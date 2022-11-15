Read full article on original website
Dropbox Helped End the Physical Thumb Drive Era, But the Cloud Is Getting Crowded
Dropbox CEO and co-founder Drew Houston succeeding in creating one of the first cloud-based file sharing platforms and eliminating the need for physical thumb drives. In its most recent quarter, Dropbox reported $591 million in revenue with a net profit of $83.2 million and over 17.5 million paying users. It...
Bahamas Regulators Confirm They're Holding Some of FTX's Assets
Bahamian regulators acknowledged transferring FTX assets into their custody after an emergency filing from FTX's U.S. attorneys accused them of having directed former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to do so. It's the latest turmoil in an explosive bankruptcy that has rocked the cryptocurrency space and left investors reeling across multiple exchanges.
Elon Musk Says Twitter Employees Must Commit to ‘Hardcore' Culture by 5 P.M. Eastern Time
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is giving employees until the end of the day today New York time to decide if they'll commit to his working demands. The company shared a document overnight with employees, telling them that if they don't agree to his terms, they'll receive an "offer of severance in exchange for a separation agreement."
Visa Says Ryan McInerney Will Replace Al Kelly as Its Next CEO
Visa named Ryan McInerney as its next chief executive on Thursday, replacing Alfred Kelly who will step down from the role, effective Feb. 1, 2023. McInerney has been president at Visa since 2013, overseeing the firm's financial institutions, acquirers, merchants and partners. The 47-year-old previously worked as CEO for consumer...
Employers Are Planning Pay Increases of 4.6% in 2023, Slightly Above This Year's 4.2%, Study Shows
A new forecast shows companies are planning 4.6% salary increases in 2023, up from a mid-year estimate of 4.1%. The latest inflation reading showed a 7.7% rise in prices in October from a year earlier. The Federal Reserve has raised a key interest rate six times this year in an...
29 Lucky Souls Who Make Good Money At Verrrry Easy Jobs Shared What They Do, And I'm Rethinking My Entire Career
"He worked about two hours a day, and his base salary was $200K. He did this job for 18 months before quitting because he felt his brain dying from playing video games all day."
HBO Star Issa Rae Recalls ‘Crippling' Experience With Credit Card Debt: ‘I Was Their Ideal Target'
Issa Rae may have an eight-figure TV deal with WarnerMedia and a successful career in showbusiness, but as a college student she fell into credit card debt like so many Americans. Indeed, the 37-year-old star of HBO's "Insecure" tells CNBC Make It that looking back, she wishes she had learned...
This 34-Year-Old Makes More Than $5,100 a Month in Passive Income—Here's How She Got Started
In 2015, at age 26, I was laid off from my six-figure job as a copywriter. It felt like a major setback at the time. But looking back, it was the motivation I needed to become my own boss. Immediately after my layoff, I was asked to be a bridesmaid...
Mark Cuban Still Believes in Crypto Despite FTX Collapse—Here's Why
Although the implosion of one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges has left many investors shaken, billionaire Mark Cuban still believes in crypto. Cuban has remained invested in crypto because he believes in smart contracts, one of the key underlying technologies that allow crypto transactions to be made, he explained on Twitter on Nov. 13.
China and the TikTok Threat: How the White House Cybersecurity Team Is Thinking About It
Several government officials and members of Congress have raised concerns about social video sharing platform TikTok's ability to protect U.S. user information from China. FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers this week that he is "extremely concerned" about TikTok's operations in the U.S., which followed comments from an FCC Commissioner calling for the U.S. government to ban TikTok.
Ray Dalio Says None of China's New Leadership Team Appear to Be ‘Extremists'
American billionaire Ray Dalio laid out his outlook for China's economy and government policy in a Nov. 16 post on LinkedIn. Regarding the new leadership team, "the people being added are loyal strongmen who appear to be capable and have demonstrated track records of being willing to do the unpopular things," Dalio said.
Alibaba Says 15% of China Delivery Areas Were Disrupted During Singles Day Shopping Festival
BEIJING — China's Covid controls disrupted Alibaba's ability to deliver packages, the company said, dragging down the e-commerce giant's sales in a competitive market. "The resurgence of Covid has affected one area after another, resulting in abnormal or suspended logistic service in different places," Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said during a quarterly earnings call Thursday, according to FactSet. "This hurt merchant operations and consumer logistics experience."
