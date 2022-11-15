Read full article on original website
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Driver who escaped Opelousas train collision wants to set record straight, ' I did not do it for insurance money'
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?
On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
wbrz.com
Deputies: Rapper tied to deadly double shooting along rural stretch of Amite River
ST. HELENA PARISH - A rapper known around town as "Monkey" is wanted in connection with a deadly double shooting in October. St. Helena Parish Sheriff's deputies said the rapper, whose real name is Jarman King, is involved in the shooting death of one person and the shooting and injuring of another on Calmes Road on October 22.
Deputies catch repeated fragrance thieves, officials say
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said two people were taken into custody after running out of the store with thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrance on Tuesday, Nov.15. Chaquita Spikes, 45, of Kenner, and Marvielle Smith, 26, of New Orleans, were observed from...
Authorities seeking Baton Rouge rapper linked to Louisiana murder, armed robbery
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say they’re searching for a Baton Rouge rapper with ties to a murder and armed robbery that occurred in St. Helena Parish last month. According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jarman K. King, also known as ‘Monkey,’ is the rapper who is allegedly linked to […]
kalb.com
40-year-old found dead at Paragon Casino Resort, 2nd reported death at resort in 2 months
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to News Channel 5 that a person was found dead at the Paragon Casino Resort in one of the hotel rooms Friday, November 18. The coroner’s office identified the person as 40-year-old Jacob Paul. The cause of death is...
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on November 17, 2022, that investigators arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with a gunshot incident in Prairieville, Louisiana that injured one person.
wbrz.com
Denham Springs teacher arrested on campus; accused of giving child vape, sending inappropriate texts
DENHAM SPRINGS - A teacher at a Livingston Parish school was taken into custody on campus as students were being dismissed Thursday afternoon. Law enforcement showed up at Denham Springs Freshman High at some point Thursday and took the teacher, 23-year-old Kayla Callicott, away in handcuffs. Witness said she was arrested shortly after classes let out for the day but reported seeing police activity around the campus hours earlier.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Gas Station Shooting Investigation
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Gas Station Shooting Investigation. An update on the case was published on November 18, 2022. Follow this link to read the update. Original:. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that detectives are investigating a shooting...
NOLA.com
Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather
Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
KPLC TV
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
Louisiana Man Previously Arrested 17 Times Has Been Arrested Again for Allegedly Trespassing Near Petroleum Pumping Station
Louisiana Man Previously Arrested 17 Times Arrested Again for Allegedly Trespassing Near Petroleum Pumping Station. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on November 15, 2022, that Sean Gautreaux, 40, of LaPlace, Louisiana, was arrested on Sunday, November 13, 2022, for allegedly trespassing near Marathon’s pumping station on West Airline Highway in Garyville, Louisiana.
brproud.com
Traffic stop in Louisiana ends with arrest of trio on drug and gun charges
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office recently initiated a traffic stop on LA 70 East. The traffic stop took place on Tuesday, November 15, after a deputy saw “an eastbound vehicle commit a traffic violation,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Opelousas man arrested for attempted second degree murder
Lamarc Amos, 21, of Opelousas, was arrested by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office on an attempted second degree murder charge on Nov. 14.
Louisiana teacher arrested for indecent behavior
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Livingston Parish Public Schools teacher was arrested Thursday after allegations of inappropriate action with students. According to Livingston Parish Public Schools, 23-year-old Kayla Callicott resigned after allegations of inappropriate action and violation of the district’s electronic communication policy were brought to the attention of the school board. Livingston Parish […]
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold at convenience store in Louisiana
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A drawing was held for the Mega Millions on Tuesday, Nov. 15. One store in Ascension Parish sold a winning Mega Millions ticket for that drawing. Popingo’s #2 sold a winning ticket worth $500. That means the ticket buyer had a 1 in 38,792 chance of winning that amount in the […]
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
Suspect in medical facility thefts across Acadiana identified
A lady identified as Lakeisha Kennedy is wanted for thefts in at least four Acadiana parishes, police say; KATC Investigates finds a criminal history of similar charges
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge residents ran drainage crew out of neighborhood while they worked on forgotten 311 request
BATON ROUGE - Jerry Cargile and Richard Oram says they woke up Friday morning to crews cleaning the ditch in front of Cargile's home, with plans to create a new ditch on the other side of his driveway. "They used a back-hoe, scraped up the dirt and hauled it off,"...
St. James Parish man to serve 15 years for murder
24-year-old Jaylon Braxton pled guilty to attempted manslaughter Monday after he shot a man in March of 2020.
