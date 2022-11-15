Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The FinchSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas Airports Warning of Possible Long Lines Ahead of Thanksgiving TravelLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
KDAF
Winning like TCU: $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Fort Worth
As you very well know the Horned Frogs of Texas Christian University just keep on winning and that seems to be the theme in the city of Fort Worth, just keep winning.
KDAF
Did you win? $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Central Texas
While the sour football defeats continue, someone in Central Texas isn't blinking an eye at them as they're focused on their latest win.
iheart.com
3 Lucky Texans Rolling In The Dough After Claiming Hefty Lottery Prizes
Three lucky Texas residents are now millionaires after they each claimed whopping lottery prizes this week. Let's start with the Humble resident who claimed a Powerball prize worth $1,000,004 for the October 29 drawing, the Texas Lottery announced Monday (November 14). The winning ticket was purchased at Kroger at 19300 W. Lake Houston Parkway in Humble. The Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers (19-31-40-46-57), but not the red Powerball number (23). The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, also won $4 on the same ticket.
This is the best day to have an outdoor wedding in these Texas cities: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Here comes the bride, but why is this wedding outside? Outdoor weddings can be one of the most beautiful experiences for families and friends of the happy couple but if they’re not done at the right time of year it could be miserably hot or cold.
Here’s how much North Texans could save by downsizing their home
If you find yourself with a lot of wasted space, downsizing from a four-bedroom house to a two-bedroom could be a good way to get some extra cash per month. In North Texas, that could translate to thousands of dollars in savings.
This Dallas bar has the best margarita in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Stick with us here, grab a glass, and get some limes, salt, triple sec, and your favorite tequila so that we can have a great time with everyone’s favorite mixed drink on the weekends, the margarita. This beverage is popular all over the world, but...
WFAA
Pitbull stops in Dallas for free concert
Mr. Worldwide brought the 305 to Dallas' Deep Ellum area Thursday night. According to Twitter, the concert was a surprise that many people rushed over to see.
dallasexpress.com
Iconic Dallas Barber Honored by the State of Texas
A Dallas barber who inspired hundreds of Texas may be gone, but he is certainly not forgotten. Johnny Graham, the founder of Graham’s Barber Shops and Graham’s Barber College, was honored with a Texas historical marker outside Fair Park on Monday. Graham, who died in 1990, was a...
Dallas Observer
Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line
Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
KDAF
Report says this is the true cost of living in Dallas
When you consider living in any city in America most people will look at schools, jobs, things to do, and places to eat, but how much you think you'll have to make to live there might slip your mind.
Dallas Couple Caught Getting Freaky in the Backseat in a Parking Garage
The freaks in Dallas don’t give a damn. Look man, I get it. When you’re horny, you’ve got to take care of your business. It’s hard to think about much of anything else when you have booty on your mind. Which is quite often when you’re...
Dallas-Fort Worth consumers decidedly better off renting than buying a house, study indicates
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth is one of many housing markets in the nation where high home prices and mortgage rates make it better financially to rent than to buy, according to a new study. The four major metro areas in Texas all ranked strongly in favor of renting rather...
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
Dallas ranked among best cities in the world along with other Texas cities: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — There is no doubt amongst Texans or Americans that Dallas is easily one of the best cities in the entire country, but who would’ve thought it was listed among one of the best cities in the world?. One report not only ranked Dallas in this...
5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes west Texas
The epicenter of the quake was in Toyah, Texas, but could reportedly be felt as far as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, almost 400 miles away.
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
With this years HOT summer behind us, it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas!. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's Alpine -X...
H-E-B adds another store in its continued Dallas-Fort Worth growth
H-E-B stores are popping up like daisies in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Taylor Swift adds more Texas stops to her Eras Tour: Here’s when she’ll be playing in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texans, you will now get an extra day to catch Taylor Swift in concert. The country/pop icon has added more Texas stops to her tour titled “The Eras Tour”. Originally, Swift was going to perform twice in North Texas on April 1-2; however,...
Tarrant Area Food Bank gives away 5,000 Thanksgiving meals for families in need at AT&T Stadium
ARLINGTON, Texas — Thousands of drivers lined up the Thursday before Thanksgiving outside of AT&T Stadium -- the home of the Dallas Cowboys. It would be easy to get the impression that it's a game day due to the heavy traffic around the stadium. But instead, thousands of people...
Resident in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — It feels good to win, just ask the Fort Worth favorite TCU Horned Frogs this college football season, and the Dallas Cowboys at that point too with only a few losses, but a different kind of win is being celebrated in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Thursday.
CW33
Dallas, TX
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.https://www.cw33.com
Comments / 0