ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hockey News

Game Tape with Tony: Will Smith

By Tony Ferrari
The Hockey News
The Hockey News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tQcVI_0jBf86E800

Tony Ferrari chats with 2023 NHL draft prospect Will Smith, the center for the USA National Team Development Program, about his name, his game and more.

Rena Laverty/U.S. NTDP

Game Tape with Tony is an interview series with NHL draft prospects with host Tony Ferrari. Combining a laid-back interview with breaking down game tape with the prospects, Game Tape has become an excellent way to get a peek into the mindset of players as they look to take the next step in their hockey careers.

On this episode of Game Tape, Tony sits down with Will Smith from the U.S. National Team Development Program. The American center joins the show and talks about his famous name and how it's been a fun thing to deal with outside of hockey. Tony and Smith discuss what it's like playing for the NTDP and how the program has helped change hockey for American players.

As always, the pair breaks down some game tape, dissecting his game and talking about how he sees the ice. They also discuss movies, music, and so much more on this installment of Game Tape.

Game Tape with Tony: Will Smith (; 20:11)

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey News

The Hockey News

New York, NY
72
Followers
380
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hockey News is your source for the inside scoop on NHL and hockey news worldwide

 https://thehockeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy