Cody High School 2022-23 Basketball Schedules
The High School Winter sports season is just around the corner. Over the next couple of days I’ll be taking a look at each of Cody’s Winter sports teams schedules to give you a little insight into what to expect. Today, we’re taking a look at the Cody basketball teams and key dates.
Cody High’s Tony Hult Named Athletic Director of the Year
Cody High School’s Tony Hult has been named the 2021-2022 Wyoming High School Athletic Director of the Year. The News was announced by Cody Public Schools on Thursday. Mr. Hult is also the recipient of the Nancy Nakahara Distinguished Service Award. In a statement, Cody High School says “We...
Cody Alpine and Nordic Ski Team Schedules
The High School Winter sports season is just around the corner. Over the next couple of days I’ll be taking a look at each of Cody’s Winter sports teams schedules to give you a little insight into what to expect. Today, we’re taking a look at the Cody Alpine and Nordic Ski teams and key dates.
Cody High School Ski Swap and a Show
The Cody Alpine Ski team will be putting on their Ski Swap this weekend along with a show. Make sure to drop off your gear between 4-6pm on Friday November 18th and from 7-8:30am Saturday the 19th at the Stock Activity Center at the High School. The annual ski swap...
New Cody Regional Office for Wyoming Game and Fish Is Complete
Wyoming Game and Fish Department held an open house this morning to commemorate the completion of their new Cody Regional Office. The event was well attended as folks came out to hear brief remarks about the project from Regional Wildlife Supervisor Dan Smith, Director of Wyoming Game and Fish Brian Nesvik, Commissioner Ashlee Lundvall, and Commission President Kenneth Roberts.
Injured hunter in WY rescued by MT National Guard
HELENA, Mont. - Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescued an injured hunter in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. On November 3, 2022, the call was sent to the National Guard as they say no other rescue assets were available, prompting the...
Cody Community Pillar & Buffalo Bill Center of the West Trustee Jim Nielson Has Passed Away
Executive Director of By Western Hands, Mary Sims, writes, “We are saddened to share with you the passing yesterday morning of one of our most dedicated patrons and dear friends, Jim Nielson. By Western Hands would not have been possible without Jim’s belief in our mission and his enthusiastic community and financial support. Jim’s love of his family, community, By Western Hands and the Buffalo Bill Center of the West is exemplary of how a person can live a fulfilling life and leave the world a better place.”
Accident on WY120 between Cody and Meeteetse, Roads Extremely Slick
UPDATE: WYDOT IS REPORTING THE ROAD IS OPEN AND CLEAR. Cody Beers, the public relation specialist for WYDOT, informed KODI about an accident on WY120 between Cody and Meeteetse this morning. The road is extremely slick. WYDOT writes, “Please stay home if you can. A tow truck is on the way, and the road may close. ”
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
Gov. Gordon orders flags to half-staff at Capitol on Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Geis...
SYP: Cody Santa Con Brew Fest and Toys for Tots
It’s a Christmas theme on SYP! Janie Curtis, owner of the Cody Santa Con Brew Fest, and Harold Wages and Nick Martin from Toys for Tots spoke about upcoming events, why people should donate and who in the community is helped by donations.
SYP: Aura Sunada Newlin, Interim Director for the Heart Mountain WY Foundation
Aura Sunada Newlin, Interim Director of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation, spoke about the re-release of the ground-breaking book by Douglas Nelson titled “Heart Mountain: The History of an American Concentration Camp.” The book was originally released in 1968, but the updated edition includes a new chapter about the history of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation.
Man facing 5 felony charges related to Montana cattle killing
The felony criminal mischief charges each carry a possible penalty of up to 10 years in a prison or a fine of up to $50,000 or both.
SYP: Karen Horner, Park County Library Director
Karen Horner, Park County Library Director, spoke the ribbon cutting for the new outreach van as well as the latest on the new Powell library project. She also spoke about the Library Foundation Winter Author Fest that’s coming up and the Grinch will visit the library and spread his Christmas cheer….as only the Grinch can.
Oath of Honor Tradition Continues for New Deputies in Park County
Oath of Honor Tradition Continues for New Deputies in Park County. On November 8th, 2022, Sheriff Scott Steward continued an honored tradition that will once again be a part of the Park County Sheriff’s Office. As they begin their Law Enforcement careers, New Deputies will be asked to take an “Oath of Honor,” for the Park County Sheriff’s Office.
