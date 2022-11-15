Read full article on original website
Ms. Amanda P
3d ago
Your religious beliefs belong in your home or church. sStop forcing others to abide by your beliefs. Don't like certain books, don't check them out.
Reply(1)
29
Velma Davis
3d ago
I thought we were done with book banning and censorship long ago.....don't check out a book if you have an objection to it.
Reply(1)
17
Cindy Windwalkertaylor
3d ago
no one has the right to decide what books are offered at the library next thing you know we will have book burnings .
Reply(2)
14
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kcur.org
Residents push back against a Kansas town's threat to kick out library over 'divisive' books
Following public outcry about censorship, the St. Marys City Commission decided to table a vote on renewing the Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library’s lease. The lease is under threat because the library refused to comply with the commission’s request to remove all LGBTQ, sexual, racial or otherwise “socially divisive” content from its shelves.
kcur.org
Communities resist Missouri Secretary of State's effort to ban 'obscene materials' in libraries
When she was 13, Dakota Hommes felt scared and alone. She was having a crisis, didn’t feel she could talk to her parents about it and worried about her future. “At 13, I wasn’t sure that I would make it,” she said. Then, at a library, she...
One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie
The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
kcur.org
Kansas is adding court programs that help veterans struggling with trauma and addiction
TOPEKA, Kansas — Corey Schramm had been on probation twice because of legal troubles, but it didn’t help. His life before recovery was not great. “Every day, I was either stoned, or drunk or probably both,” Schramm said. His relationship with his kids suffered and he bounced...
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
Special needs cat, up for adoption since July at Kansas Humane Society, looking for caring home
Arthur, a special needs cat, has been up for adoption since July 11 at the Kansas Humane Society (KHS) and is looking for a caring home
Kansas cities dealing with higher water and sewer plant costs
The price you pay for water and sewer could be going up as many cities across Kansas say it is getting more expensive for them to operate the plants.
Th Best Pizza in Missouri is in a Town of Less than 1,500 People
Sorry, Imo's you may be the top dog in St. Louis, but when it comes to where to find the best pizza in the Show-Me State you have to head to a tiny town in the center of the state. According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best pizza...
kcur.org
A 'tripledemic' of respiratory illnesses is quickly exhausting a short-staffed Kansas City hospital
Influenza cases continue to rise even as RSV and COVID-19 case numbers are plateauing across the Kansas City area. Children's Mercy staffers are picking up extra shifts as they treat more patients than the hospital can handle. Jennifer Watts entered a media briefing Thursday a few minutes behind schedule. Watts,...
20 Towns That Suck The Most in Missouri
Depending on where you live in Missouri it's a great state to live in. Food, entertainment, good weather, and lots to do, but there are a few places you may want to avoid if you're considering moving to the Show Me State. Thanks to Moneyinc.com they put together a list...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Iowa” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
KWCH.com
Kansas game wardens investigate poached antelope
LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas game wardens are investigating after they found two antelope that had been shot and laid out in a winter field. The animals were found over the weekend on the Lane/Ness county road just north of K-4 Highway in Lane County, game wardens said. One...
adastraradio.com
Congratulations to the Kansas Winners in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest
MANHATTAN, Kan. – While triple-digit yields may have seemed impossible during this year’s drought, Kansas wheat producers exemplified how the right combination of genetics, management and luck pay off with the winning entries in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest. National and state winners were recently released by the National Wheat Foundation, which has organized the competition for the past seven years.
Senator Hawley reacts to Missouri court ruling that his office 'knowingly and purposefully' violated transparency laws
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — A circuit court ruling issued in Cole County on Tuesday found former Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley's office "knowingly and purposefully" withheld sensitive documents from public view and covered it up for nearly a year-and-a-half during his 2018 run for the U.S. Senate. The 19-page...
Kansas should cut ties with its largest foster care contractor: lawmaker
The head of a Kansas legislative panel wants to end the state’s contract with its largest foster care contractor, after two former executives were accused of fraud.
showmeprogress.com
Yale called, Josh, they want their law degree back
“…The AGO’s indefinite delay here – which terminated only by compulsion of the discovery process – crossed the line. This conclusion is also butressed by the fact that the AGO provided no further communication to DSCC concerning this Sunshine Law Request after May 1, 2018; had DSCC not filed suit, the AGO would not have produced the responsive records [….] The AGO’s wrongful denial of DSCC’s request violated the Sunshine Law….” – November 14, 2022 – Judge Jon Beetem – Cole County Circuit Court, 19th Judicial Circuit.
‘Potato King’ of Kansas emerged from slavery to thrive and prosper as groundbreaking businessman
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park. The success of “Tiger King” has me wondering if executives at Netflix would […] The post ‘Potato King’ of Kansas emerged from slavery to thrive and prosper as groundbreaking businessman appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
fourstateshomepage.com
Gov. Laura Kelly Announces $850,000 for Kansas entrepreneurs
TOPEKA, Kans. — Governor Laura Kelly announced the first round of recipients of funding for the GROWKS Loan and Equity programs. The programs help small businesses and target underserved areas to access capital in the early stages of growth. “The GROWKS Loan and Equity programs break down the barriers...
kcur.org
With Kansas' long-term care facilities priced out of workers, advocacy groups want reform
Rachel Monger, the chief advocacy officer for LeadingAge Kansas, agrees with the idea that a "silver tsunami" is coming in Kansas, as the number of people aged 85 and older will increase by 260% in the years ahead. Meanwhile, long-term care facilities, which commonly care for the aging population, are...
Comments / 49