Game Tape with Tony: Will Smith

Tony Ferrari chats with 2023 NHL draft prospect Will Smith, the center for the USA National Team Development Program, about his name, his game and more.

Rena Laverty/U.S. NTDP

Game Tape with Tony is an interview series with NHL draft prospects with host Tony Ferrari. Combining a laid-back interview with breaking down game tape with the prospects, Game Tape has become an excellent way to get a peek into the mindset of players as they look to take the next step in their hockey careers.



On this episode of Game Tape, Tony sits down with Will Smith from the U.S. National Team Development Program. The American center joins the show and talks about his famous name and how it's been a fun thing to deal with outside of hockey. Tony and Smith discuss what it's like playing for the NTDP and how the program has helped change hockey for American players.



As always, the pair breaks down some game tape, dissecting his game and talking about how he sees the ice. They also discuss movies, music, and so much more on this installment of Game Tape.