Club member work on projects, take classes

Scrapbooking, Papercraft & More recently held an all-day crop where members had the opportunity to work on personal projects or take a workshop or two.

Member Signe Shuck taught a paper-quilling class in which thin strips of paper are rolled, shaped and glued together to create 3D decorative designs. Using special hand-held tools, participants created Thanksgiving cards using strips of paper in beautiful fall colors.

Following a pot-luck lunch a second workshop was given by Kristi Bibbee, who taught members how to make a Christmas Folio book out of file folders. The decorative folio features several pockets into which tags, photos and mementos may be tucked.

Those interested in papercrafts, cardmaking or scrapbooking (traditional/digital) can chat with members and look at the club’s state-of-the-art crafting equipment; new member forms are available at the clubroom. SPAM meets in the Beardsley center’s Agave Room on Wednesdays (5-9 p.m./winter), Thursdays (10 a.m.-3 p.m.), Fridays (10 a.m.-3 p.m.) and Saturdays (10 a.m.-5 p.m.).

Call president Lynne Marion at 440-666-6386.