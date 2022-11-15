Read full article on original website
Snow Showers Possible in Southern New England Friday Night
It will be blustery but mostly dry Friday afternoon in the Boston area and much of eastern Massachusetts. The southwest wind, however, keeps feeding the chance for ocean-effect rain showers along the Cape and Islands, while watching for an enhanced potential of rain and snow showers along the south shore Friday night. This includes areas in Connecticut, Rhode Island and the south coast of Massachusetts.
The latest winter worry: Rolling blackouts
If this winter brings with it prolonged cold snaps, New England might be in for energy shortages, one electric company says. This winter’s heating woes might not be limited to high bills for customers across the state: One small Massachusetts electric company is warning of a chance of “rolling blackouts.”
9 of the Best Walking Trails in Rhode Island, USA
If you are not up to the best hikes in Rhode Island or want to take a stroll, enjoy this list of the best walking trails in Rhode Island. Some are through the woods, while others are along the beach, and all will provide the beauty and charm of why Rhode Island is such a perfect little state.
Department of Health warns Rhode Islanders of Listeria outbreak
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced a formal advisory Friday to anyone who is at a higher risk of severe illness from Listeria. Any person over the age of 65, pregnant, or immunocompromised should not eat cheese or meat from the deli. Deli meats...
Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Winter weather advisory in effect for parts of Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Massachusetts as a storm packing snow and rain approaches the region. The advisory is in effect for parts of Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Hampden, Berkshire, and Hampshire counties from 7 p.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday. Portions...
A stormy night ahead with even a few snowflakes
First flakes of the season for parts of Southern New England tonight as a low pressure passes to the southeast. Precipitation arrives between 8PM-11PM. There is a chance for a brief period of snow in northwest Rhode Island at the onset of precipitation. Yet, snow quickly transitions to rain as warm air filters into Southern New England.
Mass. Winter Weather Advisories Issued Ahead Of Season's First Snow
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of Massachusetts and large swaths of the rest of New England for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Most of Worcester County excluding Worcester itself, the upper Pioneer Valley and the Berkshires are all under...
Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?
Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
Rhode Island Fishing Report- November 17, 2022
“Cold weather and stormy conditions haven’t stopped anglers from getting out and taking part in our Novemeber to Remember contest. Plenty of bass from schoolie size all the way up to trophy class fish being taken along coastal New England. The Tactical Angler’s Darter has been a successful lure with its ability to dig deep in stormy seas. If you are fishing from shore, suit up in your warmest and head out at night.
‘This isn’t fair’: Rhode Island tops the nation in identity theft reports
The crime boomed during the pandemic, as billions of dollars went into hastily put-together benefit programs.
I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor
The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
School delays and closings for Massachusetts for Nov. 16
The first snow of the season fell overnight in parts of Massachusetts Tuesday into Wednesday morning, leaving up to 2 inches in a few spots. The snowfall had turned to rain by early morning, but the transition could leave the morning commute a little slippery still for some. Both Shrewsbury...
How much snow did Massachusetts get? See totals for your city, town here
Overnight snow showers delivered the first flakes of the year to parts of Massachusetts on Tuesday, though a turn toward warmer and rainier conditions promises to wash most of the accumulation away before long. The National Weather Service said a wintry mix that left snow in some areas and sleet...
Deer related-crashes increasing towards end of year
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As holiday travel ramps up next week for Thanksgiving, November has been proven to be the month with the most deer-related car crashes. In 2021, from October to December, Massachusetts had 1,656 car crashes from deer, the highest since 2002. Rhode Island was at 1,285.
Get your holiday(s) on! – RI Christmas Festival
It’s the annual Rhode Island Christmas Festival on November 19 and 20, 2022 at the West Warwick Civic Center, 100 Factory St., West Warwick, RI. Always free admission! Free parking!. Shop with handcrafters, artisans, makers, direct sellers and other small businesses. Entertainment all weekend!. Santa, Family Parade and the...
