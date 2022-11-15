ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dropbox Helped End the Physical Thumb Drive Era, But the Cloud Is Getting Crowded

Dropbox CEO and co-founder Drew Houston succeeding in creating one of the first cloud-based file sharing platforms and eliminating the need for physical thumb drives. In its most recent quarter, Dropbox reported $591 million in revenue with a net profit of $83.2 million and over 17.5 million paying users. It...
Bahamas Regulators Confirm They're Holding Some of FTX's Assets

Bahamian regulators acknowledged transferring FTX assets into their custody after an emergency filing from FTX's U.S. attorneys accused them of having directed former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to do so. It's the latest turmoil in an explosive bankruptcy that has rocked the cryptocurrency space and left investors reeling across multiple exchanges.
Visa Says Ryan McInerney Will Replace Al Kelly as Its Next CEO

Visa named Ryan McInerney as its next chief executive on Thursday, replacing Alfred Kelly who will step down from the role, effective Feb. 1, 2023. McInerney has been president at Visa since 2013, overseeing the firm's financial institutions, acquirers, merchants and partners. The 47-year-old previously worked as CEO for consumer...
Mark Cuban Still Believes in Crypto Despite FTX Collapse—Here's Why

Although the implosion of one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges has left many investors shaken, billionaire Mark Cuban still believes in crypto. Cuban has remained invested in crypto because he believes in smart contracts, one of the key underlying technologies that allow crypto transactions to be made, he explained on Twitter on Nov. 13.
China and the TikTok Threat: How the White House Cybersecurity Team Is Thinking About It

Several government officials and members of Congress have raised concerns about social video sharing platform TikTok's ability to protect U.S. user information from China. FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers this week that he is "extremely concerned" about TikTok's operations in the U.S., which followed comments from an FCC Commissioner calling for the U.S. government to ban TikTok.
Ray Dalio Says None of China's New Leadership Team Appear to Be ‘Extremists'

American billionaire Ray Dalio laid out his outlook for China's economy and government policy in a Nov. 16 post on LinkedIn. Regarding the new leadership team, "the people being added are loyal strongmen who appear to be capable and have demonstrated track records of being willing to do the unpopular things," Dalio said.
Alibaba Says 15% of China Delivery Areas Were Disrupted During Singles Day Shopping Festival

BEIJING — China's Covid controls disrupted Alibaba's ability to deliver packages, the company said, dragging down the e-commerce giant's sales in a competitive market. "The resurgence of Covid has affected one area after another, resulting in abnormal or suspended logistic service in different places," Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said during a quarterly earnings call Thursday, according to FactSet. "This hurt merchant operations and consumer logistics experience."

