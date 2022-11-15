ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

3 Lucky Texans Rolling In The Dough After Claiming Hefty Lottery Prizes

Three lucky Texas residents are now millionaires after they each claimed whopping lottery prizes this week. Let's start with the Humble resident who claimed a Powerball prize worth $1,000,004 for the October 29 drawing, the Texas Lottery announced Monday (November 14). The winning ticket was purchased at Kroger at 19300 W. Lake Houston Parkway in Humble. The Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers (19-31-40-46-57), but not the red Powerball number (23). The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, also won $4 on the same ticket.
TEXAS STATE
Iconic Dallas Barber Honored by the State of Texas

A Dallas barber who inspired hundreds of Texas may be gone, but he is certainly not forgotten. Johnny Graham, the founder of Graham’s Barber Shops and Graham’s Barber College, was honored with a Texas historical marker outside Fair Park on Monday. Graham, who died in 1990, was a...
DALLAS, TX
Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line

Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
DALLAS, TX
