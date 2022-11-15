ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka Police arrest woman after stabbing

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department arrested a woman Monday after a man arrived at a local hospital with a stab wound to the back.

Kimberly Rivera (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
Police said an officer responded to a call at 11:34 p.m. Sunday close to the Villa West apartments in Topeka and found a man with a stab wound to his back.

According to police, someone drove him to the hospital.

Kimberly Rivera, 22, of Topeka was arrested for aggravated domestic battery. Rivera is being held on bond at the Shawnee County Jail.

