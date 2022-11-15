ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NBC Sports

Matt Ryan will remain the Colts starting quarterback

Things have dramatically changed in Indianapolis over the last nine days. Coach Frank Reich is gone. Former Colts center Jeff Saturday is in. And, as of Sunday, starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was out, with exiled starter Matt Ryan back in. On Wednesday, Saturday said Ryan will remain in place. “Matt...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Football World Reacts To 2023 XFL Quarterbacks List

The XFL began this week's draft process by selecting the most important position on the gridiron: quarterback. On Tuesday, the respawned league's eight teams picked passers for the 2023 season. NFL and college football fans will recognize some of the players competing in the XFL next year. The 15-player list...
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Saints sign ex-Pro Bowl RB to practice squad

The New Orleans Saints have had their running back depth tested after Mark Ingram suffered a sprained MCL in Week 8, and they made a move on Wednesday to address that. Former Pro Bowl running back David Johnson has signed a practice squad deal with the Saints, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported. The 30-year-old visited with the Saints prior to the season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Hufanga cites Ryans' poise for 49ers' defensive dominance

The 49ers' defense has been one of the best in the 2022 NFL season and safety Talanoa Hufanga knows where the defense's soul comes from: DeMeco Ryans. Speaking with reporters following the 49ers' 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Hufanga explained how Ryans' demeanor permeates to the players.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

The varied paths of Trevor Lawrence, Matt Ryan, Davis Mills: AFC South analysis

The start of Trevor Lawrence's NFL career has been filled with highs and lows, stellar plays and head-scratching decisions. Through 27 career games, we've seen flashes of the generational prospect that the Jaguars quarterback was made out to be coming out of Clemson in 2021 — only for miscues to appear just as much, questioning the sky-high expectations placed on him.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Falcons' Arthur Smith on quarterback situation: 'There is no situation'

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith will let everyone know if and when he decides to bench quarterback Marcus Mariota. "If we were going to make a change, I’d tell you," Smith said about the situation on Monday, per comments shared by Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "You’d see it at practice."
ATLANTA, GA
profootballnetwork.com

Byron Young, Jared Verse Include Week 11 2023 NFL Draft Risers

Week 11 saw most of the teams at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings win, with most doing it in dominant fashion. There were some close games, even a few upsets within the top 10, and numerous outstanding performances by 2023 NFL Draft prospects. Risers: Byron Young, Jared...
WISCONSIN STATE

