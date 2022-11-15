Executive Director of By Western Hands, Mary Sims, writes, “We are saddened to share with you the passing yesterday morning of one of our most dedicated patrons and dear friends, Jim Nielson. By Western Hands would not have been possible without Jim’s belief in our mission and his enthusiastic community and financial support. Jim’s love of his family, community, By Western Hands and the Buffalo Bill Center of the West is exemplary of how a person can live a fulfilling life and leave the world a better place.”

