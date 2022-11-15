Biden’s ‘squandered opportunity’ with China’s Xi leaves US in ‘dangerous situation,’ Gen. Jack Keane warns

Read full article on original website
Mary Cano
3d ago
cuz china owns biden. it has since it gave hunter 30 million dollars just cuz he's joes son. Joe biden has been and is a traitor to this country.
Reply(29)
228
Mark Goodall
3d ago
of course he did he's too busy trying to make another deal for Hunter wonder how many millions he'll get this time because he's such an intelligent type of individual
Reply(1)
87
Daryl Gibb
2d ago
Biden should be in a retirement home not in any kind of official office. He is giving this country away and destroying all way of life in the US.
Reply
35
Comments / 382