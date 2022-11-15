Tears, apologies, screaming fans, a Céline Dion shout-out and 30-plus minutes of banter punctuated the long-awaited two-hour opening performance of “Weekends With Adele” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Even before she took the stage of The Colosseum at exactly 8:15 p.m. on Friday night, it had been a monumental week for Adele, who received seven Grammy nominations. But onstage she revealed the biggest event for her will come Sunday because it’s the finale of her favorite show, The Walking Dead.More from The Hollywood ReporterJa Rule Talks Vibes Concert Series, Fyre Fest's Billy McFarland, DMX and Increasing Violence in Hip-HopTravis Scott,...

