the game.

The Eagles would go on to suffer their first loss of the season at the hands of the Commanders.

