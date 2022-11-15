ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

CBS Boston

Taylor Swift's Ticketmaster troubles were caused by millions of website visitors

BOSTON – Taylor Swift keeps breaking records: Ticketmaster said that more than 2 million tickets were sold Tuesday for her upcoming tour — the most ever sold for an artist in a single day. It caused a near meltdown of its website.In a blog post Thursday, Ticketmaster explained that a "record number of fans" wanted to buy tickets to Swift's Eras Tour, which begins next year. That prompted a massive slowdown in its platform and sparked outrage among her millions of fans who couldn't purchase tickets.On social media, some Massachusetts fans trying to buy tickets for three Gillette...
musictimes.com

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Ticket Sales Canceled Due to THIS Shocking Reason

Taylor Swift showed her power once again after her fans crashed Ticketmaster's website on the day of the ticket sale for the "Eras" tour. Amid Swift's unstoppable releases in the past months, she confirmed her touring return after five years with her "Eras" tour, which would start on Mar. 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.
MarketRealist

Ticketmaster Is Under the Microscope Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Issues

You have to quite literally be living under a rock to not hear about the discourse surrounding Ticketmaster nowadays. Sparked by the outrage that thousands of fans felt when they went to purchase tickets to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour and were met with website crashes, long lines, and inflated prices, droves of people are questioning if Ticketmaster's monopoly over the industry should even be legally allowed.
extratv

Taylor Swift Speaks Out About Ticketmaster Debacle

On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that it would be canceling Friday’s general public sale of Taylor Swift’s s Eras tour. Ticketmaster argued that it had to cancel due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”. A day later, Swift...
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

