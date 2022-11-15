Read full article on original website
13 Exciting Concerts to Enjoy the Sounds of the Holiday Season in Northeast OhioTMannCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
Man killed in I-90 W crash identified
Interstate 90 west between State Route 254 and State Route 57 reopened after nearly two hours due to an "incident," according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Police: Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma home
PARMA, Ohio – Police say a body was found wrapped in plastic inside of a Parma home Wednesday. Parma police responded to the home in the 5200 block of West 26th Street on Wednesday morning for a domestic violence complaint, Lt. Dan Ciryak said. Officers arrested a man, and...
Fairview Park investigating attempted carjacking of Lakewood man on dead-end street
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- A potential Friday night date for a 25-year-old man ended up becoming a visit to the hospital for a bullet wound in the back last week. “A resident of Lakewood met a female via social media,” Fairview Park Police Chief Paul Shepard said. “They made arrangements to meet up. She told him she lived on the north end of Grannis Road, which is a dead-end street.
17-year-old boy steals car, crashes it in Parma
PARMA , Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma Heights woman is left with a totaled car and a big insurance claim. Police say a 17-year-old boy stole her Hyundai Sonata from her driveway. 19 News obtained surveillance video of police chasing the suspect. “I was asleep. I had no idea that...
Man shot in Cleveland's Steelyard Commons
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday afternoon at Steelyard Commons. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg in...
Man fatally shot while leaving store on East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was shot and killed while leaving a liquor store east of downtown in the city’s Central neighborhood Thursday. Dontae Malone, 27, had just left the 28th Street Supermarket and Liquor Store, 2712 Cedar Ave., at approximately 5 p.m. when he was shot several times, Cleveland police said.
1 person hurt in Old Brooklyn house fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was injured in an early morning house fire in Old Brooklyn. The fire started around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Walbrook Ave. Cleveland firefighters said they had to break more than a dozen windows to vent the smoke. All residents escaped...
UPS facility broken into; 24 trucks raided of deliveries: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A burglary was reported at UPS Nov. 14 in which an undetermined number of suspects broke into the facility and went through packages on 24 delivery trucks. A broken window appeared to be the point of entry in the crime that occurred over the weekend. High-priced electronics were believed to...
Woman taken to hospital following crash into Bedford Heights home
A woman was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Bedford Heights home Monday afternoon.
27-year-old man shot and killed outside 28th Street Supermarket in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in Cleveland on Thursday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top local and national headlines sent to your email inbox each weekday morning with the 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Cleveland Division of Police, the shooting happened at around...
Police say Cleveland woman found
Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a woman who was reported missing Thursday evening.
Nursing home visitor just wanted a glass of water: Beachwood Police Blotter
Lorain driver plows truck through freshly poured concrete, police say
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver who plowed their truck through freshly poured concrete is wanted in Lorain, police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. Lorain Police said this driver caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at JGT Plaza. Take a close look at the surveillance photos of...
Her landlord was supposed to make repairs. Instead, he evicted her.
Federal housing authorities withhold rent to force landlords to make repairs. It doesn't always work out for tenants.
Thief steals woman’s wallet while she suffers medical emergency: Parma Police Blotter
On Oct. 23, police were dispatched to Sheetz after a woman had a medical emergency at the Snow Road store. It turned out that someone had stolen her wallet during the event. Her credit cards were used at several locations. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Drug abuse: Broadview...
Duo wanted for Linda’s Deli break in, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into Linda’s Deli and his lookout are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them. The breaking and entering and theft happened at 7 a.m. on Oct. 30 at 8708 Denison Rd., according to police. Police said...
Veteran seeks renaming of popular Olmsted Falls park
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Sitting before City Council is a request by a resident to rename a popular city park “Village Green Veterans Memorial Park.”. Olmsted Falls native Rick Adler, a Vietnam War Purple Heart and Silver Star recipient who served in the Army from 1969 to 1970, is the veteran who conceived the idea.
Investigators looking for suspect in Elyria bank robbery
Investigators are looking for the suspect in an Elyria bank robbery over the weekend.
Thousands without power after lake effect snow
As predicted, the FOX 8 Weather Team is tracking lake-effect snow that is impacting roadways in Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga County.
Blog: Winter Storm Watch means get out the shovel
More winter weather is headed our way. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of Northeast Ohio.
