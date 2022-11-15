ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
RadarOnline

'He Took Her From Me': Casey Anthony Blames Her Father For The 2008 Death Of Daughter Caylee, Claims It Was A Cover-Up

Casey Anthony recently sat down for her first on-camera interview since the mysterious death of her daughter to claim her father, George Anthony, was responsible for the death and subsequent six-month disappearance of two-year-old Caylee, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come more than ten years after Casey was released from prison after being found guilty of lying to police, the now 36-year-old is speaking out to claim her father killed Caylee to cover-up the fact he was sexually abusing the toddler.That is the harrowing allegation made by Casey in Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, an upcoming three-part...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Casey Anthony’s Dad Saved Florida Home From Foreclosure Weeks Before Being Blamed For His Granddaughter Caylee’s Death

Casey Anthony’s parents scored a huge victory in court only weeks before their daughter came forward to accuse her estranged dad of playing a role in her daughter Caylee’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, George and Cynthia Anthony have been fighting off foreclosure lawsuits for years.The couple was sued by US Bank National in 2017. The suit sought to seize the couple’s Orlando, Florida home after they defaulted on payments. The home was originally purchased in 2005. However, the lawsuit was dismissed by the bank in 2019. At one point, the couple were accused...
ORLANDO, FL
The Hollywood Gossip

Aaron Carter: Cause of Death Revealed?

On Saturday, Aaron Carter was found dead in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California home. He was just 34 years old. Carter struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues throughout his life, and fans naturally concluded that these his addictions played some role in his passing. Until today, however,...
LANCASTER, CA
OK! Magazine

Savannah Chrisley Admits She's Been 'So Angry' Since Parents Todd & Julie's Fraud Conviction

Savannah Chrisley is telling her mom how she really feels about her fraud conviction. "You’re handling it way better than I am," the 25-year-old told her mom, Julie, 49, during the Tuesday, October 25, episode of her “Unlocked” podcast.When her mom disagreed with her, Savannah pointed out that her troubled parents, Julia and Todd, are still able to focus on prayer after they were found guilty in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. The matriarch was also convicted of wire fraud. SAVANNAH CHRISLEY INSISTS KNOWING YOUR WORTH HAS 'ABSOLUTELY NOTHING...
Shams

Woman Outraged after Husband Leaves her: ‘My husband left me for my daughter’

A woman revealed that her husband abandoned her for her daughter and began a family with her. The woman who went by the alias "Tiffany" said in a since-deleted post to the reddit Relationship Advice that her dreams had come true when she met her ex-husband "Mark." She had a 3-year-old daughter at the time and had found dating as a single mom difficult.
OK! Magazine

Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Call It Quits After 7 Years Together: Report

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are done. According to Radar, after seven years together, the Blind Side star and the photographer have reportedly called it quits on their extremely private relationship. Article continues below advertisement. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see...
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
OK! Magazine

Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar 'Fear The Worst' Could Be Revealed In Daughter Jinger's Upcoming Memoir

Jinger Duggar announced the upcoming release of her memoir, Becoming Free Indeed, in a social media post shared on Monday, November 7 — but not all of the Duggars are quite as excited as she is about her latest career venture."Jim Bob and Michelle aren’t thrilled by Jinger’s book coming out, but they are hoping for the best," an insider explained of the controversial television personalities. "They’re not sure of all the topics she’ll cover, but they have prayed about it and hope that it’s honest, respectful and doesn’t dredge up too much of their family troubles."'IT WAS A CHALLENGE':...
RadarOnline

Casey Anthony's Father Seen For First Time Looking Somber Since Disgraced Daughter Blamed Him For Caylee's Death

Casey Anthony’s father was spotted looking somber this week just hours after his disgraced daughter accused him of killing 2-year-old Caylee in an alleged cover-up, RadarOnline.com has learned.71-year-old George Anthony was seen doing yardwork outside his Orlando, Florida home on Tuesday.The sighting came the same day Casey, now 36, claimed her father played a role in her daughter Caylee's 2008 death. She said George did it in an attempt to cover up the alleged sexual abuse he had committed against the 2-year-old toddler.According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, George was seen handling power tools in his garage on Tuesday...
ORLANDO, FL
Outsider.com

Aaron Carter Dies: Major New Details Emerge in Death Investigation

Investigators found evidence of Aaron Carter’s addiction to huffing compressed air at the site of his death. TMZ reports that, according to law enforcement, multiple cans of compressed air and prescription pills were found in Aaron’s bathroom and bedroom. There is no clear indication if this contributed to his death, but it is a crucial piece of evidence into what may have occurred.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Beth Chapman's Daughter Cecily Offers Major Life Update

Beth Chapman's daughter Cecily recently offered Dog the Bounty Hunter fans a major update on her life. Taking to Instagram, Cecily shared a birthday memorial to her late mother, including a photo of the reality TV star. In her caption, posted around Chapman's Oct. 29 birthday, Cecily shared that she moved away from Hawaii in 2021.
HAWAII STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

WHOA! Kody Brown Tells Meri to "Marry Another" in Stunning Sister Wives Trailer

Kody Brown is already down on spiritual spouse. And it now sounds like he’d be totally cool adding to that tally. In a sneak peek at the remaining episodes on Sister Wives Season 17 (released online by People Magazine), Kody is dealing with the fallout from Christine’s decision to walk away from her marriage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy