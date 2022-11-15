ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 14

russiaSink2024
3d ago

she sold bogus dope or robbed a dealer... thats why her son ended up dead. she knows who did it

Reply(3)
24
Jennifer Johnson
2d ago

Cops may have 'baited' her to get a charge against her. Could use this as leverage to get her to tell them what she knows about her sons disappearance.

Reply
8
Joyce Cropp
2d ago

she knows what happened to her son. She didn't act worried anyway why would a neighbor have to report your son missing anyway this explains it all a meth head.

Reply
3
 

theperrynews.com

Perry man arrested after video evidence points to assault

A Perry man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday in connection with an October incident, captured on video, in which he allegedly assaulted his wife in their home. Jereme Messner, 37, of 1911 Fifth St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began Nov. 2, when an...
PERRY, IA
WHO 13

Man arrested for allegedly threatening two Marshalltown students with a gun

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening two Marshalltown Learning Academy students with a gun. On Monday November 7 the Marshalltown Police Department received information about a threat made against two juveniles ages 17 and 14 where a firearm was displayed. According to a Marshalltown Community School District press release, the […]
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WHO 13

Arrest made in downtown Des Moines bank robbery

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have made an arrest in a downtown Des Moines bank robbery that happened Tuesday. Joe Pendergrass, 55 of Des Moines, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree robbery, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The charge is in connection to the robbery of the U.S. […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Ankeny dad pleads guilty in death of daughter who accidentally shot herself

DES MOINES, Iowa – An Ankeny man pled guilty Monday to multiple charges connected to the shooting death of his four-year-old daughter. Akeem Holmes, 33, entered a guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter, neglect of a dependent person, and making firearms available to a minor, according to the Polk County Clerk of Court’s office. Police said Savannah […]
ANKENY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ankeny Man Pleads Guilty In Daughter’s Death

(Ankeny, IA) — An Ankeny man pleads guilty in the accidental shooting death of his 4-year-old daughter. Police say Akeem Holmes left a handgun on a couch when he answered the front door earlier this year, and his daughter shot herself with it. He faces multiple charges connected to the incident.
ANKENY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man Robs Downtown Des Moines Bank

(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines police are looking for a bank robbery suspect. Police say a man entered a U.S. Bank downtown saying he had a gun yesterday evening. They say he told employees he had a gun and asked for money. They say the man then fled on foot. No arrests have been made, but officers have a description of the suspect.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Hit and Run Arrest Has Been Made

An arrest has been made in the hit and run accident involving the bicyclist struck in the 1500 block of highway T-15 on October 22. Marion County Deputies have arrested Susan C. Visser of rural Knoxville, Iowa. Visser has been charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, a class D felony.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ankeny warns of police officer impersonator

(Ankeny, IA) — The Ankeny Police Department is warning the public about a police officer impersonator. The department says a resident got a message from Police Sergeant James Wilson, saying he needed to speak with her about a confidential legal matter. Ankeny Police say the impersonator will ask for personal information, money, or gift cards. If anyone calls, claiming to be from a law enforcement agency, asking for information or money, they say to report the call to local authorities.
ANKENY, IA
kwayradio.com

Ames Woman Fired Gun in Waterloo Apartment

An Ames woman has been arrested for firing a gun in a Waterloo apartment complex Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Kierra Manley says she was in the entryway at 765 Russell Road around 11pm Sunday when someone charged at her with a knife. Manley says she then pulled a gun and fired a single shot into the air. Officers found a bullet hole in the ceiling. No injuries have been reported.
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Eldora police chief resigns amid Iowa DCI investigation

ELDORA, Iowa — The former Eldora Police chief, who is under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, has resigned. Former chief Anthony Schrad was put on leave Sept. 29. Schrad's last day with the department was a month later on Oct. 30. It is unclear why Schrad...
ELDORA, IA
KCCI.com

Lincoln and East high schools locked down for separate incidents

DES MOINES, Iowa — Both Lincoln and East High Schools in Des Moines were briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday due to reports of gunshots nearby. Police told KCCI that someone reported hearing a gunshot north of Lincoln High School. Police say they didn't find anything. In a message sent...
DES MOINES, IA
kttn.com

Woman from Iowa injured after motorhome crashes on Interstate 35

The Highway Patrol reports a Lucas, Iowa woman sustained minor injuries when the motorhome in which she was a passenger struck a ditch in Cameron on Thursday morning, November 17th. Emergency medical services took 67-year-old Paula Mason to Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver, 76-year-old...
CAMERON, MO
WHO 13

UPDATE: Missing Altoona Police K-9 has been found

UPDATE: The Altoona Police Department said K-9 Zeke has been found. The department made an update to its Facebook post at 11:16 p.m. Sunday thanking everyone who shared the information and offered encouragement. More information about what happened is expected to be released by Altoona Police later Monday. ORIGINAL POST: INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Indianola […]
ALTOONA, IA
WHO 13

Have you seen this missing Urbandale teen?

URBANDALE, Iowa – Police in Urbandale are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager. Tuesday morning, the Urbandale Police Department said 15-year-old Conner Burbank voluntarily left his home and has not returned. Efforts to locate him have not been successful. According to the UPD, Burbank was last known to be in the […]
URBANDALE, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man killed in crash on slick, snowy highway

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Mahaska County Man Killed in Tuesday Morning Crash

(Mahaska County, IA) -- A Mahaska County mean is dead after a crash Tuesday morning. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 5:30am Tuesday in the 3000 block of Highway 23. Investigators say 22 year-old Morgan Sanders lost control of his car due to snow-covered roads and slid into the path of an oncoming pickup. The two vehicles crashed, and Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup, 29 year-old Ethan VanDeKieft, was not hurt in the crash.
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA

