The start of Trevor Lawrence's NFL career has been filled with highs and lows, stellar plays and head-scratching decisions. Through 27 career games, we've seen flashes of the generational prospect that the Jaguars quarterback was made out to be coming out of Clemson in 2021 — only for miscues to appear just as much, questioning the sky-high expectations placed on him.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO