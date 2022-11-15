Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Baby squirrel bonds with veteran after getting rejected by her motherAmy ChristieQueens, NY
Related
Thrillist
Brooklyn's Famed Uzbek Buffet Supermarket Tashkent Is Opening in Manhattan
New Yorkers, say hello to shawarma-filled lunch breaks and kebab-based dinners. Brighton Beach's very own Tashkentsupermarket is opening soon in the West Village. Featuring over 200 mouthwatering buffet trays, the famous Uzbek staple is officially coming to Manhattan, a spokesperson confirmed to Eater. Tashkent is set to open by the end of the year at 378 Sixth Avenue at Waverly Place, and it will bring a slew of Central Asian flavors to the city. Earlier last year, Eater reported that the chain was planning to open "at least four" new locations, but the chain's representative declined to comment.
$20,000 lottery ticket sold in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A nearly $20,000 Take 5 lottery ticket was sold this week in the Bronx. The ticket, worth $19,886, was purchased at Cappy’s 556 located at 556 West 235 Street in the Bronx. “TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing,” the New York State Lottery said today alerting the winner to check their tickets. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice The post $20,000 lottery ticket sold in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
pix11.com
Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in pattern: NYPD
A crew of carjackers has targeted at least four Queens and Brooklyn drivers since mid-October, rear-ending victims to get them out of their rides then driving off in their vehicles, police said in a Wednesday appeal for tips. Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in …. A crew of carjackers has...
fox5ny.com
Brooklyn weed shop raided
The New York City Sheriff's Office carried out a raid on a Brooklyn smoke shop accused of illegally selling marijuana. Big Chief in Bay Ridge has been selling cannabis without a license, officials said.
News 12
Bronx rappers Ice Spice, Lil TJay take part in Thanksgiving meal giveaway
Two local artists from the Bronx gave a helping hand on Wednesday to those less fortunate with Thanksgiving approaching next week. Ice Spice and Lil TJay took part in a meal giveaway at Fordham University. Ice Spice recently gained popularity from her hit single, “Munch-Feelin You”.
'Law & Order: SVU' films in Yonkers
The NBC show is currently in its 24th season, and has filmed in Yonkers before.
fox5ny.com
Illegal marijuana shop raided in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The New York City Sheriff's Office, the NYPD, and the state's Office of Cannabis Management carried out a raid on a Brooklyn smoke shop accused of illegally selling marijuana. FOX 5 NY visited the shop less than a month ago, where workers said they had nothing to...
fox5ny.com
5th Avenue to close to car traffic in December for first time ever
NEW YORK - For the first time ever, Manhattan's Fifth Avenue will be closed to all vehicular traffic for three Sundays in December as part of a program dubbed "Fifth Avenue for All." On December 4th, 11th, and 18th, between the hours of noon and 6 p.m., Fifth Avenue will...
NY1
Struggling New Yorkers weigh in on city's changes to housing
Kadisha Davis has a steady income, is a single mother and has a bachelor’s degree. But up until a few years ago, she was in the city’s shelter system with her daughter. At one point, Davis was living in a shelter in Queens, but worked at a community college in Manhattan while having to take her daughter to daycare in Brooklyn.
cityandstateny.com
Republican Brooklyn Assembly member-elect voted in Manhattan last year
Assembly Member-elect Lester Chang’s voting record is raising questions about his eligibility to hold office in Brooklyn. The Republican, who won election to Brooklyn’s Assembly District 49 last week, beating 36-year incumbent Peter Abbate Jr., voted in Manhattan in last year’s general election, records show. That gives...
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per month
Don’t put it off if you plan to enter the NYC Housing Connect East New York Cluster Apartments housing lottery. The rapidly approaching deadline is November 25, 2022. Winning this lottery could make it a great holiday season as there are some terrific bargains on affordable rent.
NYC smoke shop clerk pistol whipped as suspects flee with safe and smokes
NEW YORK, NY – A smoke shop in Brooklyn was the target of a violent robbery on Tuesday when suspects entered the store and assaulted the clerk. According to police, at around 10:15 pm, the two suspects entered the store and pistol-whipped a 33-year-old clerk before picking up the store’s safe and leaving with it. The brazen armed robbers also made off with cash and an undisclosed amount of merchandise from the 539 Nostrand Avenue location. The clerk was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The post NYC smoke shop clerk pistol whipped as suspects flee with safe and smokes appeared first on Shore News Network.
Eater
First Ramen Restaurant in the World to Garner a Michelin Star Will Open in Brooklyn
Tokyo’s Tsuta, the first ramen restaurant to receive a Michelin star, will open its first NYC location on Friday, November 18, at 22 Old Fulton Street, near Elizabeth Place. The restaurant is located next to %Arabica, another hit Japanese transplant that opened in the neighborhood two years earlier. The...
Eater
New York’s Newest H Mart Is Opening Next Week
The new H Mart planned for Long Island City will open its doors at 10 a.m. on November 22, Patch reports. It’s a breakneck turnaround for the Asian grocery chain, which first announced its plans to open at 34-51 48th Street, near Northern Boulevard, one month ago. The address was home to a location of Stop & Shop until October 20.
evgrieve.com
Let there be sidewalk here on Avenue C!
We've received several messages from readers noting that workers have been removing the longstanding sidewalk bridge on the west side of Avenue C between Sixth Street and Seventh Street ... The sidewalk bridge and construction equipment has been up along these NYCHA-owned buildings since at least 2015. The sidewalk was...
Security firms are turning NYC's street trees into surveillance posts for guards
A Lower East Side tree with an electronic surveillance dot drilled into its trunk. The trees are watching. [ more › ]
How a man who served time on Rikers came to serve in the NY Assembly
“I knew people wanted me to fail, so that was motivation for me,” Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs said in an office in East Harlem on Oct. 17. Eddie Gibbs brings inside perspective to questions of crime and redemption. [ more › ]
NY1
Montefiore’s clinic closure in the Bronx angers residents and advocates
Nanette Blaize and Faith Daniel are both healthcare advocates and lifelong Bronx residents, where health disparities and high rates of chronic illness have taken an outsized toll on primarily low income communities of color. Both are calling attention to the backlog they say they’ve experienced since Montefiore Health System’s plan...
New York City Football Club stadium to be built in Queens for $780M
New York City Football Club fans will no longer have to watch matches at Yankee Stadium because a brand new stadium is coming to Queens. The $780 million home for the club will have 25,000 seats.
Warming centers opening in Hudson Valley with snow chances, cold temps expected
There will be warming centers available for people in need of help staying warm this weekend in Orange County.
Comments / 0