Read full article on original website
Related
'He Took Her From Me': Casey Anthony Blames Her Father For The 2008 Death Of Daughter Caylee, Claims It Was A Cover-Up
Casey Anthony recently sat down for her first on-camera interview since the mysterious death of her daughter to claim her father, George Anthony, was responsible for the death and subsequent six-month disappearance of two-year-old Caylee, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come more than ten years after Casey was released from prison after being found guilty of lying to police, the now 36-year-old is speaking out to claim her father killed Caylee to cover-up the fact he was sexually abusing the toddler.That is the harrowing allegation made by Casey in Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, an upcoming three-part...
Nancy Grace blasts new Casey Anthony docuseries: 'Now she has a platform to spew another batch of lies'
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace shared why she declined to partake in Peacock's upcoming Casey Anthony docuseries on Thursday morning's 'Fox & Friends.'
Casey Anthony’s Dad Saved Florida Home From Foreclosure Weeks Before Being Blamed For His Granddaughter Caylee’s Death
Casey Anthony’s parents scored a huge victory in court only weeks before their daughter came forward to accuse her estranged dad of playing a role in her daughter Caylee’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, George and Cynthia Anthony have been fighting off foreclosure lawsuits for years.The couple was sued by US Bank National in 2017. The suit sought to seize the couple’s Orlando, Florida home after they defaulted on payments. The home was originally purchased in 2005. However, the lawsuit was dismissed by the bank in 2019. At one point, the couple were accused...
The Hollywood Gossip
Aaron Carter: Cause of Death Revealed?
On Saturday, Aaron Carter was found dead in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California home. He was just 34 years old. Carter struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues throughout his life, and fans naturally concluded that these his addictions played some role in his passing. Until today, however,...
Valerie Bertinelli Back In Divorce Court With Ex Tom Weeks After Reaching Settlement, Hires Private Judge
Valerie Bertinelli has gone back to court with her ex-husband Tom Vitale weeks after hashing out a settlement in their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bertinelli, 62, has informed the court she and her ex have hired a private judge to help them handle a couple of remaining matters.
‘Sins of Our Mother’: Lori Vallow’s Surviving Brother Adam Cox Says ‘Death Isn’t Good Enough’ for Justice for J.J. and Tylee
Adam Cox spoke out about the murders of his niece Tylee Ryan and her brother Joshua Jaxon Vallow, and he says 'death isn't good enough' a punishment to give the children justice.
Savannah Chrisley Admits She's Been 'So Angry' Since Parents Todd & Julie's Fraud Conviction
Savannah Chrisley is telling her mom how she really feels about her fraud conviction. "You’re handling it way better than I am," the 25-year-old told her mom, Julie, 49, during the Tuesday, October 25, episode of her “Unlocked” podcast.When her mom disagreed with her, Savannah pointed out that her troubled parents, Julia and Todd, are still able to focus on prayer after they were found guilty in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. The matriarch was also convicted of wire fraud. SAVANNAH CHRISLEY INSISTS KNOWING YOUR WORTH HAS 'ABSOLUTELY NOTHING...
Where Is Casey Anthony Now? What She’s Up to Today Following the Death of Her Daughter Caylee
True crime followers are still outraged over the gut-wrenching details of Casey Anthony's infamous murder trial. But now that it's been more than a decade since the disappearance and death of Anthony’s daughter, Caylee Anthony, she is trying...
Woman Outraged after Husband Leaves her: ‘My husband left me for my daughter’
A woman revealed that her husband abandoned her for her daughter and began a family with her. The woman who went by the alias "Tiffany" said in a since-deleted post to the reddit Relationship Advice that her dreams had come true when she met her ex-husband "Mark." She had a 3-year-old daughter at the time and had found dating as a single mom difficult.
Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Used to Avoid Her Because He's 'Scared to Death of Me'
It's safe to say Justin Bieber probably isn't keeping former neighbor Judge Judy Sheindlin on his holiday greetings list. The TV judge, who used to live beside the "Ghost" singer, claimed he used to be terrified of her after she spoke publicly about his teen years. Judge Judy, 80, explained how she knew Bieber, now 28, was fearful of her.
Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Call It Quits After 7 Years Together: Report
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are done. According to Radar, after seven years together, the Blind Side star and the photographer have reportedly called it quits on their extremely private relationship. Article continues below advertisement. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see...
Tia Mowry Serves Estranged Husband Cory Hardrict With Divorce Papers Days After He Publicly Confesses ‘I Still Love My Wife’
Tia Mowry served her estranged husband Cory Hardrict with legal papers days after he publicly confessed his love for her and their family, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tia hired a process server to serve Cory with the divorce petition. Article continues below advertisement. Her...
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar 'Fear The Worst' Could Be Revealed In Daughter Jinger's Upcoming Memoir
Jinger Duggar announced the upcoming release of her memoir, Becoming Free Indeed, in a social media post shared on Monday, November 7 — but not all of the Duggars are quite as excited as she is about her latest career venture."Jim Bob and Michelle aren’t thrilled by Jinger’s book coming out, but they are hoping for the best," an insider explained of the controversial television personalities. "They’re not sure of all the topics she’ll cover, but they have prayed about it and hope that it’s honest, respectful and doesn’t dredge up too much of their family troubles."'IT WAS A CHALLENGE':...
Drew Barrymore recalls being ‘drunk’ and making out with George Clooney's friend after her divorce in 2002
Drew Barrymore is sharing details about a time she was "drunk" and "made out" with one of George Clooney’s best friends. Clooney is set to appear as a guest on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Friday, and in a preview of the episode, Barrymore revealed that she had an intimate moment with Waldo Sanchez, Clooney's hairstylist friend.
Casey Anthony's Father Seen For First Time Looking Somber Since Disgraced Daughter Blamed Him For Caylee's Death
Casey Anthony’s father was spotted looking somber this week just hours after his disgraced daughter accused him of killing 2-year-old Caylee in an alleged cover-up, RadarOnline.com has learned.71-year-old George Anthony was seen doing yardwork outside his Orlando, Florida home on Tuesday.The sighting came the same day Casey, now 36, claimed her father played a role in her daughter Caylee's 2008 death. She said George did it in an attempt to cover up the alleged sexual abuse he had committed against the 2-year-old toddler.According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, George was seen handling power tools in his garage on Tuesday...
Aaron Carter Dies: Major New Details Emerge in Death Investigation
Investigators found evidence of Aaron Carter’s addiction to huffing compressed air at the site of his death. TMZ reports that, according to law enforcement, multiple cans of compressed air and prescription pills were found in Aaron’s bathroom and bedroom. There is no clear indication if this contributed to his death, but it is a crucial piece of evidence into what may have occurred.
musictimes.com
Takeoff's Last Wish Before His Horrifying Death Revealed: 'Give Me My Flowers'
Takeoff eerily had his last wish days before he was shot and killed in Houston. Last month, Takeoff and Quavo sat down for an interview with Revolt's "Drink Champs" podcast. The duo talked about their album, "Only Built for Infinity Links," and shared what they felt after receiving overwhelming success in Migos.
Popculture
Beth Chapman's Daughter Cecily Offers Major Life Update
Beth Chapman's daughter Cecily recently offered Dog the Bounty Hunter fans a major update on her life. Taking to Instagram, Cecily shared a birthday memorial to her late mother, including a photo of the reality TV star. In her caption, posted around Chapman's Oct. 29 birthday, Cecily shared that she moved away from Hawaii in 2021.
The Hollywood Gossip
WHOA! Kody Brown Tells Meri to "Marry Another" in Stunning Sister Wives Trailer
Kody Brown is already down on spiritual spouse. And it now sounds like he’d be totally cool adding to that tally. In a sneak peek at the remaining episodes on Sister Wives Season 17 (released online by People Magazine), Kody is dealing with the fallout from Christine’s decision to walk away from her marriage.
Comments / 4