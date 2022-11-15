ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrillist

Brooklyn's Famed Uzbek Buffet Supermarket Tashkent Is Opening in Manhattan

New Yorkers, say hello to shawarma-filled lunch breaks and kebab-based dinners. Brighton Beach's very own Tashkentsupermarket is opening soon in the West Village. Featuring over 200 mouthwatering buffet trays, the famous Uzbek staple is officially coming to Manhattan, a spokesperson confirmed to Eater. Tashkent is set to open by the end of the year at 378 Sixth Avenue at Waverly Place, and it will bring a slew of Central Asian flavors to the city. Earlier last year, Eater reported that the chain was planning to open "at least four" new locations, but the chain's representative declined to comment.
Shore News Network

$20,000 lottery ticket sold in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – A nearly $20,000 Take 5 lottery ticket was sold this week in the Bronx. The ticket, worth $19,886, was purchased at Cappy’s 556 located at 556 West 235 Street in the Bronx. “TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing,” the New York State Lottery said today alerting the winner to check their tickets. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice The post $20,000 lottery ticket sold in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
pix11.com

Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in pattern: NYPD

A crew of carjackers has targeted at least four Queens and Brooklyn drivers since mid-October, rear-ending victims to get them out of their rides then driving off in their vehicles, police said in a Wednesday appeal for tips. Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in …. A crew of carjackers has...
fox5ny.com

Brooklyn weed shop raided

The New York City Sheriff's Office carried out a raid on a Brooklyn smoke shop accused of illegally selling marijuana. Big Chief in Bay Ridge has been selling cannabis without a license, officials said.
fox5ny.com

Illegal marijuana shop raided in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The New York City Sheriff's Office, the NYPD, and the state's Office of Cannabis Management carried out a raid on a Brooklyn smoke shop accused of illegally selling marijuana. FOX 5 NY visited the shop less than a month ago, where workers said they had nothing to...
NY1

Struggling New Yorkers weigh in on city's changes to housing

Kadisha Davis has a steady income, is a single mother and has a bachelor’s degree. But up until a few years ago, she was in the city’s shelter system with her daughter. At one point, Davis was living in a shelter in Queens, but worked at a community college in Manhattan while having to take her daughter to daycare in Brooklyn.
cityandstateny.com

Republican Brooklyn Assembly member-elect voted in Manhattan last year

Assembly Member-elect Lester Chang’s voting record is raising questions about his eligibility to hold office in Brooklyn. The Republican, who won election to Brooklyn’s Assembly District 49 last week, beating 36-year incumbent Peter Abbate Jr., voted in Manhattan in last year’s general election, records show. That gives...
Shore News Network

NYC smoke shop clerk pistol whipped as suspects flee with safe and smokes

NEW YORK, NY – A smoke shop in Brooklyn was the target of a violent robbery on Tuesday when suspects entered the store and assaulted the clerk. According to police, at around 10:15 pm, the two suspects entered the store and pistol-whipped a 33-year-old clerk before picking up the store’s safe and leaving with it. The brazen armed robbers also made off with cash and an undisclosed amount of merchandise from the 539 Nostrand Avenue location. The clerk was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The post NYC smoke shop clerk pistol whipped as suspects flee with safe and smokes appeared first on Shore News Network.
Eater

New York’s Newest H Mart Is Opening Next Week

The new H Mart planned for Long Island City will open its doors at 10 a.m. on November 22, Patch reports. It’s a breakneck turnaround for the Asian grocery chain, which first announced its plans to open at 34-51 48th Street, near Northern Boulevard, one month ago. The address was home to a location of Stop & Shop until October 20.
evgrieve.com

Let there be sidewalk here on Avenue C!

We've received several messages from readers noting that workers have been removing the longstanding sidewalk bridge on the west side of Avenue C between Sixth Street and Seventh Street ... The sidewalk bridge and construction equipment has been up along these NYCHA-owned buildings since at least 2015. The sidewalk was...
NY1

Montefiore’s clinic closure in the Bronx angers residents and advocates

Nanette Blaize and Faith Daniel are both healthcare advocates and lifelong Bronx residents, where health disparities and high rates of chronic illness have taken an outsized toll on primarily low income communities of color. Both are calling attention to the backlog they say they’ve experienced since Montefiore Health System’s plan...
