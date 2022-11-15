ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Marys, KS

Ms. Amanda P
3d ago

Your religious beliefs belong in your home or church. sStop forcing others to abide by your beliefs. Don't like certain books, don't check them out.

Velma Davis
3d ago

I thought we were done with book banning and censorship long ago.....don't check out a book if you have an objection to it.

Cindy Windwalkertaylor
3d ago

no one has the right to decide what books are offered at the library next thing you know we will have book burnings .

KICK AM 1530

One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie

The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

20 Towns That Suck The Most in Missouri

Depending on where you live in Missouri it's a great state to live in. Food, entertainment, good weather, and lots to do, but there are a few places you may want to avoid if you're considering moving to the Show Me State. Thanks to Moneyinc.com they put together a list...
MISSOURI STATE
97X

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Iowa” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
KEOKUK, IA
KWCH.com

Kansas game wardens investigate poached antelope

LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas game wardens are investigating after they found two antelope that had been shot and laid out in a winter field. The animals were found over the weekend on the Lane/Ness county road just north of K-4 Highway in Lane County, game wardens said. One...
LANE COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Congratulations to the Kansas Winners in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest

MANHATTAN, Kan. – While triple-digit yields may have seemed impossible during this year’s drought, Kansas wheat producers exemplified how the right combination of genetics, management and luck pay off with the winning entries in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest. National and state winners were recently released by the National Wheat Foundation, which has organized the competition for the past seven years.
KANSAS STATE
showmeprogress.com

Yale called, Josh, they want their law degree back

“…The AGO’s indefinite delay here – which terminated only by compulsion of the discovery process – crossed the line. This conclusion is also butressed by the fact that the AGO provided no further communication to DSCC concerning this Sunshine Law Request after May 1, 2018; had DSCC not filed suit, the AGO would not have produced the responsive records [….] The AGO’s wrongful denial of DSCC’s request violated the Sunshine Law….” – November 14, 2022 – Judge Jon Beetem – Cole County Circuit Court, 19th Judicial Circuit.
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas Reflector

‘Potato King’ of Kansas emerged from slavery to thrive and prosper as groundbreaking businessman

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park. The success of “Tiger King” has me wondering if executives at Netflix would […] The post ‘Potato King’ of Kansas emerged from slavery to thrive and prosper as groundbreaking businessman appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Gov. Laura Kelly Announces $850,000 for Kansas entrepreneurs

TOPEKA, Kans. — Governor Laura Kelly announced the first round of recipients of funding for the GROWKS Loan and Equity programs. The programs help small businesses and target underserved areas to access capital in the early stages of growth. “The GROWKS Loan and Equity programs break down the barriers...
KANSAS STATE

