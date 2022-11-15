Read full article on original website
Related
Taylor Swift blasts Ticketmaster for the way it handled concert ticket sales
Taylor Swift said it was excruciating for her to watch Ticketmaster handle sales for her upcoming tour, a day after the company decided to cancel her tour ticket sales citing a lack of inventory and high demand. “I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple...
How to watch ‘Mickey: The Story of a Mouse’ on Disney+
Calling all Mickey Mouse fans — Disney+ will premiere “Mickey: The Story of a Mouse” documentary on the platform on Friday, Nov. 18. This day happens to be the mouses birthday. The new documentary will be available for streaming only on the platform with a subscription. Disney+...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0