Elyria, OH

cleveland.com

Police: Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma home

PARMA, Ohio – Police say a body was found wrapped in plastic inside of a Parma home Wednesday. Parma police responded to the home in the 5200 block of West 26th Street on Wednesday morning for a domestic violence complaint, Lt. Dan Ciryak said. Officers arrested a man, and...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Fairview Park investigating attempted carjacking of Lakewood man on dead-end street

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- A potential Friday night date for a 25-year-old man ended up becoming a visit to the hospital for a bullet wound in the back last week. “A resident of Lakewood met a female via social media,” Fairview Park Police Chief Paul Shepard said. “They made arrangements to meet up. She told him she lived on the north end of Grannis Road, which is a dead-end street.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
cleveland19.com

17-year-old boy steals car, crashes it in Parma

PARMA , Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma Heights woman is left with a totaled car and a big insurance claim. Police say a 17-year-old boy stole her Hyundai Sonata from her driveway. 19 News obtained surveillance video of police chasing the suspect. “I was asleep. I had no idea that...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Man shot in Cleveland's Steelyard Commons

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday afternoon at Steelyard Commons. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg in...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

1 person hurt in Old Brooklyn house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was injured in an early morning house fire in Old Brooklyn. The fire started around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Walbrook Ave. Cleveland firefighters said they had to break more than a dozen windows to vent the smoke. All residents escaped...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain driver plows truck through freshly poured concrete, police say

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver who plowed their truck through freshly poured concrete is wanted in Lorain, police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. Lorain Police said this driver caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at JGT Plaza. Take a close look at the surveillance photos of...
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Duo wanted for Linda’s Deli break in, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into Linda’s Deli and his lookout are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. The breaking and entering and theft happened at 7 a.m. on Oct. 30 at 8708 Denison Rd., according to police. Police said...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Veteran seeks renaming of popular Olmsted Falls park

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Sitting before City Council is a request by a resident to rename a popular city park “Village Green Veterans Memorial Park.”. Olmsted Falls native Rick Adler, a Vietnam War Purple Heart and Silver Star recipient who served in the Army from 1969 to 1970, is the veteran who conceived the idea.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH

