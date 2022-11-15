Read full article on original website
This is the best day to have an outdoor wedding in these Texas cities: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Here comes the bride, but why is this wedding outside? Outdoor weddings can be one of the most beautiful experiences for families and friends of the happy couple but if they’re not done at the right time of year it could be miserably hot or cold.
Report: These are the best cideries in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the most popular beverages of the football season when it comes to alcohol, what comes to mind? Beer, mixed drinks, maybe some mead if you’re feeling frisky? Well, you might be overlooking the ever-so-delicious cider. While Friday, November 19 is Apple Cider Day,...
This Dallas bar has the best margarita in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Stick with us here, grab a glass, and get some limes, salt, triple sec, and your favorite tequila so that we can have a great time with everyone’s favorite mixed drink on the weekends, the margarita. This beverage is popular all over the world, but...
This is the top spot for picking apples in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — As the fall season is continuing to the point where winter is right around the corner, you might want to get going on those fall activities before it’s too late!. One of those super fan fall activities is apple picking! What better day to go...
Most commonly seen birds in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Texas using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 249 count sites in Texas. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
Report releases list of best pastry shop in every state: This Southeast Texas spot ranked on top
DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered where you can get the best pastries in your state or for that matter in the entire United States? Well, here’s your sign. Recently Yelp put together a report of the top spots for pastries in every state in the country as well as provinces in Canada for your eating pleasure. So, if you’re looking for the very best, pay attention.
Dallas ranked among best cities in the world along with other Texas cities: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — There is no doubt amongst Texans or Americans that Dallas is easily one of the best cities in the entire country, but who would’ve thought it was listed among one of the best cities in the world?. One report not only ranked Dallas in this...
15 Texas housing markets fall ‘under the radar’—but offer housing deals
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The secret is getting out about cities across Texas that might have fallen “under the radar” as the housing market heats up. According to a recent report, communities far from Texas’ central Hill Country should be getting a second look from real estate investors.
Report says this is the best Mexican restaurant in Texas & other states’ best spot
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone says this spot in Dallas is the best, or this eatery in Houston is top-notch, but a report from Taste of Home is claiming a Mexican restaurant in this Texas city has the best food in the state. We checked out this report to see...
What was the coldest night in Texas History?
SAN ANGELO, Texas — While Texas may not be known for its winter weather, the state has experienced historically drastic drops in temperature over the years — the most notorious being the Great Blizzard of 1899. The arctic temperatures, described by newspapers as the worst freeze ever known...
Study: Texas among 15 most overweight, obese states in the nation
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texans are struggling with obesity, that is according to a new report from WalletHub. The report ranks all 50 states based on which ones are the most overweight states in the nation and Texas ranked amongst the top 15, sitting at 12th place overall. Each state...
Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
Taylor Swift adds more Texas stops to her Eras Tour: Here’s when she’ll be playing in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texans, you will now get an extra day to catch Taylor Swift in concert. The country/pop icon has added more Texas stops to her tour titled “The Eras Tour”. Originally, Swift was going to perform twice in North Texas on April 1-2; however,...
Texas ice cream shop ranked 5th best in the country for 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you remember the first time you ever tried ice cream? Was it one of the most important moments of your life? These are the questions you need to answer before you move on to try one of the top ice cream shops in the country.
This is how much inflation rates rose in North Texas last month
DALLAS (KDAF) — Inflation is affecting everyone these days; however, some are feeling the effects more than others. A new report from WalletHub ranked 22 major metros in the nation based on which ones saw the highest rise in inflation. Luckily North Texas was not in the top 10;...
SEED TO SELL: Medical marijuana business in Texas steadily growing
A topic seen as controversial to some is becoming a booming industry in the Lone Star State.
What you need to know about the cold November weather in North Texas this week
DALLAS (KDAF) — After a cold and wet Monday to start off the work week the rest of the week will see continued cool weather with below-normal temperatures expected into the weekend. Monday’s rain won’t continue into Tuesday but the cool temperatures are expected to roll over as the...
WATCH: North Texas Helpful Honda dealers pays for veterans, military members gas this Veterans Day
It's Veterans Day, and North Texas Helpful Honda deals are giving back in a big way to our nations vets and military members with free gas.
$13.1M in grants to Texas military communities
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that $13.1 million in grants is being awarded to military communities across Texas. The money is coming from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program. The grants assist military communities that may be impacted by any future Base Realignment and Closure process.
Resident in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — It feels good to win, just ask the Fort Worth favorite TCU Horned Frogs this college football season, and the Dallas Cowboys at that point too with only a few losses, but a different kind of win is being celebrated in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Thursday.
