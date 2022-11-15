ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: These are the best cideries in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the most popular beverages of the football season when it comes to alcohol, what comes to mind? Beer, mixed drinks, maybe some mead if you’re feeling frisky? Well, you might be overlooking the ever-so-delicious cider. While Friday, November 19 is Apple Cider Day,...
This is the top spot for picking apples in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — As the fall season is continuing to the point where winter is right around the corner, you might want to get going on those fall activities before it’s too late!. One of those super fan fall activities is apple picking! What better day to go...
Most commonly seen birds in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Texas using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 249 count sites in Texas. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
Report releases list of best pastry shop in every state: This Southeast Texas spot ranked on top

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered where you can get the best pastries in your state or for that matter in the entire United States? Well, here’s your sign. Recently Yelp put together a report of the top spots for pastries in every state in the country as well as provinces in Canada for your eating pleasure. So, if you’re looking for the very best, pay attention.
What was the coldest night in Texas History?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — While Texas may not be known for its winter weather, the state has experienced historically drastic drops in temperature over the years — the most notorious being the Great Blizzard of 1899. The arctic temperatures, described by newspapers as the worst freeze ever known...
Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
$13.1M in grants to Texas military communities

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that $13.1 million in grants is being awarded to military communities across Texas. The money is coming from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program. The grants assist military communities that may be impacted by any future Base Realignment and Closure process.
