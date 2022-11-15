ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Business

Biden’s ‘squandered opportunity’ with China’s Xi leaves US in ‘dangerous situation,’ Gen. Jack Keane warns

By Kristen Altus
Fox Business
Fox Business
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 382

Mary Cano
3d ago

cuz china owns biden. it has since it gave hunter 30 million dollars just cuz he's joes son. Joe biden has been and is a traitor to this country.

Reply(29)
228
Mark Goodall
3d ago

of course he did he's too busy trying to make another deal for Hunter wonder how many millions he'll get this time because he's such an intelligent type of individual

Reply(1)
87
Daryl Gibb
2d ago

Biden should be in a retirement home not in any kind of official office. He is giving this country away and destroying all way of life in the US.

Reply
35
Related
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

Saudi prince has a CHILLING message for Joe Biden​​

GLENN: So let's stop in Saudi Arabia, shall we? Remember when the president went over and said please pump some more oil and they said we'll pump a couple hundred thousand gallons of barrels for you. And then he said okay, well, can you just hold it until after the...
The US Sun

Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West

NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
21K+
Followers
990
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy