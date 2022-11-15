Read full article on original website
WIBW
Fire Department indentifies man killed in Topeka blaze
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man killed in an early-morning house fire has been identified as Kenneth L. Lindeen, 68, of Topeka. The blaze was reported around 5 a.m. at 1814 SW Randolph Rd. on Thursday, Nov. 17, in the single-story residence. Fire crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
WIBW
Gunshot victim arrives at hospital Friday morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating after one person arrived at a Topeka hospital early Friday morning with a gunshot wound. 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the area around 3 a.m. on November 18. About 40 minutes later, Topeka Police confirmed a person had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. They said the person’s injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.
WIBW
Furnace fire causes substantial damage early Thursday to central Topeka home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning fire on Thursday caused substantial damage to a central Topeka residence. Crews were called around 4:25 a.m. to a report of a fire in the 1100 block of S.W. Woodward. The blaze caused substantial damage to the residence and crews remained on the scene...
WIBW
Topeka Fire Dept. reminding to be more fire aware after Thursday morning fires
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a pair of early morning fires Thursday, Topeka Fire officials are reminding people to be more fire aware and fire safe as winter approaches. The Topeka Fire Dept. responded Thursday morning at 4:25 a.m. at the 1100 block of SW Woodward on reports on a house fire. The cause of the fire was deemed as accidental and associated with a fire in the furnace. No one was injured.
One person dies in early morning Topeka fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department has confirmed one person has died in an early morning fire at 1814 Randolph in Topeka. Fire crews are currently on scene at a house fire in central Topeka. The Topeka Fire Department received a call about a fire at 4:28 a.m. at the 1800 block of SW […]
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Humans safe, dog dies in central Emporia fire
The cause of a Thursday afternoon fire in central Emporia remained under investigation Friday morning. A statement from the Emporia Fire Department said a dog was killed in the fire at 410 Rural Street, It broke out around 4:10 p.m. “The fire originated in a back bedroom and caused extensive...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Officers in Kansas Pull Woman From Flaming Car in Rescue Caught on Video
A Kansas woman found herself trapped inside a burning car after she struck a tree and a car in a parking lot Monday, and police body cameras captured the daring rescue. According to NBC affiliate KSHB-TV, Leawood police officers dispatched to a report of a car fire near Town Center Drive and Roe Avenue around 2 p.m. Monday found the victim, a 51-year-old woman, stuck inside her upside-down vehicle.
WIBW
Topeka Fire crews fight second fire of day at former Central Topeka church building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire crews responded Wednesday night to a former church building in Central Topeka, their second call of the day at the building. Firefighters were called just after 8:30 p.m. to 625 SW Polk. Fire officials say there is heavy smoke in the building, and a 13 NEWS photojournalist on the scene saw flames through the windows. No other details were immediately available.
Aggravated battery investigation underway after man shows up with gunshot wound
TOPEKA (KSNT) -Police want to know more about a man who showed up at a local hospital Friday morning with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. According to the Topeka Police Department just after 3:30 a.m. Friday morning officers were called to a local hospital after a victim of a non-life-threatening gunshot showed up for medical care. […]
WIBW
Topeka Fire Department crews extinguish another fire early Wednesday in downtown-area building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews early Wednesday extinguished a warming fire inside a brick building just west of downtown Topeka. The fire was reported around 5:15 a.m. at a single-story building at 625 S.W. Polk that formerly housed the Inward Faith Outreach Ministries church. Officials at the scene said a...
WIBW
Two found shot to death in Lawrence cemetery
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were found shot to death in a Lawrence cemetery on Wednesday morning. The Lawrence Police Department says that it can confirm that two people were pronounced dead on Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, after they were found with gunshot wounds in a local cemetery. Around...
KCFD crews respond to fire in detached garage in south KCMO
The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a house fire at the 8300 block of Highland Avenue Wednesday.
WIBW
Water line breaks while crews tear down former Wanamaker store
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water line was ruptured while crews were tearing down the former Talbot’s building at SW 17th and Wanamaker. A spokesperson for the City of Topeka said a private water line was struck by a contractor during the construction work. The City was called out to shut the valve off to the building, but did not have to shut off service to any other businesses.
WIBW
KBI hands findings in two officer-involved shootings to Shawnee Co. DA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KBI has turned over its findings in two shootings involving Topeka Police Officers to the District Attorney. The KBI has been investigating two officer-involved shootings: first, a shooting between officers and 33-year-old Eric Perkins after a pursuit September 29th ending at 6th and Kansas Avenue. Perkins was hospitalized and is currently in custody charged for the murder that started the pursuit.
WIBW
Crews respond to multiple crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to several crashes early Tuesday in the Topeka area. Slick road conditions were reported to have contributed to some of the crashes. A pair of crashes occurred in the vicinity of S.W. 57th and US-75 highway. A woman was transported by ambulance...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Zoewy Kesterson
A teenager was reported missing weeks ago in northeast Kansas. Zoewy Kesterson, 16, was last seen on Nov. 7, 2022, in Gardner – a town in the Kansas City-area. She has family in St. Louis and has ties to Kansas City, Mo. ZOEWY KESTERSON. Missing from: Gardner, Kan. Missing...
WIBW
Trial set for Topeka man accused of shooting 3 teenagers for allegedly stealing political signs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial date has been set for the man accused of shooting a group of teenagers who allegedly stole his political signs of former President Donald Trump on Halloween night in 2020. Robert Sinner was in court on Thursday, November 18 for a Criminal Assignment Docket...
WIBW
RCPD attempts to identify woman connected to theft of Manhattan Target
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is accused of stealing items from a Manhattan Target. RCPD said they are attempting to speak with the woman about a theft of an iRobot Braava jet and an Ember Smart Mug from Target on Friday, November 11 at around 8:00 p.m. The woman was seen driving the vehicle in the following picture:
lawrencekstimes.com
Two people dead from gunshot wounds in Lawrence
Post last updated at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16:. Two people died from gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, according to Lawrence police. In an afternoon update, police said investigators have notified the families of the deceased. LPD provided the names Ana Marie Jessee, 22, of Lawrence, and Robert Sowders, 36, of Overland Park. “Detectives are investigating the case as a possible murder-suicide,” according to the update.
