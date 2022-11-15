Read full article on original website
The Falcons did not make a mistake by passing on Justin Fields, despite Sunday's outcome
The Atlanta Falcons notoriously passed on Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft, and now he’s coming to face them on Sunday. Chuckery explains why he has zero regrets on passing on the quarterback in the Draft.
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills
Jan 2, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills apparatus stand snow covered before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
As Justin Fields Ascends, Bears Should Prioritize Winning Over Draft Slot
Schrock: Winning more important than draft slot for Fields, Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There's a prevailing thought fluttering around the streets of Chicago, both real and digital, that the Bears aren't missing out on anything by losing close games to the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. With...
Bears QB Justin Fields is sixth in the NFL in rushing through Week 10
Justin Fields is arguably the most dangerous running quarterback in the NFL right now. Heck, he’s one of the best rushers in the league. Through 10 weeks, Fields has 749 rushing yards. Not only does that lead the Bears (Khalil Herbert has 643, David Montgomery has 434), but it’s sixth in the NFL.
NBC Sports
Matt Ryan will remain the Colts starting quarterback
Things have dramatically changed in Indianapolis over the last nine days. Coach Frank Reich is gone. Former Colts center Jeff Saturday is in. And, as of Sunday, starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was out, with exiled starter Matt Ryan back in. On Wednesday, Saturday said Ryan will remain in place. “Matt...
Football World Reacts To 2023 XFL Quarterbacks List
The XFL began this week's draft process by selecting the most important position on the gridiron: quarterback. On Tuesday, the respawned league's eight teams picked passers for the 2023 season. NFL and college football fans will recognize some of the players competing in the XFL next year. The 15-player list...
Saints sign ex-Pro Bowl RB to practice squad
The New Orleans Saints have had their running back depth tested after Mark Ingram suffered a sprained MCL in Week 8, and they made a move on Wednesday to address that. Former Pro Bowl running back David Johnson has signed a practice squad deal with the Saints, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported. The 30-year-old visited with the Saints prior to the season.
NBC Sports
Hufanga cites Ryans' poise for 49ers' defensive dominance
The 49ers' defense has been one of the best in the 2022 NFL season and safety Talanoa Hufanga knows where the defense's soul comes from: DeMeco Ryans. Speaking with reporters following the 49ers' 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Hufanga explained how Ryans' demeanor permeates to the players.
FOX Sports
The varied paths of Trevor Lawrence, Matt Ryan, Davis Mills: AFC South analysis
The start of Trevor Lawrence's NFL career has been filled with highs and lows, stellar plays and head-scratching decisions. Through 27 career games, we've seen flashes of the generational prospect that the Jaguars quarterback was made out to be coming out of Clemson in 2021 — only for miscues to appear just as much, questioning the sky-high expectations placed on him.
Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham Jr. 'just stacks on top of' current Cowboys playmakers
Neither the Cowboys’ collapse against the Green Bay Packers nor the first monster day in a long time from Dallas wideout CeeDee Lamb changes the team’s standing in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes, according to the man who would be signing his (sizable) paychecks if the much-ballyhooed deal actually happens.
Tyreek Hill: Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman NFL’s Best Receiver ‘Right Now’
The Dolphins wideout’s answer confused fans, who wondered why the NFL leader in receiving yards didn’t pick himself.
Yardbarker
Falcons' Arthur Smith on quarterback situation: 'There is no situation'
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith will let everyone know if and when he decides to bench quarterback Marcus Mariota. "If we were going to make a change, I’d tell you," Smith said about the situation on Monday, per comments shared by Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "You’d see it at practice."
profootballnetwork.com
Byron Young, Jared Verse Include Week 11 2023 NFL Draft Risers
Week 11 saw most of the teams at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings win, with most doing it in dominant fashion. There were some close games, even a few upsets within the top 10, and numerous outstanding performances by 2023 NFL Draft prospects. Risers: Byron Young, Jared...
Adam Schefter Shares Update on Leonard Fournette’s Hip Injury
Leonard Fournette left the game in Germany against the Seahawks due to injury.
WTHR
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
INDIANAPOLIS — Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the team's win over the Raiders on Nov. 13, the NFL announced Wednesday. Taylor rushed for 147 yards and one touchdown, also registering two receptions for 16 yards. His...
