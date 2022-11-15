Read full article on original website
russiaSink2024
3d ago
she sold bogus dope or robbed a dealer... thats why her son ended up dead. she knows who did it
Jennifer Johnson
2d ago
Cops may have 'baited' her to get a charge against her. Could use this as leverage to get her to tell them what she knows about her sons disappearance.
Joyce Cropp
2d ago
she knows what happened to her son. She didn't act worried anyway why would a neighbor have to report your son missing anyway this explains it all a meth head.
theperrynews.com
Perry man arrested after video evidence points to assault
A Perry man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday in connection with an October incident, captured on video, in which he allegedly assaulted his wife in their home. Jereme Messner, 37, of 1911 Fifth St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began Nov. 2, when an...
Man arrested for allegedly threatening two Marshalltown students with a gun
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening two Marshalltown Learning Academy students with a gun. On Monday November 7 the Marshalltown Police Department received information about a threat made against two juveniles ages 17 and 14 where a firearm was displayed. According to a Marshalltown Community School District press release, the […]
Arrest made in downtown Des Moines bank robbery
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have made an arrest in a downtown Des Moines bank robbery that happened Tuesday. Joe Pendergrass, 55 of Des Moines, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree robbery, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The charge is in connection to the robbery of the U.S. […]
Ankeny dad pleads guilty in death of daughter who accidentally shot herself
DES MOINES, Iowa – An Ankeny man pled guilty Monday to multiple charges connected to the shooting death of his four-year-old daughter. Akeem Holmes, 33, entered a guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter, neglect of a dependent person, and making firearms available to a minor, according to the Polk County Clerk of Court’s office. Police said Savannah […]
Ankeny Man Pleads Guilty In Daughter’s Death
(Ankeny, IA) — An Ankeny man pleads guilty in the accidental shooting death of his 4-year-old daughter. Police say Akeem Holmes left a handgun on a couch when he answered the front door earlier this year, and his daughter shot herself with it. He faces multiple charges connected to the incident.
Man Robs Downtown Des Moines Bank
(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines police are looking for a bank robbery suspect. Police say a man entered a U.S. Bank downtown saying he had a gun yesterday evening. They say he told employees he had a gun and asked for money. They say the man then fled on foot. No arrests have been made, but officers have a description of the suspect.
kniakrls.com
Hit and Run Arrest Has Been Made
An arrest has been made in the hit and run accident involving the bicyclist struck in the 1500 block of highway T-15 on October 22. Marion County Deputies have arrested Susan C. Visser of rural Knoxville, Iowa. Visser has been charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, a class D felony.
Ankeny warns of police officer impersonator
(Ankeny, IA) — The Ankeny Police Department is warning the public about a police officer impersonator. The department says a resident got a message from Police Sergeant James Wilson, saying he needed to speak with her about a confidential legal matter. Ankeny Police say the impersonator will ask for personal information, money, or gift cards. If anyone calls, claiming to be from a law enforcement agency, asking for information or money, they say to report the call to local authorities.
Parents make emotional plea to Roland-Story school board about handling of alleged assault
STORY CITY, Iowa — An overflow crowd of people wanted to address the Roland-Story school board Monday night in the wake of an alleged assault in April; earlier this month police charged two students in the case. The meeting in the school library was at capacity, filled with parents who want answers about the specific […]
kwayradio.com
Ames Woman Fired Gun in Waterloo Apartment
An Ames woman has been arrested for firing a gun in a Waterloo apartment complex Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Kierra Manley says she was in the entryway at 765 Russell Road around 11pm Sunday when someone charged at her with a knife. Manley says she then pulled a gun and fired a single shot into the air. Officers found a bullet hole in the ceiling. No injuries have been reported.
KCCI.com
Eldora police chief resigns amid Iowa DCI investigation
ELDORA, Iowa — The former Eldora Police chief, who is under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, has resigned. Former chief Anthony Schrad was put on leave Sept. 29. Schrad's last day with the department was a month later on Oct. 30. It is unclear why Schrad...
Missing Iowa Police K9 Found… 25 Miles Away From Station
My first thought upon seeing this story was "What? How do police officers lose a K9 that's part of their unit? How would that happen given the training of the dog and the fact that we rely on law enforcement to help us find missing persons?" Let alone how this...
KCCI.com
Lincoln and East high schools locked down for separate incidents
DES MOINES, Iowa — Both Lincoln and East High Schools in Des Moines were briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday due to reports of gunshots nearby. Police told KCCI that someone reported hearing a gunshot north of Lincoln High School. Police say they didn't find anything. In a message sent...
Man arrested for threatening to blow up Des Moines Police Station, library
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man was arrested Saturday after threatening to blow up the Des Moines Public Library and Des Moines Police Station. According to court records, Donnie Shuman, 32, made threats to blow up the Des Moines Public Library while inside of the building Saturday morning. Occupants inside of the library overheard Shuman […]
Des Moines chase ends when car crashes into building; suspect in custody
DES MOINES, Iowa – An early morning police chase in Des Moines ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a building just east of the Des Moines River. It happened around 5:00 a.m. Monday when an officer tried to make a traffic stop near SE 1st Street and MLK Jr. Parkway, said Sgt. Paul Parizek […]
kttn.com
Woman from Iowa injured after motorhome crashes on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Lucas, Iowa woman sustained minor injuries when the motorhome in which she was a passenger struck a ditch in Cameron on Thursday morning, November 17th. Emergency medical services took 67-year-old Paula Mason to Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver, 76-year-old...
UPDATE: Missing Altoona Police K-9 has been found
UPDATE: The Altoona Police Department said K-9 Zeke has been found. The department made an update to its Facebook post at 11:16 p.m. Sunday thanking everyone who shared the information and offered encouragement. More information about what happened is expected to be released by Altoona Police later Monday. ORIGINAL POST: INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Indianola […]
Have you seen this missing Urbandale teen?
URBANDALE, Iowa – Police in Urbandale are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager. Tuesday morning, the Urbandale Police Department said 15-year-old Conner Burbank voluntarily left his home and has not returned. Efforts to locate him have not been successful. According to the UPD, Burbank was last known to be in the […]
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man killed in crash on slick, snowy highway
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
iheart.com
Mahaska County Man Killed in Tuesday Morning Crash
(Mahaska County, IA) -- A Mahaska County mean is dead after a crash Tuesday morning. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 5:30am Tuesday in the 3000 block of Highway 23. Investigators say 22 year-old Morgan Sanders lost control of his car due to snow-covered roads and slid into the path of an oncoming pickup. The two vehicles crashed, and Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup, 29 year-old Ethan VanDeKieft, was not hurt in the crash.
