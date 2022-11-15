BOSTON – Taylor Swift keeps breaking records: Ticketmaster said that more than 2 million tickets were sold Tuesday for her upcoming tour — the most ever sold for an artist in a single day. It caused a near meltdown of its website.In a blog post Thursday, Ticketmaster explained that a "record number of fans" wanted to buy tickets to Swift's Eras Tour, which begins next year. That prompted a massive slowdown in its platform and sparked outrage among her millions of fans who couldn't purchase tickets.On social media, some Massachusetts fans trying to buy tickets for three Gillette...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO