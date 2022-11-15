Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Man Who Nearly Caused Explosion at Deerfield Beach Market Facing Arson Charge: BSO
A man who nearly caused a massive explosion at a Deerfield Beach grocery store is facing an arson charge, authorities said. Alexis Camacho, 37, was arrested after trying to set fire to the Bravo Supermarket at 4809 N. Dixie Highway, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Deputies and fire rescue crews...
NBC Miami
Family Believes Body Found is Missing Broward Woman Allegedly Murdered by Husband
Family members believe a body found in a wooded area in Miami-Dade is a woman who went missing last week after authorities said she was murdered by her estranged husband. A cousin said the body found Wednesday near Northwest 204th Street and 55th Court is Mimose Dulcio, though authorities haven't confirmed the identity of the remains.
NBC Miami
Doral Road Rage Gunman Said He was Rushing to Work, Used Girlfriend's Pink Gun: Police
A suspect who police said opened fire on another driver in Doral then allegedly shot at officers during a chase in southwest Miami-Dade said the entire incident began because he was rushing to get to work. Lawrence Collier, 28, was arrested on charges including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and...
NBC Miami
Police Searching for Missing Oakland Park Woman in Need of Assistance
Officers are asking for the public's help to find a missing Oakland Park woman who may be in need of medication. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said 38-year-old Jessica Cohen was last seen Thursday around 8:30 a.m. in the area of 5757 North Dixie Highway. Cohen is 5'9" tall and weighs...
NBC Miami
Juvenile Male Hospitalized After Shooting in Pembroke Pines Neighborhood: Police
Police are investigating a late night shooting Thursday in Pembroke Pines that sent one young victim to the hospital. Pembroke Pines Police said the incident took place just before 8 p.m. in the 19400 block of Southwest 58th Manor, saying two people were involved in an altercation. The victim, who...
NBC Miami
Road Rage Suspect Shot at Officers During Chase in SW Miami-Dade: FHP
A road rage suspect who shot at another driver then opened fire on officers from a car during a police chase in southwest Miami-Dade Thursday morning was taken into custody, officials said. The incident began in Doral, when officers responded to a road rage call involving shots fired in the...
NBC Miami
Fort Lauderdale Police Investigate Crash That Critically Injured 8-Year-Old
An investigation continued after an 8-year-old boy was hit by a car involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 21st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale Police. On Thursday, crossing guards were out and about and indications still marked...
NBC Miami
Man Fatally Shot Outside McDonald's in Pompano Beach
Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot outside a McDonald's in Pompano Beach Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. outside the fast food restaurant in the 300 block of West Copans Road. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded and found the man suffering from a...
NBC Miami
Teen Driver in Oakland Park Crash That Left Woman Dead to Be Charged as Adult
A 15-year-old who was fleeing police in a stolen car when he caused a crash in Oakland Park that killed a mother of three will be charged as an adult. Prosecutors told a judge Wednesday that the case will be direct filed, meaning the teen will be charged as an adult, in the August 28 crash that killed 35-year-old Maria Tellez-Valderrabano.
NBC Miami
Video Shows Woman Struggling With Attempted Abductor in Miami
Police are searching for a suspect after video showed a woman fighting him off when he tried to abduct her in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood. Miami Police officials said the woman who is in her early 40s was walking in the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and Northwest 4th Street when a man who was pretending to be busy on his phone approached.
NBC Miami
Family Seeking Answers in Death of Southwest Miami-Dade Man
Family members are hoping to find answers in the death of a man who collapsed in the shower of his southwest Miami-Dade apartment in early October. James Alston, 31, was pronounced dead October 7 in the hospital after being taken there three days before. His sister Trienice said he collapsed and his roommate called 911.
NBC Miami
Judge Appoints Receiver for Hammocks HOA After Arrest of Board Members
A Miami-Dade judge has appointed a receiver for the Hammocks Homeowners Association after the arrest earlier this week of several current and former board members accused of stealing more than $2 million of residents' money. Police made an unannounced visit to the Hammocks Homeowners Association Thursday, ordering computers and records...
NBC Miami
Dramatic New Video Shows Miramar Police Responding to Fatal Plane Crash
Dramatic new police body camera footage shows Miramar officers responding after a small plane crashed into a home last month, killing the two men who were on board. Jordan Hall, 32, from West Park, and 34-year-old Anthony Yen from Orlando, were killed when their plane slammed into a house in the 2200 block of Jamaica Drive near North Perry Airport back on Oct. 17.
NBC Miami
Person in Custody After Reportedly Shooting at Officers During Chase in SW Miami-Dade
A person inside a car reportedly shot at officers during a chase Thursday morning along several major roadways in southwest Miami-Dade. The chase began in Doral, where shots were fired out of a white Volvo before the car got on the Palmetto Expressway and traveled southbound. The car eventually went...
NBC Miami
5 People Injured, 2 Hospitalized After Mobile Home Fire in Hialeah Gardens
Five people were injured, with two being transported to the hospital, after an early morning fire Friday at a mobile home park in Hialeah Gardens. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the fire broke out just after midnight in the 12400 block of West Okeechobee Road. Officials have not released details on...
NBC Miami
Child Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car in Fort Lauderdale
A boy was in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle during a crash Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. A multi-vehicle crash happened after 3 p.m. in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 21st Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale Police. The child, an 8-year-old boy, was...
NBC Miami
Person Hospitalized After Rollover Crash in Hollywood
One person was hospitalized after a rollover crash in Hollywood early Thursday morning. The crash took place just after 2:30 a.m. on Hollywood Boulevard just east of 17th Avenue, with the car rolling over and landing next to a nearby building. A passenger in the car was taken to nearby...
NBC Miami
SB Lanes of I-75 in Miami-Dade Shut Down Due to Rollover Crash
A rollover crash shut down all lanes of Interstate 75 south Friday in northwest Miami-Dade. The crash happened after 3 p.m. near NW 138th Street/Graham Dairy Road. One person was transported to the hospital, fire rescue officials said. They didn't specify their condition. Further information was not available. Check back...
NBC Miami
MSD Commission Slams Broward County Government as Chairman Praises Cartwright
Broward County’s 911 communications system was front and center at Wednesday's meeting of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission. If that sounds familiar, it’s because that issue has been discussed repeatedly over the past four and a half years and it’s still not fixed. When someone dials 911 in Parkland, either Coral Springs first responders or the Broward Sheriffs Office responds, depending on the type of emergency. The communications systems used by those agencies don’t talk to each other, and the MSD Commission says unacceptable delays can occur.
NBC Miami
Pompano Beach Vice Mayor Under Investigation for Improper Use of Campaign Funds
Pompano Beach Vice Mayor Beverly Perkins is under investigation after the county's inspector general said in a preliminary report that she misused leftover campaign funds after the 2020 election. The Broward County Office of Inspector General (OIG) gave city staff the preliminary report on its findings, which NBC 6 obtained...
